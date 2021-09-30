Linus Tech Tips, The Time Has Come To Say Sayonara
Now as for the video it's an even bigger cluster fuck than the last one. I'm not going to go through everything I hated about it, because I just don't have that kind of time. However the general theme of the video seems to be that everything that doesn't work in Linux must be the fault of Linux. For example, at some point Linus blames Linux because downloading a script from Github was hard. Github has fuck all to do with Linux and is a proprietary Microsoft product. He also blames Linux because Discord screen sharing doesn't work in Linux and the proprietary Nvidia drivers suck on Linux and the manufacturer of his exotic streaming equipment, like his GoXLR, doesn't support Linux at all.
I'm tired of this riff. I realize LTT makes their nut on views so I understand that generating this kind of drama is going to create more views which in turn puts more money into Linus' pocket. That's fine. I'm a realist and realize that we live in a world where ultimately greed reigns supreme.
However, let's not pretend for a second that this is a fair view of whether or not Linux can work for a gamer. Let's also not pretend that the fact it requires actual effort, makes it an invalid choice. Lots of things in life require an effort but are not automatically invalidated. For example, driving a car.
Proton 6.3-8 Brings Support for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Proton 6.3-8 is a massive update that brings support for numerous Windows games, which you can now play on your Linux box. Among these, there’s Age of Empires 4, Assassin’s Creed, Breath of Death VI, Call of Duty: Black Ops II singleplayer, DEATHLOOP, FIA European Truck Racing Championship, Fly’N, Game Dev Tycoon, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, GreedFall, Mafia II (Classic), and Magicka.
Linux Mint vs Ubuntu In Less Than 10 Minutes
Who wins a battle between Linux Mint vs Ubuntu? Which one is better? Ubuntu is the most famous Linux distribution in the world. Its development started back in 2004. It is based on Debian distribution, which is why Ubuntu also uses the dpkg packaging system (And .deb package format) along with the apt packager manager. Linux Mint, on the other hand, is based on Ubuntu. Its development started in 2008. Hence, Mint by extension is also based on Debian, and uses the same package manager and packaging system. There are many key and minor differences between Linux Mint and Ubuntu. But often, the question comes to: Which Linux distribution should a new Linux user use on daily basis? Ubuntu or Linux Mint? To answer that, we will be comparing both distributions by many different criteria in this article.
