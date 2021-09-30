For better or worse, this synthesizer was king in the 1980s music scene. Sure, there had been synthesizers before, but none acheived the sudden popularity of Yamaha’s DX7. “Take on Me?” “Highway to the Dangerzone”? That harmonica solo in “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” All DX7. This synth was everywhere in pop music at the time, and now we can all get some insight from taking a look at this de-capped chip from [Ken Shirriff]. To be clear, by “look” that’s exactly what we mean in this case, as [Ken] is reverse-engineering the YM21280 — the waveform generator of the DX7 — from photos. He took around 100 photos of the de-capped chip with a microscope, composited them, and then analyzed them painstakingly. The detail in his report is remarkable as he is able to show individual logic gates thanks to his powerful microscope. From there he can show exactly how the chip works down to each individual adder and array of memory.

GNU/Linux for Games: FUTEX2 and DOSBox FUTEX2 futex_waitv Wired Up For Other Architectures With Linux 5.16-rc3 - Phoronix FUTEX2 as in the new futex_waitv system call landed in Linux 5.16 back during the merge window for improving the efficiency of running Windows games on Linux for those that rely on Windows' WaitForMultipleObjects functionality with futex_waitv is now the ability to wait on multiple futexes. That new system call is now supported on more architectures with the next Linux 5.16 release candidate. Back with the original FUTEX2/futex_waitv patches the system call was wired up for x86/x86_64 and Arm. Patches since then enabled the system call for MIPS, s390, parisc,and s390. Landing today was enabling the system call for the rest of the supported CPU architectures by the Linux kernel, not that it's too important for those archs from the gaming aspect but for other use-cases in wanting to wait on multiple futexes.

DOSBox Basics on Linux – CubicleNate's Techpad DOSBox is an excellent DOS environment that you can enjoy on modern Linux systems. I was never really into DOS all that much in my early computer years. I used it but I didn’t really enjoy it. I much preferred Commodore 64 because it was far more colorful, later the Amiga, because it was far better in sound and graphics and I got my first x86 based system in the Windows 98 years where I only used DOS to do gaming. That said, I do have many happy memories of playing DOS based games like Space Quest, Police Quest, Simant and many others. Games like Descent and Doom have been ported to Linux so there is no benefit in running the DOS version. I got the “hankering” to play some old DOS games, specifically Oregon Trail and Sim Ant for some unknown reason, perhaps it was head injury induced, I can’t say for sure. As I was playing with DOSBox, I couldn’t help but think how much I was enjoying the experience and started thinking, “Can I easily integrate these games in my openSUSE Tumbleweed, Plasma Desktop experience?”