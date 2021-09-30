Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Thursday 25th of November 2021
Red Hat
  • Red Hat Bolsters Partner Ecosystem to Accelerate Data Science Pipelines Across the Open Hybrid Cloud

    Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the availability of Red Hat OpenShift Data Science as a field trial, as well as an expanded partner ecosystem focused on this new cloud service offering. As leading artificial intelligence and machine-learning (AI/ML) partners support the service, Red Hat customers are provided with a range of solutions optimized for Red Hat OpenShift, letting them select the technologies to best meet their specific machine learning needs across the open hybrid cloud and edge computing environments.

  • Command Line Heroes: Season 8: Humans as Robot Caretakers

    People often distrust robots. But can robots trust humans?

  • Diversity in the Tech Industry: 'We Have a Long Way to Go'

    This week, host Connor Craven interviews Laurie Krebs, CFO and SVP at Red Hat, about where the tech industry can be more diverse, how it can improve its diversity, and what the future holds for the movement.

    Hello, and welcome to 7 Layers. Where every episode we look at the different technologies that connect our world. From literal wires in the ground, to switches and routers, and all the way up to the exploding amount of smart devices around us.

  • The Inside Playbook

    Edge computing and networking is not specific to any industry; all of these scenarios span many different types of organizations. However, all edge scenarios have one common factor: creating and consuming data resources that are geographically distributed. As a final objective we want to analyze, consume or react to data to fulfill our customer and business needs.

A shortcuts editor for Xfce and a couple of other things

As you may know, I'm the maintainer of xfce4-terminal and a developer for Thunar. It just so happens that both of these programs have a ton of shortcuts. Until now, there was no GUI for changing shortcuts. Users had to manually edit the `accels.scm` file which is doable yet cumbersome.   Additionally xfce4-terminal, being a terminal emulator, has the problem of its shorcuts colliding with the shorcuts of terminal applications, rendering them unusable. To fix that issue users needed to once again dive into the `accels.scm` file and change the default shortcuts manually.   That is why I created a new widget called XfceShortcutsEditor in libxfce4ui. Applications that use XfceGtkActionEntries for their accelerators can easily integrate that editor in their UI and enjoy the benefits without any additional complexity. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: LeoCAD on Elementary OS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Quick Oerview, and How Did Linus Torvalds Commit to AmogOS?

Today in Techrights

Games: Steam Adds GNU/Linux Support for DLSS, Ubuntu Publishes Advice on Steam & Proton

  • Steam Adds Linux Support for DLSS, 24 More Games | Tom's Hardware

    Valve has updated its Proton solution - the piece of software that's meant to bridge the divide between Windows and Linux gaming -- to version 6.3-8. Following the company's announcement of the Steam Deck handheld gaming device, Valve has been doubling down on its Proton efforts, because the Linux-powered gaming device is going to need a robust game library to compete. The new version of Proton brings Linux support to a number of games that were previously locked out of the Linux ecosystem. Crucially, some BattleEye-infused games are now also supported -- the gap between Linux and Windows gaming environments seems to be shrinking even in anti-cheat solutions, whose support is crucial for a device that aims to enable AAA and eSports gaming on the go. Games such as Conan Exiles, DayZ, Planetside 2, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (and others) all require BattleEye suppport.

  • NVIDIA DLSS for DX11 & DX12 Games Now Available on Linux via Proton

    As promised last month, following the initial release of NVIDIA DLSS on Linux via Valve's Proton with compatibility for Vulkan games like DOOM Eternal, Wolfenstein Youngblood, and No Man's Sky, the new version of Proton (6.3.8) released yesterday added NVIDIA DLSS support for DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games. Needless to say, that's by far the largest group of games compatible with NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling technology out of the over 130 games and apps that support it. For example, out of the most recent DLSS additions, Deathloop, Back 4 Blood, Battlefield 2042, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Alan Wake Remastered, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, Bright Memory Infinite, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Chivalry II, The Elder Scrolls Online, Swords of Legends Online, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Assetto Corsa Competizione are all DX11 and/or DX12 titles. Only Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Baldur's Gate III support Vulkan.

  • Linux Gaming with Ubuntu Desktop Part 1: Steam & Proton

    The holidays are coming, and if you’re anything like me that means only one thing: The Steam Autumn Sale is live! A few years before joining Canonical as the Ubuntu Desktop Product Manager, I was a video game producer (with at least one of my titles getting a native Linux port you’ll be pleased to hear). So improving the gaming experience on Ubuntu is high on my to-do list. With the Linux user base on Steam breaking the 1% ceiling earlier this year- which may or may not be related to the upcoming Linux-based Steam Deck– 2022 is shaping up to be a great year for Linux gaming! In the first of a mini-series of blogs, I wanted to break down some of the easiest ways to get started with gaming on Ubuntu. With part 1 we start with the obvious; Steam (and Proton).

