Security Leftovers
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (openjdk-17), Fedora (libxls, roundcubemail, and vim), openSUSE (bind, java-1_8_0-openjdk, and redis), Red Hat (kernel, kernel-rt, kpatch-patch, krb5, mailman:2.1, openssh, and rpm), Scientific Linux (kernel, krb5, openssh, and rpm), SUSE (bind, java-1_8_0-openjdk, redis, and webkit2gtk3), and Ubuntu (bluez).
VMware Releases Security Updates | CISA
VMware has released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in vCenter Server and Cloud Foundation. A remote attacker can exploit this vulnerability to obtain access to sensitive information.
CISA Releases Capacity Enhancement Guides to Enhance Mobile Device Cybersecurity for Consumers and Organizations | CISA
CISA has released actionable Capacity Enhancement Guides (CEGs) to help users and organizations improve mobile device cybersecurity.
Malware downloaded from PyPI 41,000 times was surprisingly stealthy
GoDaddy Breach Exposes SSL Keys of Managed WordPress Hosting Customers
A data breach at GoDaddy exposed SSL keys issued to an undisclosed — but likely large — number of active customers using its Managed WordPress website hosting service. The incident has sparked concerns about attackers hijacking domains for ransomware or spoofing them for credential theft and other malicious purposes.
Where in the Stack?
For one of my projects – not KDE-related – I have a parser, written in YACC / bison. To build the project, the bison grammar needs to be compiled (by the bison command) to C, and then the C can be compiled to the final executable. On my workstation, the bison step would fail when the build was run one-process-at-a-time in KDE konsole. Workarounds were really weird: build with a -j flag to build with more processes at once, or pipe the build-output to cat, or run the build in xterm instead of konsole. So where is the bug? In konsole, in bison, or in something underneath? It’s definitely something to do with the terminal emulator: here’s a screenshot of bison compiling a sample file successfully in xterm, and crashing in konsole, roxterm and alacritty. It crashes in cool-retro-term as well, but leaves the terminal itself in a messed-up-state. It also crashes on the FreeBSD text console.
Endless OS 4.0 Released as Long-Term Supported Series, Based on Debian Bullseye
Endless OS 4.0 is a major release that introduces numerous new features and enhancements, starting with an improved app grid navigation with clickable arrows that allow users to more easily navigate between app pages, with dots that indicate the total number of pages and the page you’re currently on. This release also introduces fast user switching to allow you to easily switch to a different user while another user is still logged in. The new feature has been implementing in both the user menu and the lock screen.
Videos, Shows, and State of the Word
