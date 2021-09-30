Programming Leftovers
-
Using AWK with CSV Files
Unfortunately, things get more complex from there.
CSV files can contain commas, line-breaks, and delimited quotes within the quoted values, which is great for storing data in a CSV file, but is something that AWK is just not well suited to handle: [...]
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel: nanotime 0.3.4 on CRAN: Maintenance Update
Another (minor) nanotime release, now at version 0.3.4, arrived at CRAN overnight. It exports some nanoperiod functionality via a C++ header, and Leonardo and I will use this in an upcoming package that we hope to talk about a little more in a few days. It also adds a few as.character.*() methods that had not been included before.
nanotime relies on the RcppCCTZ package for (efficient) high(er) resolution time parsing and formatting up to nanosecond resolution, and the bit64 package for the actual integer64 arithmetic. Initially implemented using the S3 system, it has benefitted greatly from a rigorous refactoring by Leonardo who not only rejigged nanotime internals in S4 but also added new S4 types for periods, intervals and durations.
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppArmadillo 0.10.7.3.0 on CRAN: Bugfix, New Features
Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra aiming towards a good balance between speed and ease of use with a syntax deliberately close to a Matlab. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 928 other packages on CRAN.
I somehow missed to blog and tweet about the recent release based on the Armadillo 10.7.3 upstream release. Conrad is in “long-term support mode”, and 10.7.* is meant to provide fixes and stability relative to the most recent release which we did on September 30. We did actually find a regression when checking reverse-dependencies requiring an upstream move to 10.7.3. At the same time, we folded pull request #352 in. It addresses an old bug of ours where Armadillo fields types were not converted correctly in all dimensions.
-
PHP Established New Non-Commercial Organization PHP Foundation
The reasons behind the establishment of the PHP Foundation is that one of the key contributors, Nikita Popov, has decided to switch his focus away from PHP to LLVM.
You might think that large open source projects are well-funded, but this is not true. In fact many of them rely on a small group of maintainers, as is exactly the case with PHP.
Despite being used by 78% of the web, PHP only has a few full-time contributors.
Nikita Popov, a well-known long-time PHP ecosystem contributor, is the author of generators, variadic functions and argument unpacking, engine exceptions, uniform variable syntax, and many other PHP contributions. He is also known for PHP Parser which laid the groundwork for many other tools.
Popov started working on PHP in 2011 and worked on PHP at JetBrains with the PhpStorm team, making significant contributions to three major releases there – PHP 7.4, PHP 8.0, and PHP 8.1.
-
Android Leftovers
10 Best Free and Open Source Linux Educational Games
Educational games are games designed to teach people, typically children, about a certain subject or help them learn a skill as they play. Sometimes this type of software is known as games edutainment because they combine education and entertainment. This type of software aids the ‘normal’ learning process, either by helping the individual to absorb new information, or as a support for recalling information already learned. Educational programs, especially those for the youngest students, are often designed with the idea of ‘learn through play’. Many children are easily bored, and they are much more likely to be attentive if they find the activity or task to be enjoyable.
Upcycling Android: Keep using your phone with Free Software
It is the European Week for Waste Reduction, a week that is dedicated to promoting the reuse of products and materials and to helping save resources and reduce waste in everyday life. The FSFE joins in with the new initiative "Upcycling Android" - an initiative to help saving resources by reusing one of our most valuable devices of our daily life, our phones. Every year, manufacturers produce 1.5 billion phones worldwide - and unfortunately, probably almost as many are thrown away after what is usually a far too short hardware lifespan. The short lifespan of these phones often stems from so-called "software obsolescence", the situation in which users are faced with the dilemma of either buying new hardware or living with outdated software. The environmental consequences of these short hardware lifespans can be dire. To help users in overcoming this problem, with Upcycling Android we enable people to upcycle Android phones with Free Software. Every time we keep using our current phone instead of buying a new one we help avoid the production of new phones and the growing disposal of e-waste.
today's howtos
