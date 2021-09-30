Security and Patching: Linux 5.15.5 and More Linux 5.15.5 I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.5 kernel. All users of the 5.15 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.15.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.15.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h

What does the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure bill mean for me? The UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) introduced a bill to Parliament yesterday. But what does that mean for IoT manufacturers and consumers? First, this bill has been a long time coming. Many people have been lobbying and working hard to create it. Industry and others with vested interests had to be consulted, draft guidance had to be produced and then acceptable wording had to be agreed. Numerous researchers including us have been exposing and drawing attention to poor smart product security too. I’ve expressed concern along the way at attempts from industry to water it down, but the bill as it stands is a good first step towards enforcing IoT security. [...] Banning default passwords will help mitigate issues such as the problem with Sky routers we exposed recently.

Book Review: Designing Secure Software Designing Secure Software (Amazon, No Starch Press) by Loren Kohnfelder is one of the latest entries in No Starch Press’s line of security books. This book stands out to me for two big reasons. First, this is one of the most mindset-centric books I’ve seen (which means it is likely to age better than a lot of more technically-specific books). Second, this book caters to developers more than security professionals (but don’t take this to mean it’s only for developers), which is definitely a distinguishing feature from so many other security books.

4 Certificate Authorities to use with Let's Encrypt SSL certificates It’s obvious from the foregoing that I’m not in favor of the switch to the ZeroSSL CA as the default, so which of the other three would I recommend? I still use the Let’s Encrypt CA, but Buypass’s certificates have a longer lifetime – 180 days, compared to 90 days for the other CAs. When next I have to issue a new certificate or renew an existing one, I wouldn’t mind specifying Buypass as the CA.

A shortcuts editor for Xfce and a couple of other things As you may know, I'm the maintainer of xfce4-terminal and a developer for Thunar. It just so happens that both of these programs have a ton of shortcuts. Until now, there was no GUI for changing shortcuts. Users had to manually edit the `accels.scm` file which is doable yet cumbersome. Additionally xfce4-terminal, being a terminal emulator, has the problem of its shorcuts colliding with the shorcuts of terminal applications, rendering them unusable. To fix that issue users needed to once again dive into the `accels.scm` file and change the default shortcuts manually. That is why I created a new widget called XfceShortcutsEditor in libxfce4ui. Applications that use XfceGtkActionEntries for their accelerators can easily integrate that editor in their UI and enjoy the benefits without any additional complexity.