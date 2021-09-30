Proton 6.3-8 Brings Support for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Proton 6.3-8 is a massive update that brings support for numerous Windows games, which you can now play on your Linux box. Among these, there’s Age of Empires 4, Assassin’s Creed, Breath of Death VI, Call of Duty: Black Ops II singleplayer, DEATHLOOP, FIA European Truck Racing Championship, Fly’N, Game Dev Tycoon, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, GreedFall, Mafia II (Classic), and Magicka.
