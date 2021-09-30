today's howtos
How To Install RPM Fusion on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RPM Fusion on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, RPMFusion is a massive third-party software source for Fedora Linux. RPM Fusion is not a standalone repository but an extension of Fedora’s default packages that could not be included due to Fedora being bound by the same legal restrictions as Red Hat. The RPM Fusion repository comes in two flavors, Free and Non-Free. The free repository contains a free version of the software that is open source and non-free, which have mostly almost all free software but are closed source and mainly proprietary.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of RPM Fusion on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, and Rocky Linux distributions.
How to install Funkin' Post-Mortem Mixup (Vs. King) on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' Post-Mortem Mixup (Vs. King) on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to install Viber on Elementary OS 6.0
Firstly we run an optional command, this command is only needed if you cant launch Flatpak applications like your default browser on your system. For some reason, we couldn't, so if you can, you can skip the first command.
How to Install VirtualBox Guest Additions on Kali Linux - Linux Nightly
VirtualBox Guest Additions will help you get the most out of your Kali Linux virtual machine. It gives you automatic resolution scaling, a shared clipboard between the host and VM, and drag and drop ability. The step by step instructions below will explain how to install VirtualBox Guest Additions on Kali Linux.
Kali Linux will ordinarily install the Guest Additions software automatically, as long as it successfully detects that the operating system is installed inside VirtualBox. If you want to reinstall Guest Additions because it’s not working, or just upgrade to the latest version, the instructions below will also help you.
How to get the active title of an X program | Definite's Extractor
I have scripts that will utilise the SFDC case number, but why type it manually when the computer can do it?
Firstly, you need to have xdotool installed, for RHEL or CentOS Stream, it is in EPEL. I have tried xprop and xwininfo, but they do not accept search with WM_Class
Secondly, get the WM_Class of the X program, usually it is just the program name. If you are unsure, open that X program, then run xprog and click at the X program, then search WM_CLASS amongst the output.
Linux Mint vs Ubuntu In Less Than 10 Minutes
Who wins a battle between Linux Mint vs Ubuntu? Which one is better? Ubuntu is the most famous Linux distribution in the world. Its development started back in 2004. It is based on Debian distribution, which is why Ubuntu also uses the dpkg packaging system (And .deb package format) along with the apt packager manager. Linux Mint, on the other hand, is based on Ubuntu. Its development started in 2008. Hence, Mint by extension is also based on Debian, and uses the same package manager and packaging system. There are many key and minor differences between Linux Mint and Ubuntu. But often, the question comes to: Which Linux distribution should a new Linux user use on daily basis? Ubuntu or Linux Mint? To answer that, we will be comparing both distributions by many different criteria in this article.
