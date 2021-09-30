Learn the commands that will fully Upgrade your Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop or Server to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS set to launch in April 2022. However, even before that if anybody would like to upgrade to test the same, here are the steps to follow. Here in this tutorial, we will learn the simple command line and Graphical steps on how to upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 from the previous LTS 20.04 version.

Aliases are one of the most interesting features provided by a Bash shell, and probably the last to be regularly adopted. Usually, they are intended as a way to create shortcuts to execute the most used commands followed by the options that are not assumed by default from the command itself. However, there is a more appealing way to write them that boost our productivity when executing either frequent or infrequent tasks.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to install WPS Office on Ubuntu 20.04/Debian 11 desktop systems. WPS Office is a lightweight, feature-rich comprehensive office suite with high compatibility. Capable of handling texts in Writer, Presentation, Spreadsheet and PDF files. It serves as a handy and professional consultant to help you improve work efficiently. WPS can be used on Linux as perfect replace of LibreOffice and more so, saves the Linux enthusiasts of having to rely on running external Windows machines just for the purposes of working with documents only.

Tmux is one of the most used and useful terminal tools for Linux and Unix-like operating systems. Mostly system admins, server admins, and power Linux users use this wonderful terminal tool for more productivity and efficiency. The term Tmux is the shortened form of Terminal multiplexer that can handle multiple terminal tabs and windows simultaneously on the Linux system. The inbuilt system generates a serial number to monitor and look up each active Tmux window on the system. Though this fascinating tool was first released in 2007, from then the demand for this tool is now high. Installing and using the Tmux terminal tool is easy for both Linux server and desktop distributions.

More as a reminder to myself, but possibly also helpful to other people who want to use Firefox on a tablet running Debian... Without the below adjustment, finger gestures in Firefox running on a tablet result in image moving, text highlighting, etc. (operations related to copy+paste). Not the intuitively expected behaviour...

Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino UNO, ESP32, Raspberry Pi, RISC-V Arduino UNO Mini Limited Edition launched to celebrate 10 million Arduino UNO milestone - CNX Software Ten million Arduino UNO boards have been shipped since its launch in 2010, and the Arduino team has designed the Arduino UNO Mini Limited Edition to celebrate the impressive milestone. The Arduino UNO Mini has basically all the same features as the original Arduino UNO but uses a quarter of the area, and features a USB Type-C port for programming the board with the Arduino IDE.

3D printer controller combines ESP32-S3 & Microchip SAME51 microcontrollers (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software Here’s another ESP32 3D printer controller board with the Phi MainBoard 5LC powered by both an ESP32-S3-WROOM module and a Microchip SAME51 Cortex-M4F microcontroller, and providing Ethernet and WiFi connectivity. Designed by Likha Labs from the Philippines, Phi MainBoard 5LC is pre-loaded with RepRapFirmware firmware running the Duet Web Control interface that allows users to upload G-code files, configure settings, start jobs, control the device, and monitor prints. Besides 3D printers, the developers explain the board can also be used to drive other digital-fabrication equipment, such as CNC machines.

Seaberry Mini-ITX carrier board for Raspberry Pi CM4 exposes 11 PCIe slots and sockets The Raspberry Pi CM4 may only have a one PCIe x1 Gen 2 interface, but this has not stopped ALFTEL from designing Seaberry, a mini-ITX carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 with eleven slots and sockets making use of the single 5 Gbps PCIe Gen 2 interface. The board also offers two SATA ports, one Gigabit Ethernet port, one RJ45 console port, two HDMI ports, a micro SD card slot, two USB 2.0 ports, as well as the usual 40-pin GPIO expansion header, besides the PCIe x16 slot, a PCIe x1 side slot, and M.2 and mPCIe sockets.

Codasip Adopts Imperas for RISC-V Processor Verification Imperas Software Ltd., the leader in verification solutions for RISC-V, and Codasip, the leader in customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced that Codasip has adopted Imperas reference designs and the Imperas DV solution for Codasip IP. Codasip has invested heavily into processor verification to deliver the industry’s highest quality RISC-V processors. Codasip has included Imperas golden reference models in its DV testbenches to ensure an efficient verification flow that accommodates a wide range of flexible features and options while scaling across the entire roadmap of future cores to enable rigorous confirmation of functional quality.