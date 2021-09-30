Language Selection

Linux Mint vs Ubuntu In Less Than 10 Minutes

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 24th of November 2021 10:16:12 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Ubuntu

Who wins a battle between Linux Mint vs Ubuntu? Which one is better?

Ubuntu is the most famous Linux distribution in the world. Its development started back in 2004. It is based on Debian distribution, which is why Ubuntu also uses the dpkg packaging system (And .deb package format) along with the apt packager manager.

Linux Mint, on the other hand, is based on Ubuntu. Its development started in 2008. Hence, Mint by extension is also based on Debian, and uses the same package manager and packaging system.

There are many key and minor differences between Linux Mint and Ubuntu. But often, the question comes to: Which Linux distribution should a new Linux user use on daily basis? Ubuntu or Linux Mint?

To answer that, we will be comparing both distributions by many different criteria in this article.

Programming Leftovers

  • Dependency Derby | Coder Radio 441

    Are Linux devs getting upset with the Python community? We weigh in on a nuanced issue. Plus the mass-mod resignation over at Rust, and Mike's thoughts on setting up a dev environment on Windows 11.

  • Adobe XD Bridge TP for Qt Design Studio released!

    Adobe XD Bridge TP for Qt Design Studio released! Qt Design Studio is a UI design and development tool that enables designers and developers to rapidly prototype and develop complex UIs.

  • Python virtualenv and venv dos and don’ts
  • Oscilloscope Probes Itself To Add Video | Hackaday

    Modern oscilloscopes are often loaded with features, but every now and then you run into a feature that seems easy to implement yet isn’t available. [kgsws] wanted to use his Rigol DS1074 to show live measurements in his YouTube videos, but found out that this scope doesn’t support video output. Not to be deterred, [kgsws] decided to add this feature himself. In the video embedded below, he describes in detail the process of adding a USB Video Capture (UVC) interface to his oscilloscope. The basic idea was to find the signals going into the scope’s display and read them out using a Cypress EZ-USB board. This is a development board that can be used to design USB devices, and supports the UVC mode. However, with no documentation of any of the Rigol’s internal circuitry [kgsws] had to probe the display connector to find out which pin carried which signal. And since he had no other scope available than this Rigol, he hooked up the various bits of the disassembled instrument so that it could (awkwardly) probe its own internal signals.

  • 7 Segment Display And Raspberry PI Pico: Wiring and Setup with MicroPython

    7 segment display can be controlled with a few Micropython lines from Raspberry PI Pico. It is one of simplest projects and a funny way to start coding and cabling In this tutorial, I’m going t show you how to connect and configure a 7 segment display with a Raspberry PI Pico. If you are interested in how to get it working with Raspberry PI computer boards (like RPI Zero, RPI 4 model B, RPI 3 model A/B, and so on), please refer to my Control a 7 Segment Display from Raspberry PI with Python.

Distribution kit for mobile phones NemoMobile 0.7 Released

After more than a year of development, an updated distribution kit for mobile phones NemoMobile 0.7 version was released, using the developments of the Mer project, but based on the ManjaroArm project. The system image size for Pine Phone is 740 MB. All applications and services are open under GPL and BSD licenses and are available on GitHub . NemoMobile was originally planned as an open replacement for Nokia’s Harmattan project and was developed in collaboration between the community and Jolla. However, over time, Jolla focused on the partially closed SailfishOS without paying due attention to the open part of the Mer – NemoMobile project. The last release of NemoMobile took place in April 2013 In 2019, a team of enthusiasts began the transfer of NemoMobile components from the Mer base to the Manjaro base. There have also been projects to port NemoMobile to other operating systems like Fedora and OpenEmbedend. The main reason for moving from the Mer base was obsolete components. In particular, Mer still uses version 5.6 of Qt due to licensing restrictions. Read more

Wireshark 3.6.0 Release Notes

Wireshark is the world’s most popular network protocol analyzer. It is used for troubleshooting, analysis, development and education. Read more Also: Wireshark 3.6 Network Analyzer Release - itsfoss.net

today's howtos

  • Running Linux on the GPD Pocket 3 mini-laptop - Liliputing

    The GPD Pocket 3 is a tiny laptop computer with an 8 inch touchscreen display, a swivel-hinge that allows you to fold the screen over the keyboard for use in tablet mode, and a modular port system that allows you to customize the little computer’s capabilities.

  • How to install phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS using repository

    Well, we can install phpMyadmin by manually downloading and setting its files along with Apache on Ubuntu. However, it could be difficult for a few users to go through various steps to configure phpMyAdmin, instead of that we can automate its installation using the phpMyadmin repository on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa. phpMyAdmin is an open-source web platform developed in PHP to manage MariaDB or MySQL database server via a graphical web interface. Most of the hosting platforms come with this database web-based management application, already, however, if you are using some private virtual server or cloud hosting then you may need to install it manually. And here in this article, we learn that.

  • How to Install Icinga 2 on Ubuntu 20.04 | RoseHosting

    In this article, we are going to explain about installing Icinga 2 Monitoring Software on Ubuntu 20.04. Icinga is an open-source and cross-platform monitoring tool that monitors network resources, generates performance data, sends notifications about outages and etc. It is one of the most popular monitoring tools on the internet that provides high availability and distributed monitoring. Besides the installation, we will explain in more detail the configuration and accessing the Icinga through the web interface. Icinga 2 installation may take up to 40 minutes but don’t worry it is very easy and straightforward. Let’s Start

  • How to listen to radio on the Linux desktop with ease

    Want to listen to the radio on your Linux desktop but can’t find a radio app with a simple user interface? If so, Raddiola is for you. It’s a simple, easy-to-use radio program that you can use to listen to internet radio on the Linux desktop.

  • How to play Halo Wars: Definitive Edition on Linux

    Halo Wars: Definitive Edition is the PC release of Halo Wars. Halo Wars is a real-time strategy video game based inside of the Halo video game universe. Here’s how you can get the game working on Linux.

  • FreeBSD CPU Information Command - nixCraft

    How do I get more information about CPU under FreeBSD operating systems such as CPU Speed and model using the command-line options?

  • How to install PHP 7.2/7.3/7.4 or 8.0 on Amazon Linux 2 - nixCraft

    While working with an application, I needed PHP 7.4 and 8.0 on Amazon Linux 2 EC2 and Lightsail instance. Here is how to install PHP version 7.2/7.3/7.4 or 8.0 on Amazon Linux 2 using the yum command. The default PHP version is 5.4.16 on Amazon Linux version 2. However, for Lightsail or EC2 cloud server, I needed either PHP 7.4 or PHP 8.0 as my application works with both versions flawlessly. So, let us see how a developer can install PHP 7.4 or 8.0 on an Amazon Linux 2 virtual machine.

