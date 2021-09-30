today's howtos
-
How To Install VNC Server on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VNC Server on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, VNC stands for Virtual Network Computer. This is a graphical desktop sharing system that uses the Remote Frame Buffer protocol (RFB). Those who are not comfortable with the command line, use VNC to let them use a keyboard and mouse to interact with a graphical desktop environment on a remote server.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the VNC Server on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
Install OBS Studio 27.1.3 on Fedora 35/34 [NVIDIA NVENC Xorg (X11) / XWayland] [stable / edge] – If Not True Then False
This is guide howto install OBS Studio 27.1.3 [stable / edge] on Fedora 35/34 [Xorg or Wayland support]. OBS Studio is free and open source software for video recording and live streaming. I use here Snapcrafters (Snap) version of OBS Studio, which is community-supported modified build of OBS Studio. Screen capture in a Wayland session is at least available edge channel, in video I test here options to use NVIDIA NVENC with Xorg (X11) / XWayland.
-
How to install and configure Wildfly on CentOS 8 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
WildFly (formerly known as JBoss) is an application server written in Java and developed by Red Hat. It is an open source application server for JEE applications, it is fast and lightweight and particularly efficient for web and business applications.
The technology behind WildFly is also available in JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.
JBoss EAP is a hardened enterprise subscription with Red Hat’s world-class support, long multi-year maintenance cycles, and exclusive content.
-
How to run Prometheus with Podman – NextGenTips
Prometheus is an open-source system monitoring and alerting toolkit. Prometheus collects and stores its metrics as time-series data. Metrics information is stored with the timestamp at which it was recorded, alongside optional key-value pairs called labels.
In this tutorial we are going to learn how to run Prometheus with Podman.
-
How to Install PuTTY on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Learn the steps and commands to install free PuTTY on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish and 20.04 Focal fossa using Terminal to get a free SSH and telnet client.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 529 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Games: Steam Adds GNU/Linux Support for DLSS, Ubuntu Publishes Advice on Steam & Proton
CODE 21.11 delivers key features for secure, easier and faster online document collaboration
Collabora announces the availability of Collabora Online Developer Edition CODE 21.11. This major new release targets the three key areas: ease of use, performance and interoperability. The release demonstrates the company’s mission to the technology leader in collaborative editing. Collabora Online businesses the most effective and secure document creation environment with dedicated support and depth of development horsepower. CODE 21.11 is the herald of the next major business supported Collabora Online release. This free developer version includes all features and enhancements that will be available in our enterprise version, expected early December. CODE releases allows everyone to learn about new features early.
PHP 8.1 Released
Recent comments
1 hour 53 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
5 hours 6 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago
5 hours 17 min ago
5 hours 19 min ago
5 hours 35 min ago
8 hours 56 min ago
9 hours 21 min ago
9 hours 25 min ago