Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Weekly News and More
Full Circle Weekly News #237
AlmaLinux 8.5 is available:
https://almalinux.org/blog/almalinux-os-85-stable-now-available/
Release of Lakka 3.6:
https://www.lakka.tv/articles/2021/11/14/lakka-3.6/
LF Decentralized Storage Migrated to Open License:
https://github.com/zerotier/lf/releases/tag/1.1.0.0
SeaMonkey 2.53.10 Released:
https://www.seamonkey-project.org/news#2021-11-16
Fedora Linux 37 intends to end support for 32-bit ARM architecture:
https://www.mail-archive.com/devel-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org/msg02684.html
Release of Proxmox VE 7.1:
https://forum.proxmox.com/threads/proxmox-ve-7-1-released.99846/
Oracle Linux 8.5 Released:
https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/post/announcing-the-release-of-oracle-linux-8-update-5
Cinnamon 5.2 desktop environment released:
https://github.com/linuxmint/Cinnamon/releases/tag/5.2.0
Ubuntu Touch 20th Firmware Update:
https://ubports.com/blog/ubports-news-1/post/ubuntu-touch-ota-20-release-3790
The Planck EZ Keyboard. 47 Keys Are All You Need! - Invidious [Ed: Possibly paid-for spam, but it's hard to be entirely sure]
I love the two previous keyboards that purchased from ZSA, which were the ErgoDox EZ and the Moonlander. But I noticed that ZSA has another keyboard called the Planck EZ, which a tiny keyboard with just 47 keys. Is such a keyboard even usable? YES!
FLOSS Weekly 657: Web 3.0 and Beyond - WordPress Breach, SCO vs IBM lawsuit
What never stops and what's barely started are the topics debated by our panel of co-hosts: Doc Searls, Katherine Druckman, Aaron Newcomb and Simon Phipps. We start with the SCO vs. IBM (and before that, many others) lawsuit, which was reportedly settled. What really happened with the GoDaddy and WordPress breach? It's been 25 years of PHP and then look forward to the time when we're all in Web 4.0 talking about what failed in Web 3.0.
10 Best Free and Open Source Linux Educational Games
Educational games are games designed to teach people, typically children, about a certain subject or help them learn a skill as they play. Sometimes this type of software is known as games edutainment because they combine education and entertainment. This type of software aids the ‘normal’ learning process, either by helping the individual to absorb new information, or as a support for recalling information already learned. Educational programs, especially those for the youngest students, are often designed with the idea of ‘learn through play’. Many children are easily bored, and they are much more likely to be attentive if they find the activity or task to be enjoyable.
Upcycling Android: Keep using your phone with Free Software
It is the European Week for Waste Reduction, a week that is dedicated to promoting the reuse of products and materials and to helping save resources and reduce waste in everyday life. The FSFE joins in with the new initiative "Upcycling Android" - an initiative to help saving resources by reusing one of our most valuable devices of our daily life, our phones. Every year, manufacturers produce 1.5 billion phones worldwide - and unfortunately, probably almost as many are thrown away after what is usually a far too short hardware lifespan. The short lifespan of these phones often stems from so-called "software obsolescence", the situation in which users are faced with the dilemma of either buying new hardware or living with outdated software. The environmental consequences of these short hardware lifespans can be dire. To help users in overcoming this problem, with Upcycling Android we enable people to upcycle Android phones with Free Software. Every time we keep using our current phone instead of buying a new one we help avoid the production of new phones and the growing disposal of e-waste.
