Distribution kit for mobile phones NemoMobile 0.7 Released

After more than a year of development, an updated distribution kit for mobile phones NemoMobile 0.7 version was released, using the developments of the Mer project, but based on the ManjaroArm project. The system image size for Pine Phone is 740 MB. All applications and services are open under GPL and BSD licenses and are available on GitHub . NemoMobile was originally planned as an open replacement for Nokia’s Harmattan project and was developed in collaboration between the community and Jolla. However, over time, Jolla focused on the partially closed SailfishOS without paying due attention to the open part of the Mer – NemoMobile project. The last release of NemoMobile took place in April 2013 In 2019, a team of enthusiasts began the transfer of NemoMobile components from the Mer base to the Manjaro base. There have also been projects to port NemoMobile to other operating systems like Fedora and OpenEmbedend. The main reason for moving from the Mer base was obsolete components. In particular, Mer still uses version 5.6 of Qt due to licensing restrictions.

Wireshark 3.6.0 Release Notes

Wireshark is the world's most popular network protocol analyzer. It is used for troubleshooting, analysis, development and education.

