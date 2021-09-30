Software: Mozilla, BlueGriffon, LVFS, and WordPress
Mozilla Open Policy & Advocacy Blog: Mozilla reacts to new EU draft law on political advertising online
The European Commission has just published its draft regulation on the transparency of political advertising online. The draft law is an important step towards increasing the resilience of European democracies for the digital age. Below we give our preliminary reaction to the new rules.
We’ve long championed a healthier ecosystem for political advertising around the world, whether its by pushing for stronger commitments in the EU Code of Practice on Disinformation; uncovering the risks associated with undisclosed political influencer advertising on TikTok; supporting efforts to limit political microtargeting; or pushing platforms to effectively implement their Terms of Service during electoral periods. We’re glad to see that in its draft law the European Commission has taken on board many of our insights and recommendations, and those of our allies in the policy community.
BlueGriffon compiled but is broken
Oh wow, finally got the WYSIWYG HTML editor BlueGriffon to compile, and run, here it is...
Richard Hughes: New LVFS redirect behavior
tl;dr: if you’re using libfwupd to download firmware, nothing changes and everything continues as before. If you’re using something like wget that doesn’t follow redirects by default you might need to add a command line argument to download firmware from the LVFS.
Just a quick note to explain something that some people might have noticed; if you’re using fwupd >= 1.6.1 or >= 1.5.10 when you connect to the LVFS to download a firmware file you actually get redirected to the same file on the CDN. e.g. downloading https://fwupd/download/foo.cab gets a redirect to https://cdn.fwupd/download/foo.cab which is then streamed to the user. Why this insanity?
CMSes & static site generators: why I (still) chose WordPress for my business websites – The Open Sourcerer
Not everything is perfect of course. As of 2021, on the performance front, getting consistent and reliable caching working with SuperCache is a mindboggling experience, full of “mandelbugs” (like this one); in my case, each of my websites has at least some (or all) of the caching behavior not working (whether it is some pages never being able to generate cache files, or the cached files not being retained, no matter what you do and what combination of voodoo incantation and settings you use), but maybe someday someone will complete a heavy round of refactoring to improve the situation (maybe you can help there?) and things will Just Work™. But for now, I guess I’ll live with that.
All in all, it is only from 2019 onwards, after much research (and much technological progress in general), that I found myself with enough tooling to make this work in a way that would meet my expectations of design & workflow flexibility, and therefore feel confident enough that this will be my long-term solution for a particular type/segment of my websites. My personal website (of which this blog is only a subset) still is hand-coded, however, because it “does the job.”
Years ago, someone once told me that whenever someone in your team decides to write your company’s website from scratch (or using some templating system), they “inevitably end up reimplementing WordPress… poorly.”
So yeah. We’re using WordPress.
A shortcuts editor for Xfce and a couple of other things
As you may know, I'm the maintainer of xfce4-terminal and a developer for Thunar. It just so happens that both of these programs have a ton of shortcuts. Until now, there was no GUI for changing shortcuts. Users had to manually edit the `accels.scm` file which is doable yet cumbersome. Additionally xfce4-terminal, being a terminal emulator, has the problem of its shorcuts colliding with the shorcuts of terminal applications, rendering them unusable. To fix that issue users needed to once again dive into the `accels.scm` file and change the default shortcuts manually. That is why I created a new widget called XfceShortcutsEditor in libxfce4ui. Applications that use XfceGtkActionEntries for their accelerators can easily integrate that editor in their UI and enjoy the benefits without any additional complexity.
Audiocasts/Shows: LeoCAD on Elementary OS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Quick Oerview, and How Did Linus Torvalds Commit to AmogOS?
Today in Techrights
Games: Steam Adds GNU/Linux Support for DLSS, Ubuntu Publishes Advice on Steam & Proton
