Security and Patching: Linux 5.15.5 and More
Linux 5.15.5
I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.5 kernel.
All users of the 5.15 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.15.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.15.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
thanks,
greg k-h
What does the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure bill mean for me?
The UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) introduced a bill to Parliament yesterday. But what does that mean for IoT manufacturers and consumers?
First, this bill has been a long time coming. Many people have been lobbying and working hard to create it. Industry and others with vested interests had to be consulted, draft guidance had to be produced and then acceptable wording had to be agreed.
Numerous researchers including us have been exposing and drawing attention to poor smart product security too.
I’ve expressed concern along the way at attempts from industry to water it down, but the bill as it stands is a good first step towards enforcing IoT security.
[...]
Banning default passwords will help mitigate issues such as the problem with Sky routers we exposed recently.
Book Review: Designing Secure Software
Designing Secure Software (Amazon, No Starch Press) by Loren Kohnfelder is one of the latest entries in No Starch Press’s line of security books. This book stands out to me for two big reasons. First, this is one of the most mindset-centric books I’ve seen (which means it is likely to age better than a lot of more technically-specific books). Second, this book caters to developers more than security professionals (but don’t take this to mean it’s only for developers), which is definitely a distinguishing feature from so many other security books.
4 Certificate Authorities to use with Let's Encrypt SSL certificates
It’s obvious from the foregoing that I’m not in favor of the switch to the ZeroSSL CA as the default, so which of the other three would I recommend? I still use the Let’s Encrypt CA, but Buypass’s certificates have a longer lifetime – 180 days, compared to 90 days for the other CAs. When next I have to issue a new certificate or renew an existing one, I wouldn’t mind specifying Buypass as the CA.
Today in Techrights
Games: Steam Adds GNU/Linux Support for DLSS, Ubuntu Publishes Advice on Steam & Proton
CODE 21.11 delivers key features for secure, easier and faster online document collaboration
Collabora announces the availability of Collabora Online Developer Edition CODE 21.11. This major new release targets the three key areas: ease of use, performance and interoperability. The release demonstrates the company’s mission to the technology leader in collaborative editing. Collabora Online businesses the most effective and secure document creation environment with dedicated support and depth of development horsepower. CODE 21.11 is the herald of the next major business supported Collabora Online release. This free developer version includes all features and enhancements that will be available in our enterprise version, expected early December. CODE releases allows everyone to learn about new features early.
PHP 8.1 Released
