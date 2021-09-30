Games: Steam Adds GNU/Linux Support for DLSS, Ubuntu Publishes Advice on Steam & Proton Steam Adds Linux Support for DLSS, 24 More Games | Tom's Hardware Valve has updated its Proton solution - the piece of software that's meant to bridge the divide between Windows and Linux gaming -- to version 6.3-8. Following the company's announcement of the Steam Deck handheld gaming device, Valve has been doubling down on its Proton efforts, because the Linux-powered gaming device is going to need a robust game library to compete. The new version of Proton brings Linux support to a number of games that were previously locked out of the Linux ecosystem. Crucially, some BattleEye-infused games are now also supported -- the gap between Linux and Windows gaming environments seems to be shrinking even in anti-cheat solutions, whose support is crucial for a device that aims to enable AAA and eSports gaming on the go. Games such as Conan Exiles, DayZ, Planetside 2, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (and others) all require BattleEye suppport.

NVIDIA DLSS for DX11 & DX12 Games Now Available on Linux via Proton As promised last month, following the initial release of NVIDIA DLSS on Linux via Valve's Proton with compatibility for Vulkan games like DOOM Eternal, Wolfenstein Youngblood, and No Man's Sky, the new version of Proton (6.3.8) released yesterday added NVIDIA DLSS support for DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games. Needless to say, that's by far the largest group of games compatible with NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling technology out of the over 130 games and apps that support it. For example, out of the most recent DLSS additions, Deathloop, Back 4 Blood, Battlefield 2042, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Alan Wake Remastered, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, Bright Memory Infinite, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Chivalry II, The Elder Scrolls Online, Swords of Legends Online, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Assetto Corsa Competizione are all DX11 and/or DX12 titles. Only Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Baldur's Gate III support Vulkan.

Linux Gaming with Ubuntu Desktop Part 1: Steam & Proton The holidays are coming, and if you’re anything like me that means only one thing: The Steam Autumn Sale is live! A few years before joining Canonical as the Ubuntu Desktop Product Manager, I was a video game producer (with at least one of my titles getting a native Linux port you’ll be pleased to hear). So improving the gaming experience on Ubuntu is high on my to-do list. With the Linux user base on Steam breaking the 1% ceiling earlier this year- which may or may not be related to the upcoming Linux-based Steam Deck– 2022 is shaping up to be a great year for Linux gaming! In the first of a mini-series of blogs, I wanted to break down some of the easiest ways to get started with gaming on Ubuntu. With part 1 we start with the obvious; Steam (and Proton).