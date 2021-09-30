today's howtos
Running Linux on the GPD Pocket 3 mini-laptop - Liliputing
The GPD Pocket 3 is a tiny laptop computer with an 8 inch touchscreen display, a swivel-hinge that allows you to fold the screen over the keyboard for use in tablet mode, and a modular port system that allows you to customize the little computer’s capabilities.
How to install phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS using repository
Well, we can install phpMyadmin by manually downloading and setting its files along with Apache on Ubuntu. However, it could be difficult for a few users to go through various steps to configure phpMyAdmin, instead of that we can automate its installation using the phpMyadmin repository on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.
phpMyAdmin is an open-source web platform developed in PHP to manage MariaDB or MySQL database server via a graphical web interface. Most of the hosting platforms come with this database web-based management application, already, however, if you are using some private virtual server or cloud hosting then you may need to install it manually. And here in this article, we learn that.
How to Install Icinga 2 on Ubuntu 20.04 | RoseHosting
In this article, we are going to explain about installing Icinga 2 Monitoring Software on Ubuntu 20.04.
Icinga is an open-source and cross-platform monitoring tool that monitors network resources, generates performance data, sends notifications about outages and etc. It is one of the most popular monitoring tools on the internet that provides high availability and distributed monitoring. Besides the installation, we will explain in more detail the configuration and accessing the Icinga through the web interface.
Icinga 2 installation may take up to 40 minutes but don’t worry it is very easy and straightforward. Let’s Start
How to listen to radio on the Linux desktop with ease
Want to listen to the radio on your Linux desktop but can’t find a radio app with a simple user interface? If so, Raddiola is for you. It’s a simple, easy-to-use radio program that you can use to listen to internet radio on the Linux desktop.
How to play Halo Wars: Definitive Edition on Linux
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition is the PC release of Halo Wars. Halo Wars is a real-time strategy video game based inside of the Halo video game universe. Here’s how you can get the game working on Linux.
FreeBSD CPU Information Command - nixCraft
How do I get more information about CPU under FreeBSD operating systems such as CPU Speed and model using the command-line options?
How to install PHP 7.2/7.3/7.4 or 8.0 on Amazon Linux 2 - nixCraft
While working with an application, I needed PHP 7.4 and 8.0 on Amazon Linux 2 EC2 and Lightsail instance. Here is how to install PHP version 7.2/7.3/7.4 or 8.0 on Amazon Linux 2 using the yum command.
The default PHP version is 5.4.16 on Amazon Linux version 2. However, for Lightsail or EC2 cloud server, I needed either PHP 7.4 or PHP 8.0 as my application works with both versions flawlessly. So, let us see how a developer can install PHP 7.4 or 8.0 on an Amazon Linux 2 virtual machine.
Where in the Stack?
For one of my projects – not KDE-related – I have a parser, written in YACC / bison. To build the project, the bison grammar needs to be compiled (by the bison command) to C, and then the C can be compiled to the final executable. On my workstation, the bison step would fail when the build was run one-process-at-a-time in KDE konsole. Workarounds were really weird: build with a -j flag to build with more processes at once, or pipe the build-output to cat, or run the build in xterm instead of konsole. So where is the bug? In konsole, in bison, or in something underneath? It’s definitely something to do with the terminal emulator: here’s a screenshot of bison compiling a sample file successfully in xterm, and crashing in konsole, roxterm and alacritty. It crashes in cool-retro-term as well, but leaves the terminal itself in a messed-up-state. It also crashes on the FreeBSD text console.
Endless OS 4.0 Released as Long-Term Supported Series, Based on Debian Bullseye
Endless OS 4.0 is a major release that introduces numerous new features and enhancements, starting with an improved app grid navigation with clickable arrows that allow users to more easily navigate between app pages, with dots that indicate the total number of pages and the page you’re currently on. This release also introduces fast user switching to allow you to easily switch to a different user while another user is still logged in. The new feature has been implementing in both the user menu and the lock screen.
Security Leftovers
Videos, Shows, and State of the Word
