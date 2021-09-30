In general, the more that plug and play exploits exist for something, the more chances are that low-skill people can use the exploit against you casually. They might be running an exploit they found on the web, or it might be part of a broadly available canned toolkit they're using. But either way, the easier it is to get the exploit in some usable form, the more you're exposed to casual people who would never write their own exploit but who are perfectly happy to run someone else's to break into your system (or just to break it).

If we wanna get people back into email then we can’t be all shamey and gatekeepy about it.

We needed email but people got stressed out and they started flocking to these silo sites like Facebook and Twitter which have a more codified interaction pattern that enforces or rewards brevity, picture tagging, and event scheduling.

The better option is to use the built-in PWM fan controller on the IO Board (pictured above). And to do that, we're going to need to use the Raspberry Pi's I2C bus!

Running Docker inside Docker lets you build images and start containers within an already containerized environment. There are two possible approaches to achieve this depending on whether you want to start child or sibling containers. Access to Docker from inside a Docker container is most often desirable in the context of CI and CD systems. It’s common to host the agents that run your pipeline inside a Docker container. You’ll end up using a Docker-in-Docker strategy if one of your pipeline stages then builds an image or interacts with containers.

Docker volume and bind mounts are used to bind directories on the host OS to locations in the container’s file system. While they’re commonly used to mount entire directories, you can also use them to symlink individual files.

Syft is a CLI utility that generates a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for container images. An SBOM is a catalogue of dependencies used by your image. It gives you visibility into the “materials” that form your image’s filesystem. Producing an SBOM can help you identify overly complex package supply chains that put you at risk of dependency confusion attacks. Distributing an SBOM alongside your image informs users of what lies below the surface. This provides a useful starting point when tightening supply chain security. Syft is developed by Anchore which also offers a complete container scanning engine. The Syft CLI is capable of extracting package lists from images using popular operating systems and programming languages. Both Docker and OCI images are supported.

What if there was a command which would let you, in an easy-to-read format, view all of the hardware in your Linux system? Welcome to lshw, the great tool often overlooked even by seasoned Linux professionals.

In Linux, Firefox has this bad habit of wanting to update itself when you’re not ready to perform that task. And it will not let you open a new tab or window until you allow it to apply the update. I find it very annoying. There are any number of knobs you can tune to disable this feature in about:config, but there’s no guarantee that they’ll work as expected. And if you use more than one Firefox profile, as most power users do, you’ll have to tune about:config for each profile. In this post, I’ll show you how to do it system-wide, and it’s guaranteed to work. With the default setting, Firefox will download and install the update in the background, and then throw up the prompt shown here when you want to open a new tab or window. That means you won’t be able to open that new tab or window until you agree to restart Firefox. And that almost always happens when I’m in the middle of doing something very important and not ready to restart Firefox.

RVM- Ruby Version Manager is a tool meant to use the command line for installing and managing the various ruby versions easily. Here we see the commands for installation of RVM on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal fossa.

Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) is a virtualization module for the Linux kernel that turns it into a hypervisor. How can I install KVM with bridged networking, setup guest operating system as the back-end virtualization technology for non-graphic Debain Linux 9.x/10.x server? You can use KVM to run multiple operating systems such as Windows, *BSD, Linux distribution using virtual machines. Each virtual machine has its private disk, graphics card, a network card and more.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Eclipse IDE on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Eclipse is an open-source integrated development environment (IDE) that helps programmers develop software applications and software components by providing developers with tools to compile code, and many more. It supports many plugins to enhance the capabilities to use for other programming languages development environments such as PHP, C++, and JavaScript. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Eclipse on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

Kubernetes can be installed and configured in a variety of ways, including on personal computers, physical servers, virtual machines, and as a cloud service. We will learn how to install a single node Kubernetes cluster using Minikube in CentOS Linux. For the purpose of this guide, we will install Minikube on CentOS 7 natively running on top of the virtual machine layer. Before installing Kubernetes, you need to have a basic understanding of Kubernetes and its architecture and containers. Please refer to our previous article attached below to know about the concepts.

Programming Leftovers Using AWK with CSV Files Unfortunately, things get more complex from there. CSV files can contain commas, line-breaks, and delimited quotes within the quoted values, which is great for storing data in a CSV file, but is something that AWK is just not well suited to handle: [...]

Dirk Eddelbuettel: nanotime 0.3.4 on CRAN: Maintenance Update Another (minor) nanotime release, now at version 0.3.4, arrived at CRAN overnight. It exports some nanoperiod functionality via a C++ header, and Leonardo and I will use this in an upcoming package that we hope to talk about a little more in a few days. It also adds a few as.character.*() methods that had not been included before. nanotime relies on the RcppCCTZ package for (efficient) high(er) resolution time parsing and formatting up to nanosecond resolution, and the bit64 package for the actual integer64 arithmetic. Initially implemented using the S3 system, it has benefitted greatly from a rigorous refactoring by Leonardo who not only rejigged nanotime internals in S4 but also added new S4 types for periods, intervals and durations.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppArmadillo 0.10.7.3.0 on CRAN: Bugfix, New Features Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra aiming towards a good balance between speed and ease of use with a syntax deliberately close to a Matlab. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 928 other packages on CRAN. I somehow missed to blog and tweet about the recent release based on the Armadillo 10.7.3 upstream release. Conrad is in “long-term support mode”, and 10.7.* is meant to provide fixes and stability relative to the most recent release which we did on September 30. We did actually find a regression when checking reverse-dependencies requiring an upstream move to 10.7.3. At the same time, we folded pull request #352 in. It addresses an old bug of ours where Armadillo fields types were not converted correctly in all dimensions.

PHP Established New Non-Commercial Organization PHP Foundation The reasons behind the establishment of the PHP Foundation is that one of the key contributors, Nikita Popov, has decided to switch his focus away from PHP to LLVM. You might think that large open source projects are well-funded, but this is not true. In fact many of them rely on a small group of maintainers, as is exactly the case with PHP. Despite being used by 78% of the web, PHP only has a few full-time contributors. Nikita Popov, a well-known long-time PHP ecosystem contributor, is the author of generators, variadic functions and argument unpacking, engine exceptions, uniform variable syntax, and many other PHP contributions. He is also known for PHP Parser which laid the groundwork for many other tools. Popov started working on PHP in 2011 and worked on PHP at JetBrains with the PhpStorm team, making significant contributions to three major releases there – PHP 7.4, PHP 8.0, and PHP 8.1.