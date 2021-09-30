Language Selection

13 Best Dark GTK Themes for Your Linux Desktop

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 26th of November 2021 07:29:42 AM Filed under
GNOME

Yeah, we have covered the best Linux themes in the past but this one is specifically dedicated to the dark themes. There was a time when only programmers and sysadmins preferred dark mode but that’s not the case anymore. Dark mode is loved by normal people as well and hence I compiled this list of dark themes for desktop Linux users like you.

If you are new to theme-ing your desktop environment, you can take a look at our guide to install themes in GNOME.

More in Tux Machines

Fedora Community Blog: F35 Elections voting now open!

Clonezilla Live 2.8 Disk Cloning/Imaging Tool Released with Linux Kernel 5.14, More

Coming three months after the Clonezilla Live 2.7.3 release and more than a year after the Clonezilla Live 2.7 series, Clonezilla Live 2.8 is here as a modest update that bumps the kernel from Linux 5.10 LTS to the newer Linux 5.14 series, which is no longer supported upstream. Linux kernel 5.14.6 is included in Clonezilla Live 2.8 mainly to provide users with better hardware support, but there won’t be any further updates released to this kernel branch, at least not upstream. Read more

OSMC's November update is here with Kodi 19.3

At the end of the Summer, we released our largest update ever delivering a new version of Kodi, an improved video stack, support for new Raspberry Pi models and a large number of improvements and fixes. Since then, we've been working hard to deliver another significant update. This update also features Kodi v19.3 which has a number of bug fixes. One of the more significant changes in Kodi v19.3 includes a fix which improves the playback of videos which have high-bitrate TrueHD tracks. This would previously result in drop-outs when playing back some titles with HD audio passthrough enabled. Read more Also: Whonix 16.0.3.7 - for VirtualBox - Point Release!

10 holiday gift ideas for open source enthusiasts

Are you looking for cool gifts for people on your holiday shopping list or ideas for your own wishlist? If so, consider one of the ten suggestions below. Each of these gift suggestions connects in some way to the open source ethos. From DIY projects to computers to books, this list provides gift suggestions that foster creativity, learning, and exploring. If the person on your shopping list already has everything (or does not want any tangible gifts), consider making a charitable donation to an open source project in their name. Opensource.com's list of open source organizations has plenty of organizations you can select from. You, the person whose name the donation was made in, and the organization that received your donation can all be content in knowing that your gift has helped make open source better. Read more

