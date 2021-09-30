Coming three months after the Clonezilla Live 2.7.3 release and more than a year after the Clonezilla Live 2.7 series, Clonezilla Live 2.8 is here as a modest update that bumps the kernel from Linux 5.10 LTS to the newer Linux 5.14 series, which is no longer supported upstream. Linux kernel 5.14.6 is included in Clonezilla Live 2.8 mainly to provide users with better hardware support, but there won’t be any further updates released to this kernel branch, at least not upstream.

Voting in the Fedora Linux 35 elections is now open. Go to the Elections app to cast your vote. Voting closes at 23:59 UTC on Thursday 9 December. Don’t forget to claim your “I Voted” badge when you cast your ballot. Links to candidate interviews are below.

OSMC's November update is here with Kodi 19.3 At the end of the Summer, we released our largest update ever delivering a new version of Kodi, an improved video stack, support for new Raspberry Pi models and a large number of improvements and fixes. Since then, we've been working hard to deliver another significant update. This update also features Kodi v19.3 which has a number of bug fixes. One of the more significant changes in Kodi v19.3 includes a fix which improves the playback of videos which have high-bitrate TrueHD tracks. This would previously result in drop-outs when playing back some titles with HD audio passthrough enabled. Also: Whonix 16.0.3.7 - for VirtualBox - Point Release!