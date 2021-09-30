Language Selection

Endless OS 4.0 Released as Long-Term Supported Series, Based on Debian Bullseye

Linux
News
Debian

Endless OS 4.0 is a major release that introduces numerous new features and enhancements, starting with an improved app grid navigation with clickable arrows that allow users to more easily navigate between app pages, with dots that indicate the total number of pages and the page you’re currently on.

This release also introduces fast user switching to allow you to easily switch to a different user while another user is still logged in. The new feature has been implementing in both the user menu and the lock screen.

Where in the Stack?

For one of my projects – not KDE-related – I have a parser, written in YACC / bison. To build the project, the bison grammar needs to be compiled (by the bison command) to C, and then the C can be compiled to the final executable. On my workstation, the bison step would fail when the build was run one-process-at-a-time in KDE konsole. Workarounds were really weird: build with a -j flag to build with more processes at once, or pipe the build-output to cat, or run the build in xterm instead of konsole. So where is the bug? In konsole, in bison, or in something underneath? It’s definitely something to do with the terminal emulator: here’s a screenshot of bison compiling a sample file successfully in xterm, and crashing in konsole, roxterm and alacritty. It crashes in cool-retro-term as well, but leaves the terminal itself in a messed-up-state. It also crashes on the FreeBSD text console. Read more

