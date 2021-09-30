Videos, Shows, and State of the Word
Boosting your Linux Server Security with CrowdSec - Invidious
CrowdSec is a cutting-edge security solution for your Linux servers. As an intrusion prevention system, its goal is to stop unauthorized access and prevent attacks. But unlike other IPS solutions, it does it a different way - by using knowledge as power. CrowdSec was covered on this channel before, but in this video, you'll see an updated look complete with an overview of how to set up protection for Wordpress as well.
Linux fanboy reviews Windows 11 - Invidious
Floating Panel Devlog: States, Transitions, Thickness... I had been optimistic. - Kockatoo Tube
News – Watch State of the Word at a Watch Party with your WordPress Friends – WordPress.org
State of the Word 2021 is just around the corner!
Although attending State of the Word in person would be ideal, not all WordPress community members get to enjoy the experience of attending the speech live with friends.
This year, as State of the Word is streamed live for the second time, we want to restore that in person camaraderie through State of the Word watch parties for WordPress Community members around the world.
Where in the Stack?
For one of my projects – not KDE-related – I have a parser, written in YACC / bison. To build the project, the bison grammar needs to be compiled (by the bison command) to C, and then the C can be compiled to the final executable. On my workstation, the bison step would fail when the build was run one-process-at-a-time in KDE konsole. Workarounds were really weird: build with a -j flag to build with more processes at once, or pipe the build-output to cat, or run the build in xterm instead of konsole. So where is the bug? In konsole, in bison, or in something underneath? It’s definitely something to do with the terminal emulator: here’s a screenshot of bison compiling a sample file successfully in xterm, and crashing in konsole, roxterm and alacritty. It crashes in cool-retro-term as well, but leaves the terminal itself in a messed-up-state. It also crashes on the FreeBSD text console.
Endless OS 4.0 Released as Long-Term Supported Series, Based on Debian Bullseye
Endless OS 4.0 is a major release that introduces numerous new features and enhancements, starting with an improved app grid navigation with clickable arrows that allow users to more easily navigate between app pages, with dots that indicate the total number of pages and the page you’re currently on. This release also introduces fast user switching to allow you to easily switch to a different user while another user is still logged in. The new feature has been implementing in both the user menu and the lock screen.
