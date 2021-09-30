today's howtos
How to install Aseprite on Linux
Aseprite is a pixel-art program that users can use to create 2D animations for video games. It is paid software, and users can purchase the product via the official website. However, the source code is also available for free. Here’s how to install Aseprite on Linux.
How to convert images on Linux with XnConvert
How to install TWS on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Interactive Brokers TWS on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to Install Python 3 or Python 2 on Ubuntu 20.04 - Linux Nightly
Ubuntu is a great distro for developers. Python programmers will need to install Python on the system before it’s possible to code programs and run Python scripts on Ubuntu.
This tutorial will show you how to install Python 2 or Python 3 on Ubuntu 20.04.
Security and Patching: Linux 5.15.5 and More
A shortcuts editor for Xfce and a couple of other things
As you may know, I'm the maintainer of xfce4-terminal and a developer for Thunar. It just so happens that both of these programs have a ton of shortcuts. Until now, there was no GUI for changing shortcuts. Users had to manually edit the `accels.scm` file which is doable yet cumbersome. Additionally xfce4-terminal, being a terminal emulator, has the problem of its shorcuts colliding with the shorcuts of terminal applications, rendering them unusable. To fix that issue users needed to once again dive into the `accels.scm` file and change the default shortcuts manually. That is why I created a new widget called XfceShortcutsEditor in libxfce4ui. Applications that use XfceGtkActionEntries for their accelerators can easily integrate that editor in their UI and enjoy the benefits without any additional complexity.
Audiocasts/Shows: LeoCAD on Elementary OS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Quick Oerview, and How Did Linus Torvalds Commit to AmogOS?
Today in Techrights
