Linus Tech Tips, The Time Has Come To Say Sayonara

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 25th of November 2021 06:43:06 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux

Now as for the video it's an even bigger cluster fuck than the last one. I'm not going to go through everything I hated about it, because I just don't have that kind of time. However the general theme of the video seems to be that everything that doesn't work in Linux must be the fault of Linux. For example, at some point Linus blames Linux because downloading a script from Github was hard. Github has fuck all to do with Linux and is a proprietary Microsoft product. He also blames Linux because Discord screen sharing doesn't work in Linux and the proprietary Nvidia drivers suck on Linux and the manufacturer of his exotic streaming equipment, like his GoXLR, doesn't support Linux at all.

I'm tired of this riff. I realize LTT makes their nut on views so I understand that generating this kind of drama is going to create more views which in turn puts more money into Linus' pocket. That's fine. I'm a realist and realize that we live in a world where ultimately greed reigns supreme.

However, let's not pretend for a second that this is a fair view of whether or not Linux can work for a gamer. Let's also not pretend that the fact it requires actual effort, makes it an invalid choice. Lots of things in life require an effort but are not automatically invalidated. For example, driving a car.

Proton 6.3-8 Brings Support for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Proton 6.3-8 is a massive update that brings support for numerous Windows games, which you can now play on your Linux box. Among these, there’s Age of Empires 4, Assassin’s Creed, Breath of Death VI, Call of Duty: Black Ops II singleplayer, DEATHLOOP, FIA European Truck Racing Championship, Fly’N, Game Dev Tycoon, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, GreedFall, Mafia II (Classic), and Magicka. Read more

Linux Mint vs Ubuntu In Less Than 10 Minutes

Who wins a battle between Linux Mint vs Ubuntu? Which one is better? Ubuntu is the most famous Linux distribution in the world. Its development started back in 2004. It is based on Debian distribution, which is why Ubuntu also uses the dpkg packaging system (And .deb package format) along with the apt packager manager. Linux Mint, on the other hand, is based on Ubuntu. Its development started in 2008. Hence, Mint by extension is also based on Debian, and uses the same package manager and packaging system. There are many key and minor differences between Linux Mint and Ubuntu. But often, the question comes to: Which Linux distribution should a new Linux user use on daily basis? Ubuntu or Linux Mint? To answer that, we will be comparing both distributions by many different criteria in this article. Read more

Linux Development Leftovers

  • Intel Posts New Iteration Of Key Locker Support For Linux - Phoronix

    With Intel Tiger Lake mobile processors introduced last year there has been good open-source support going back to launch, but a few of the more niche features have seen slower than normal handling for getting the features supported by the upstream Linux kernel. The latest patch series being revived now is for Intel Key Locker support. Just a few days ago I talked about Intel pursuing a new Indirect Branch Tracking (IBT) patch series as part of their Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (CET) introduced on Tiger Lake. After months of silence, another Tiger Lake feature is seeing revised kernel patches emerge this week and that is for Key Locker.

  • EasyOS: Kernel 5.10.81 compiled with improved AMD CPU support

    I don't have a PC with AMD CPU, so haven't bothered much with configuring the kernel to work with them. However, some guys testing EasyOS are keen on them, so today have given it a closer look.

  • Digest of YaST Development Sprints 135 & 136

    As already explained in this same blog quite some time ago the YaST Partitioner can be used to set up several kinds of encryption, but “Regular LUKS2” was not one of those. That was intentional because using LUKS2 comes with many challenges, as summarized in this Bugzilla comment. But now the time has come to start introducing experimental support for general LUKS2 encryption. Initially it will be available in openSUSE Tumbleweed and pre-releases of SLE-15-SP4 but only if the environment variable YAST_LUKS2_AVAILABLE is set. Check the description of this pull request for screenshots and more information. Support for LUKS2 in AutoYaST will have to wait a bit, until we have received some feedback from interactive installations and ironed out all the details. But AutoYaST users can meanwhile test and enjoy another new feature available also in Tumbleweed and 15.4 pre-releases - support for identifying EFI systems in dynamic profiles, which includes both rules and ERB templates. Learn more and see some examples in the description of the corresponding pull request. The last feature for Tumbleweed and the upcoming 15.4 that we want to highlight in this report is the brand new support for NTLM authentication in linuxrc.

