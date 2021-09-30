IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Normalize web services with Camel K and AtlasMap, Part 2 | Red Hat Developer
Part 1 of this series introduced a simple approach to normalizing and connecting web services using Camel K, a lightweight cloud-integration platform based on Apache Camel that runs natively on Kubernetes. In this article, we'll walk through the Camel K implementation step-by-step. We'll also cover how to simplify data mapping with AtlasMap.
Note: Many organizations today face the challenge of using many different services, often as a result of partnerships or acquisitions. These systems are implemented with a range of technologies, each with its own access protocol. The previous article discussed how Apache Camel makes it easy to normalize the APIs in this scenario.
Change management: How to build resilience into your processes
IT leaders have experienced and witnessed some incredible flexibility, adaptability, and downright heroism since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic – among their team members, across their organizations, within themselves. As the pressure on technology teams has persisted, however, many have turned their attention to identifying and preventing burnout on their teams – learning how to toe the line between building healthy resilience within themselves and their teams and demanding too much change of their organizations.
One way to ease the impact of uncertainty and volatility on people is to build more resiliency into processes.
“This past eighteen months has shown us how quickly our normal can change, and we’re still dealing with things that will challenge our processes some time into our future including supply chain and labor shortages,” says Janele Lynn, owner of the Lynn Leadership Group, which helps leaders build trusting relationships through emotional intelligence. “We’ll need to focus our attention on not only what matters most to our organizations but also changes that will allow our organizations the most opportunity to flex if needed.”
People are only as good (or as flexible or as resilient) as the processes they are a part of, says Noelle Akins, leadership coach and founder of Akins & Associates. “While we build personal and team resilience, let’s also look at how our processes either build or drain resilience,” Akins advises. “As Edward Deming said, ‘A bad system will beat a good performer every time.’ It takes a systemic approach for resilience to be sustainable.”
Red Hat honors APAC partners for supporting customers in their digital transformation with open source innovation [Ed: "Clown" TOP PARTNER… Microsoft]
The Red Hat partner ecosystem is an integral part of how Red Hat develops and delivers business and technical value to customers. As key players in digital transformation, Red Hat partners help organizations and businesses navigate the ever changing IT landscape through open source solutions.
The Red Hat Asia Pacific Partner Awards 2021 recognize commercial and public sector partners for their continued efforts to develop innovative solutions using Red Hat technologies to meet customers needs and improve business outcomes. This year’s partner award winners have not only acted as catalysts for customer success, but have been important multipliers of enterprise open source by adopting Red Hat solutions, from emerging technologies to hybrid cloud infrastructure. In today’s evolving marketplace, it is more important than ever to work openly and collaboratively to generate meaningful results for organizations throughout their cloud journey.
Selected based on their commitment to innovation, dedication to driving change with open source, and demonstration of collaborative and transparent working ecosystems, we are pleased to announce this year’s Red Hat Asia Pacific Partner Award winners:
598 reads
GNU/Linux for Games: FUTEX2 and DOSBox
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, 3D Printing, and Raspberry Pi
TUXEDO InfinityBook S 17 Linux Laptop Unveiled with 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs, Compact Design
Dubbed as the smallest 17-inch business TUXEDO notebook in a 15-inch form factor, the TUXEDO InfinityBook S 17 Gen6 is here with an above-average screen-to-body ratio and a large 17.3-inch Full-HD IPS anti-reflective / non-glare display, partial aluminum chassis (display lid and bottom panel), as well as an ergonomic and cooling-optimized Lift-Up hinge that acts as a stand.
