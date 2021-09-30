Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple
-
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple's Products - LinuxLinks
Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.
There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.
Mac OS X is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.
In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.
-
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple FaceTime - LinuxLinks
Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.
There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.
Mac OS X is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.
In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 341 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Fedora Community Blog: F35 Elections voting now open!
Clonezilla Live 2.8 Disk Cloning/Imaging Tool Released with Linux Kernel 5.14, More
Coming three months after the Clonezilla Live 2.7.3 release and more than a year after the Clonezilla Live 2.7 series, Clonezilla Live 2.8 is here as a modest update that bumps the kernel from Linux 5.10 LTS to the newer Linux 5.14 series, which is no longer supported upstream. Linux kernel 5.14.6 is included in Clonezilla Live 2.8 mainly to provide users with better hardware support, but there won’t be any further updates released to this kernel branch, at least not upstream.
OSMC's November update is here with Kodi 19.3
At the end of the Summer, we released our largest update ever delivering a new version of Kodi, an improved video stack, support for new Raspberry Pi models and a large number of improvements and fixes. Since then, we've been working hard to deliver another significant update. This update also features Kodi v19.3 which has a number of bug fixes. One of the more significant changes in Kodi v19.3 includes a fix which improves the playback of videos which have high-bitrate TrueHD tracks. This would previously result in drop-outs when playing back some titles with HD audio passthrough enabled. Also: Whonix 16.0.3.7 - for VirtualBox - Point Release!
10 holiday gift ideas for open source enthusiasts
Are you looking for cool gifts for people on your holiday shopping list or ideas for your own wishlist? If so, consider one of the ten suggestions below. Each of these gift suggestions connects in some way to the open source ethos. From DIY projects to computers to books, this list provides gift suggestions that foster creativity, learning, and exploring. If the person on your shopping list already has everything (or does not want any tangible gifts), consider making a charitable donation to an open source project in their name. Opensource.com's list of open source organizations has plenty of organizations you can select from. You, the person whose name the donation was made in, and the organization that received your donation can all be content in knowing that your gift has helped make open source better.
Recent comments
10 min 32 sec ago
35 min 14 sec ago
1 hour 8 min ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 13 min ago
6 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 12 min ago
12 hours 29 min ago
15 hours 25 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago