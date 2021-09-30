today's howtos
Install Kubernetes Using Minikube In CentOS Linux - OSTechNix
Kubernetes can be installed and configured in a variety of ways, including on personal computers, physical servers, virtual machines, and as a cloud service. We will learn how to install a single node Kubernetes cluster using Minikube in CentOS Linux.
For the purpose of this guide, we will install Minikube on CentOS 7 natively running on top of the virtual machine layer. Before installing Kubernetes, you need to have a basic understanding of Kubernetes and its architecture and containers. Please refer to our previous article attached below to know about the concepts.
How To Install Eclipse IDE on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Eclipse IDE on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Eclipse is an open-source integrated development environment (IDE) that helps programmers develop software applications and software components by providing developers with tools to compile code, and many more. It supports many plugins to enhance the capabilities to use for other programming languages development environments such as PHP, C++, and JavaScript.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Eclipse on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to install KVM server on Debian 9/10 Headless Server - nixCraft
Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) is a virtualization module for the Linux kernel that turns it into a hypervisor. How can I install KVM with bridged networking, setup guest operating system as the back-end virtualization technology for non-graphic Debain Linux 9.x/10.x server?
You can use KVM to run multiple operating systems such as Windows, *BSD, Linux distribution using virtual machines. Each virtual machine has its private disk, graphics card, a network card and more.
How to install RVM- Ruby Version Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
RVM- Ruby Version Manager is a tool meant to use the command line for installing and managing the various ruby versions easily. Here we see the commands for installation of RVM on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal fossa.
How to stop Firefox from auto updating in Linux
In Linux, Firefox has this bad habit of wanting to update itself when you’re not ready to perform that task. And it will not let you open a new tab or window until you allow it to apply the update. I find it very annoying. There are any number of knobs you can tune to disable this feature in about:config, but there’s no guarantee that they’ll work as expected. And if you use more than one Firefox profile, as most power users do, you’ll have to tune about:config for each profile. In this post, I’ll show you how to do it system-wide, and it’s guaranteed to work.
With the default setting, Firefox will download and install the update in the background, and then throw up the prompt shown here when you want to open a new tab or window. That means you won’t be able to open that new tab or window until you agree to restart Firefox. And that almost always happens when I’m in the middle of doing something very important and not ready to restart Firefox.
How to Use lshw in Linux (With a Practical Example) – CloudSavvy IT
What if there was a command which would let you, in an easy-to-read format, view all of the hardware in your Linux system? Welcome to lshw, the great tool often overlooked even by seasoned Linux professionals.
How to Set Hostname in Docker Compose
Wondering how to set hostname in Docker Compose? I'll show you that.
How to Index Your Docker Image’s Dependencies With Syft – CloudSavvy IT
Syft is a CLI utility that generates a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for container images. An SBOM is a catalogue of dependencies used by your image. It gives you visibility into the “materials” that form your image’s filesystem.
Producing an SBOM can help you identify overly complex package supply chains that put you at risk of dependency confusion attacks. Distributing an SBOM alongside your image informs users of what lies below the surface. This provides a useful starting point when tightening supply chain security.
Syft is developed by Anchore which also offers a complete container scanning engine. The Syft CLI is capable of extracting package lists from images using popular operating systems and programming languages. Both Docker and OCI images are supported.
How to Mount or Symlink a Single File in a Docker Container – CloudSavvy IT
Docker volume and bind mounts are used to bind directories on the host OS to locations in the container’s file system. While they’re commonly used to mount entire directories, you can also use them to symlink individual files.
How (and Why) to Run Docker Inside Docker – CloudSavvy IT
Running Docker inside Docker lets you build images and start containers within an already containerized environment. There are two possible approaches to achieve this depending on whether you want to start child or sibling containers.
Access to Docker from inside a Docker container is most often desirable in the context of CI and CD systems. It’s common to host the agents that run your pipeline inside a Docker container. You’ll end up using a Docker-in-Docker strategy if one of your pipeline stages then builds an image or interacts with containers.
