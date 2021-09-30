IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Bolsters Partner Ecosystem to Accelerate Data Science Pipelines Across the Open Hybrid Cloud
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the availability of Red Hat OpenShift Data Science as a field trial, as well as an expanded partner ecosystem focused on this new cloud service offering. As leading artificial intelligence and machine-learning (AI/ML) partners support the service, Red Hat customers are provided with a range of solutions optimized for Red Hat OpenShift, letting them select the technologies to best meet their specific machine learning needs across the open hybrid cloud and edge computing environments.
Command Line Heroes: Season 8: Humans as Robot Caretakers
People often distrust robots. But can robots trust humans?
Diversity in the Tech Industry: 'We Have a Long Way to Go'
This week, host Connor Craven interviews Laurie Krebs, CFO and SVP at Red Hat, about where the tech industry can be more diverse, how it can improve its diversity, and what the future holds for the movement.
Hello, and welcome to 7 Layers. Where every episode we look at the different technologies that connect our world. From literal wires in the ground, to switches and routers, and all the way up to the exploding amount of smart devices around us.
The Inside Playbook
Edge computing and networking is not specific to any industry; all of these scenarios span many different types of organizations. However, all edge scenarios have one common factor: creating and consuming data resources that are geographically distributed. As a final objective we want to analyze, consume or react to data to fulfill our customer and business needs.
A shortcuts editor for Xfce and a couple of other things
As you may know, I'm the maintainer of xfce4-terminal and a developer for Thunar. It just so happens that both of these programs have a ton of shortcuts. Until now, there was no GUI for changing shortcuts. Users had to manually edit the `accels.scm` file which is doable yet cumbersome. Additionally xfce4-terminal, being a terminal emulator, has the problem of its shorcuts colliding with the shorcuts of terminal applications, rendering them unusable. To fix that issue users needed to once again dive into the `accels.scm` file and change the default shortcuts manually. That is why I created a new widget called XfceShortcutsEditor in libxfce4ui. Applications that use XfceGtkActionEntries for their accelerators can easily integrate that editor in their UI and enjoy the benefits without any additional complexity.
Audiocasts/Shows: LeoCAD on Elementary OS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Quick Oerview, and How Did Linus Torvalds Commit to AmogOS?
Today in Techrights
Games: Steam Adds GNU/Linux Support for DLSS, Ubuntu Publishes Advice on Steam & Proton
