As already explained in this same blog quite some time ago the YaST Partitioner can be used to set up several kinds of encryption, but “Regular LUKS2” was not one of those. That was intentional because using LUKS2 comes with many challenges, as summarized in this Bugzilla comment. But now the time has come to start introducing experimental support for general LUKS2 encryption. Initially it will be available in openSUSE Tumbleweed and pre-releases of SLE-15-SP4 but only if the environment variable YAST_LUKS2_AVAILABLE is set. Check the description of this pull request for screenshots and more information. Support for LUKS2 in AutoYaST will have to wait a bit, until we have received some feedback from interactive installations and ironed out all the details. But AutoYaST users can meanwhile test and enjoy another new feature available also in Tumbleweed and 15.4 pre-releases - support for identifying EFI systems in dynamic profiles, which includes both rules and ERB templates. Learn more and see some examples in the description of the corresponding pull request. The last feature for Tumbleweed and the upcoming 15.4 that we want to highlight in this report is the brand new support for NTLM authentication in linuxrc.

I don't have a PC with AMD CPU, so haven't bothered much with configuring the kernel to work with them. However, some guys testing EasyOS are keen on them, so today have given it a closer look.

With Intel Tiger Lake mobile processors introduced last year there has been good open-source support going back to launch, but a few of the more niche features have seen slower than normal handling for getting the features supported by the upstream Linux kernel. The latest patch series being revived now is for Intel Key Locker support. Just a few days ago I talked about Intel pursuing a new Indirect Branch Tracking (IBT) patch series as part of their Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (CET) introduced on Tiger Lake. After months of silence, another Tiger Lake feature is seeing revised kernel patches emerge this week and that is for Key Locker.

Who wins a battle between Linux Mint vs Ubuntu? Which one is better? Ubuntu is the most famous Linux distribution in the world. Its development started back in 2004. It is based on Debian distribution, which is why Ubuntu also uses the dpkg packaging system (And .deb package format) along with the apt packager manager. Linux Mint, on the other hand, is based on Ubuntu. Its development started in 2008. Hence, Mint by extension is also based on Debian, and uses the same package manager and packaging system. There are many key and minor differences between Linux Mint and Ubuntu. But often, the question comes to: Which Linux distribution should a new Linux user use on daily basis? Ubuntu or Linux Mint? To answer that, we will be comparing both distributions by many different criteria in this article.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers A year of collaboration: 2020-2021 IBM Developer partnership program In December 2020, the IBM Developer team decided to launch its first-ever Partner Developer Success Program. The idea for this program is simple: Collaborate with partners on co-hosted webinars to educate external developers about the values and benefits of IBM and partner technologies. The partners that we decided to collaborate with were either part of the Hybrid Cloud Build Team ecosystem, were global system integrators (GSIs), independent software vendors (ISVs), or part of Red Hat Marketplace. Overall, these are partners that are already deeply rooted in the IBM tech ecosystem, and the goal with this program is to highlight and share technology insights. Since the program’s conception, we have collaborated with more than 10 different partners on 30+ Crowdcast.io webinars, attracting an average of over 200 attendees worldwide. We have also started collaborating with partners in various geographic regions and languages, such as Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. We have begun live-streaming our sessions across our YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch channels.

Customizing provisioning templates in Red Hat Satellite using snippets Red Hat Satellite's provisioning templates are very powerful, but also hard to customize and maintain. A recently introduced feature makes extending and customizing default templates much easier to accomplish and maintain. In this post, we’ll provide an overview of the Kickstart default provisioning template and how to create a custom provisioning template using snippets that better address your environment.

Veeam Ransomware Protection with Red Hat Enterprise Linux as the Immutable Repository Veeam Backup and Replication is a backup, recovery and data management platform that modernizes data protection for cloud, physical and virtual environments. In this post we're going to look at using Veeam as part of a strategy to guard against ransomware attacks. Ransomware attacks continue to be damaging and costly events for all sizes of companies. Immutable backups are just one component in an overall business continuity strategy to protect against these types of revenue and reputation draining catastrophes. Linux is key to this strategy, and specifically Red Hat Enterprise Linux, can act as that immutable backup repository—whether on-premise, or in the cloud as part of your hybrid-cloud implementation.