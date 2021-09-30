Upcycling Android: Keep using your phone with Free Software
It is the European Week for Waste Reduction, a week that is dedicated to promoting the reuse of products and materials and to helping save resources and reduce waste in everyday life. The FSFE joins in with the new initiative "Upcycling Android" - an initiative to help saving resources by reusing one of our most valuable devices of our daily life, our phones.
Every year, manufacturers produce 1.5 billion phones worldwide - and unfortunately, probably almost as many are thrown away after what is usually a far too short hardware lifespan. The short lifespan of these phones often stems from so-called "software obsolescence", the situation in which users are faced with the dilemma of either buying new hardware or living with outdated software. The environmental consequences of these short hardware lifespans can be dire. To help users in overcoming this problem, with Upcycling Android we enable people to upcycle Android phones with Free Software. Every time we keep using our current phone instead of buying a new one we help avoid the production of new phones and the growing disposal of e-waste.
To install ImageMagick 7 on any distribution that supports AppImage, copy and paste this one-line script into your favourite shell:
Specifically for use with Ansible, I’m known to recommend adding NOPASSWD: ALL to the sudoers entry and be done with it. No mucking about with sudo passwords (in essence users’ login passwords), no -K option, no passwords in clear-text files because people are unwilling to use Ansible vault, etc. It makes lives easier all around, and yes, I am aware that there are people who get the screaming heebie-jeebies when I say NOPASSWD:. So be it.
There is an alternative to authenticating use of sudo using SSH agent forwarding instead of login passwords. If you’re new to agent forwarding, I recommend you read the Illustrated Guide to SSH Agent Forwarding, which explains the concept and its pitfalls very well.
In this article, you will learn more about how Jenkins’s deployment stages and pipeline tools can be used to help automate software development. You will learn how to leverage Jenkins’s deployment phases and Pipeline features to help automate your software development. You’ll leave with a better grasp on what a Jenkins Pipeline is and you’ll know how to set up Jenkins and the Pipeline plug-in.
Free (as in libre) was a tradition that would continue until the very end of the disk series: one of the last floppies compiled contained a version of the touch command. Fish helped bring about wider knowledge of open source, GNU, Unix and its related command line tools to the Amiga user base, preparing a generation of young computer enthusiasts not only for the systems they might encounter at universities and workplaces but also for the coming of Linux. Thus, he contributed to building a foundation for the continued use and growth of free software after both the demise of his disk series and the Amiga platform, a legacy of which the effects are still highly tangible.
Fish would go on to release a thousand disks before switching to distribution on CD-ROMs in 1994. However, the then imminent arrival of dial-up Internet (giving us commoners access to Aminet) meant that only a few of these CD:s were made. Though he and his disk series will live on in memory for as long as there are Amiga users, his real achievement was bringing the joy and philosophy of free software to a world-wide user base outside academia, long before free software itself helped build the Internet that made his disks obsolete.
Here's to you, Fred, 35 years later. So long and thanks for all the disks!
Modern Linux doesn't work this way, especially with systemd involved. Systemd has a D-Bus interface that people can use, there's hardware events that may trigger a reboot, there are various programs that may decide to ask systemd to reboot the system, and under some circumstances systemd itself can decide that a particular, harmless looking process failure or 'systemctl' transaction actually will trigger a reboot through some weird chain of dependencies and systemd unit settings. These days, it's entirely possible to have a system go through an orderly shutdown and reboot with no clues in the logs as to what actually did it or why it happened.
However, systemd also has all of the information it needs to log a summary of this. Every time systemd starts a "transaction" (a set of changes to units), it knows what the starting request is and generally who asked for it (and how). It could routinely log this, which would make it much easier to trace back mysterious events later.
Losing data is one of the most unsettling and harrowing experiences that any user can go through. The prospect of not ever finding precious data once it is deleted or lost is what usually inspires anxiety and leaves users helpless. Thankfully, there are a couple of tools that you can use to recover deleted files on your Linux machines. We have tried out a few data recovery tools that can help you get back your deleted files and one that stood out among the rest. This is the TestDisk data recovery tool.
TestDisk is an opensource and powerful data recovery tool that, apart from recovering your data, rebuilds and recovers boot partitions and fixes partition tables. It recovers deleted files from filesystems such as FAT, exFAT ext3, ext4, and NTFS to mention just a few, and copies them to another location. TestDisk is a command-line data recovery tool, and this is one of the attributes that sets it apart from other data recovery tools.
In this guide, we will demonstrate how you can recover deleted files in Linux using the Test disk utility tool. We will demonstrate how TestDisk can recover deleted data from a removable USB drive in Ubuntu 20.04.
System monitoring is an important aspect of Linux administration as it helps a Linux user or administrator identify and later investigate the performance statuses of various operating system software and hardware elements related to the system’s disk usage, CPU utilization, and main memory consumption.
Gtop is an ideal candidate for Linux system monitoring due to its rich and graphical monitoring dashboard/interface. Its graphical display accounts for the operating system’s disk usage, CPU, and main memory info. Gtop’s visual layout also projects running processes statistics like how much resource is being utilized or overused.
Hello friends. In this rather short post, we will help you to install Python 3.10 on Debian 11.
Debian 11 has Python, do I have to upgrade?
The answer to this question depends on the needs of each user. Some users are developers in this language and therefore need to take advantage of the latest features of this; On the other hand, there are also the testers who with their expertise help the growth of the language and the applications that use it.
There is also a third group more focused on server administration. These are more careful at the moment of making any new installation, but they can also be forced to instate it in favor of some scripts, libraries, or programs that require it.
On the opposite side are the desktop users who are not forced to do this. If you are an occasional system user or do not belong to any of this group then it is not strictly necessary leaving the decision up to you,
So, let’s go for it. The process is fast and secure.
