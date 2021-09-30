GNU/Linux for Games: FUTEX2 and DOSBox
FUTEX2 as in the new futex_waitv system call landed in Linux 5.16 back during the merge window for improving the efficiency of running Windows games on Linux for those that rely on Windows' WaitForMultipleObjects functionality with futex_waitv is now the ability to wait on multiple futexes. That new system call is now supported on more architectures with the next Linux 5.16 release candidate.
Back with the original FUTEX2/futex_waitv patches the system call was wired up for x86/x86_64 and Arm. Patches since then enabled the system call for MIPS, s390, parisc,and s390. Landing today was enabling the system call for the rest of the supported CPU architectures by the Linux kernel, not that it's too important for those archs from the gaming aspect but for other use-cases in wanting to wait on multiple futexes.
DOSBox is an excellent DOS environment that you can enjoy on modern Linux systems. I was never really into DOS all that much in my early computer years. I used it but I didn’t really enjoy it. I much preferred Commodore 64 because it was far more colorful, later the Amiga, because it was far better in sound and graphics and I got my first x86 based system in the Windows 98 years where I only used DOS to do gaming. That said, I do have many happy memories of playing DOS based games like Space Quest, Police Quest, Simant and many others. Games like Descent and Doom have been ported to Linux so there is no benefit in running the DOS version.
I got the “hankering” to play some old DOS games, specifically Oregon Trail and Sim Ant for some unknown reason, perhaps it was head injury induced, I can’t say for sure. As I was playing with DOSBox, I couldn’t help but think how much I was enjoying the experience and started thinking, “Can I easily integrate these games in my openSUSE Tumbleweed, Plasma Desktop experience?”
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, 3D Printing, and Raspberry Pi
Most of us who are old enough are likely to have had our first experience of an online service some time in the 1990s, either through the likes of Compuserve or via an ISP. For our French readers the online experience will have come much earlier, as a forward-thinking telecommunications environment led to every household in the country receiving a viewdata terminal. The Minitel system as it was called was a runaway success, and was only finally turned off as late as 2012. Many of the terminals survive to make a great basis for projects, and it’s one of these that [Louis H] has taken and enhanced with an ESP32.
Success was somewhat variable, as the gloopy material is notoriously fickle to work with, but the setup did produce some structures that stayed in one piece, at least for a while. Initially [Norbert] tried it real slow, effectively printing with the liquified sweet stuff, by dragging a molten blob of it around on the end of the extruder nozzle. Whilst this did work, the resulting print resolution did leave something to be desired. The next thing tried was increased print speed. This produced clearer prints, as the sugar did not have time to caramelise, or form a noticeable blob, but as soon as the bed started to cool, it caused it to crack badly.
Espressif Systems has very recently introduced the ESP32-S3-BOX AI voice devkit designed for the development of applications with offline and online voice assistants, and whose design I find similar to the M5Stack Core2 devkit, but the applications will be different.
The ESP32-S3-BOX features the latest ESP32-S3 processor with WiFi and BLE connectivity, AI capabilities, as well as a 2.4-inch capacitive touchscreen display, a 2-mic microphone array, a speaker, and I/O connectors with everything housed in a plastic enclosure with a stand.
AlterStep’s IoThing Digital is a digital I/O module with two high-power Omron G5Q-14 relays and two isolated AC or DC input channels based on Texas Instruments ISO1211 that can handle up to 300 V.
The board also integrates a DC-DC converter and mikroBUS slot that allows it to be used with compatible MCU boards, and the company also provides adapters for popular form factors such as Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Adafruit Feather, Teensy, and others.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Part 1 of this series introduced a simple approach to normalizing and connecting web services using Camel K, a lightweight cloud-integration platform based on Apache Camel that runs natively on Kubernetes. In this article, we'll walk through the Camel K implementation step-by-step. We'll also cover how to simplify data mapping with AtlasMap.
Note: Many organizations today face the challenge of using many different services, often as a result of partnerships or acquisitions. These systems are implemented with a range of technologies, each with its own access protocol. The previous article discussed how Apache Camel makes it easy to normalize the APIs in this scenario.
IT leaders have experienced and witnessed some incredible flexibility, adaptability, and downright heroism since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic – among their team members, across their organizations, within themselves. As the pressure on technology teams has persisted, however, many have turned their attention to identifying and preventing burnout on their teams – learning how to toe the line between building healthy resilience within themselves and their teams and demanding too much change of their organizations.
One way to ease the impact of uncertainty and volatility on people is to build more resiliency into processes.
“This past eighteen months has shown us how quickly our normal can change, and we’re still dealing with things that will challenge our processes some time into our future including supply chain and labor shortages,” says Janele Lynn, owner of the Lynn Leadership Group, which helps leaders build trusting relationships through emotional intelligence. “We’ll need to focus our attention on not only what matters most to our organizations but also changes that will allow our organizations the most opportunity to flex if needed.”
People are only as good (or as flexible or as resilient) as the processes they are a part of, says Noelle Akins, leadership coach and founder of Akins & Associates. “While we build personal and team resilience, let’s also look at how our processes either build or drain resilience,” Akins advises. “As Edward Deming said, ‘A bad system will beat a good performer every time.’ It takes a systemic approach for resilience to be sustainable.”
The Red Hat partner ecosystem is an integral part of how Red Hat develops and delivers business and technical value to customers. As key players in digital transformation, Red Hat partners help organizations and businesses navigate the ever changing IT landscape through open source solutions.
The Red Hat Asia Pacific Partner Awards 2021 recognize commercial and public sector partners for their continued efforts to develop innovative solutions using Red Hat technologies to meet customers needs and improve business outcomes. This year’s partner award winners have not only acted as catalysts for customer success, but have been important multipliers of enterprise open source by adopting Red Hat solutions, from emerging technologies to hybrid cloud infrastructure. In today’s evolving marketplace, it is more important than ever to work openly and collaboratively to generate meaningful results for organizations throughout their cloud journey.
Selected based on their commitment to innovation, dedication to driving change with open source, and demonstration of collaborative and transparent working ecosystems, we are pleased to announce this year’s Red Hat Asia Pacific Partner Award winners:
TUXEDO InfinityBook S 17 Linux Laptop Unveiled with 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs, Compact Design
Dubbed as the smallest 17-inch business TUXEDO notebook in a 15-inch form factor, the TUXEDO InfinityBook S 17 Gen6 is here with an above-average screen-to-body ratio and a large 17.3-inch Full-HD IPS anti-reflective / non-glare display, partial aluminum chassis (display lid and bottom panel), as well as an ergonomic and cooling-optimized Lift-Up hinge that acts as a stand.
