IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
A year of collaboration: 2020-2021 IBM Developer partnership program
In December 2020, the IBM Developer team decided to launch its first-ever Partner Developer Success Program. The idea for this program is simple: Collaborate with partners on co-hosted webinars to educate external developers about the values and benefits of IBM and partner technologies.
The partners that we decided to collaborate with were either part of the Hybrid Cloud Build Team ecosystem, were global system integrators (GSIs), independent software vendors (ISVs), or part of Red Hat Marketplace. Overall, these are partners that are already deeply rooted in the IBM tech ecosystem, and the goal with this program is to highlight and share technology insights.
Since the program’s conception, we have collaborated with more than 10 different partners on 30+ Crowdcast.io webinars, attracting an average of over 200 attendees worldwide. We have also started collaborating with partners in various geographic regions and languages, such as Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. We have begun live-streaming our sessions across our YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch channels.
-
Customizing provisioning templates in Red Hat Satellite using snippets
Red Hat Satellite's provisioning templates are very powerful, but also hard to customize and maintain. A recently introduced feature makes extending and customizing default templates much easier to accomplish and maintain. In this post, we’ll provide an overview of the Kickstart default provisioning template and how to create a custom provisioning template using snippets that better address your environment.
-
Veeam Ransomware Protection with Red Hat Enterprise Linux as the Immutable Repository
Veeam Backup and Replication is a backup, recovery and data management platform that modernizes data protection for cloud, physical and virtual environments. In this post we're going to look at using Veeam as part of a strategy to guard against ransomware attacks.
Ransomware attacks continue to be damaging and costly events for all sizes of companies. Immutable backups are just one component in an overall business continuity strategy to protect against these types of revenue and reputation draining catastrophes.
Linux is key to this strategy, and specifically Red Hat Enterprise Linux, can act as that immutable backup repository—whether on-premise, or in the cloud as part of your hybrid-cloud implementation.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 476 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Distribution kit for mobile phones NemoMobile 0.7 Released
After more than a year of development, an updated distribution kit for mobile phones NemoMobile 0.7 version was released, using the developments of the Mer project, but based on the ManjaroArm project. The system image size for Pine Phone is 740 MB. All applications and services are open under GPL and BSD licenses and are available on GitHub . NemoMobile was originally planned as an open replacement for Nokia’s Harmattan project and was developed in collaboration between the community and Jolla. However, over time, Jolla focused on the partially closed SailfishOS without paying due attention to the open part of the Mer – NemoMobile project. The last release of NemoMobile took place in April 2013 In 2019, a team of enthusiasts began the transfer of NemoMobile components from the Mer base to the Manjaro base. There have also been projects to port NemoMobile to other operating systems like Fedora and OpenEmbedend. The main reason for moving from the Mer base was obsolete components. In particular, Mer still uses version 5.6 of Qt due to licensing restrictions.
Wireshark 3.6.0 Release Notes
Wireshark is the world’s most popular network protocol analyzer. It is used for troubleshooting, analysis, development and education. Also: Wireshark 3.6 Network Analyzer Release - itsfoss.net
today's howtos
Recent comments
40 min 54 sec ago
1 hour 50 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
4 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 48 min ago
9 hours 58 min ago
10 hours 9 sec ago
22 hours 46 min ago
1 day 9 min ago