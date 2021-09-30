Games: X4: Tides of Avarice, Devil May Cry 5, Caesar III
-
X4: Tides of Avarice expansion coming early 2022, plus AMD FSR
"Encountering and interacting with previously unknown, lawless pirate and scavenger factions, will challenge your perception of social order and justice in the X universe. In new sectors and dangerous regions, you will not only discover new ships and stations, but also encounter stellar phenomena that will significantly influence your plans and actions. What is it all about, and who are the mysterious manipulators that have learned to master a rare and vital resource? Your journey will lead you towards the answers. Set out and discover a new chapter of X4: Foundations."
Expect to see the likes of a "terrifying pirate battleship with an experimental and unusual energy source" and the complete opposite with an "incredibly lavish and luxurious yacht". Plus you will also get the ability to salvage shipwrecks to recycle resources.
-
Canonical want your feedback on Ubuntu Gaming
Looks like Canonical, the creator of Ubuntu, want to get in on more Linux Gaming with their Desktop Product Manager starting a new series of blog posts and your feedback is needed.
The first blog post goes over using Steam and Proton, which won't be news to any of our readers, especially with our full guide existing for some time now. What's interesting though, that I had no idea, is that their Desktop Product Manager is Oliver Smith, who previously worked for Creative Assembly as a Producer on the likes of Alien Isolation - which got ported natively to Linux by Feral Interactive.
As for the actual guide, it's a pretty good intro for those who need to point newer users to get setup ready with Steam and try out Proton.
-
Creator Day is live on itch.io giving 100% to developers
The anti-Black Friday event is live once again on the itch.io store, where developers get 100% of purchases as itch forgoes its cut for a day.
Continuing to buck the trend here, itch always does things a bit differently. They have an open revenue sharing model, where by default itch only takes a 10% cut but developers can set it to whatever they want — even zero.
-
Capcom shows off official video of Devil May Cry 5 on the Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
As more developers get their hands on a Steam Deck devkit, we're seeing plenty more show their games and now Capcom has taken a turn with Devil May Cry 5.
Unlike a lot of what we've seen previously via small clips or plain pictures on Twitter, Capcom went a tiny step further by making a video on their official Capcom USA YouTube Channel - that's quite a bit of extra advertisement power there for the Steam Deck.
-
Open source re-implementation of Caesar III, Augustus v3.1 is out | GamingOnLinux
Augustus is an open source game engine re-implementation for Caesar III, forked from another called Julius that aims to add in new features.
Version 3.1 is out now adding in plenty of new goodies like: a volume slider, a Hippodrome betting system, roofed garden walls, palisades for cheaper walls, a new difficulty option to adjust the max number of allowed grand temples per city, new hotkeys, resource stockpiling is now an option to production buildings and warehouses, an option to have number separators for larger numbers and many more improvements and bug fixes. It's making it easily one of the best ways to play the classic city-builder.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 447 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Cutefish OS Review - Impressive Linux Distribution in the Making
We review the Debian/Ubuntu based Cutefish OS Linux Distribution that features the stunning Cutefish Desktop.
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux for Games: FUTEX2 and DOSBox
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, 3D Printing, and Raspberry Pi
Recent comments
5 hours 9 min ago
5 hours 34 min ago
6 hours 7 min ago
6 hours 8 min ago
6 hours 12 min ago
11 hours 23 min ago
17 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 28 min ago
20 hours 24 min ago
20 hours 32 min ago