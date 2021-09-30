Git, curl, systemd Roll with Tumbleweed
openSUSE Tumbleweed gave rolling release users a snapshot every day this past week.
The latest snapshot to be released was 20211124. This snapshot brought systemd 249.7, which focused on package tests and updated dependencies for the testsuite. The text editor vim had a minor update to version 8.2.3640, but it was filled with many fixes; some of the fixes included taking care of a memory leak, crashes and performance issues related to GTK. The removal of a redundant script header was made in the update of dracut and optimal compression parameters were made for zstd in the Linux-boot process package. Other packages to update in the snapshot were autoyast2 4.4.22, embedded Linux library ell 0.46, GNOME’s document viewer evince 41.3 and gtk-vnc 1.3.0.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpIPAM on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, phpIPAM is a free PHP-based web IP Address management tool whose goal is to provide modern, lightweight, and useful IP address management and administration. It is a PHP-based application with MySQL database backend, using jQuery libraries, ajax, and some HTML5/CSS3 features.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the phpIPAM free open-source IP address management application on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
In this article, I will show you how to use Terraform to create an S3 bucket on AWS. Before proceeding, I assume that you are familiar with S3 bucket if not then you can click here to see the steps to create an S3 bucket from the AWS console.
File attributes are certain properties that are associated with the file. The attributes allow a file to have some characteristics that are valid for all users.
You may be familiar with the file permissions on Linux. As Linux is a multi-user operating system, it is possible to assign different file or folder permissions for different users.
File attributes are quite similar to permissions on Linux. However, while basic permissions are only limited to read, write, and execute, the attribute allows the files or folders to have some extended sets of rules that apply on them.
We can change or modify file/folder permissions with the chmod command. If you are not familiar with the Linux permissions, we recommend you to take a look at our comprehensive guide on the matter. Knowledge of file or folder permissions are not required to follow this tutorial.
An important thing to remember about the attributes is that the attributes generally apply to all the users in the system (even root).
For example, if a file were to be assigned the read-only attribute, that file would not allow any user (including root) to modify it. Obviously, the root user could modify the file, but only after removing the read-only attribute.
As a regular Ubuntu or Debian Linux user, you might have noticed that some package installer, removal, or updating commands use the apt command instead of the apt-get command. Now, as a day-to-day Linux user, you would not get to know what they are and which command is used for what! But as a power Linux/Ubuntu user, you definitely must know the difference between apt vs apt-get commands.
In the default command lists of Ubuntu, the apt-get command has been widely used for a long while. The new apt command was introduced a few years ago to increase the work efficiency and make the commands process simpler. Though there are some packages that only work with apt-get, hence most cache loading and cache removing or updating functions are nowadays done by the apt command.
Ajenti 2 is an open-source, web-based control panel that can be used for a large variety of server management tasks. It can install packages and run commands, and you can view basic server information such as RAM in use, free disk space, etc. All this can be accessed from a web browser. Optionally, an add-on package called Ajenti V allows you to manage multiple websites from the same control panel.
In this tutorial, we are going to install Ajenti 2 on our Debian 11 server.
Developers usually think of timezones, but European summertime changes can be easily overlooked. I have to admit I overlooked them when parsing dates with DateTime.from_naive!/2.
What’s the issue, you ask?
Games: X4: Tides of Avarice, Devil May Cry 5, Caesar III
"Encountering and interacting with previously unknown, lawless pirate and scavenger factions, will challenge your perception of social order and justice in the X universe. In new sectors and dangerous regions, you will not only discover new ships and stations, but also encounter stellar phenomena that will significantly influence your plans and actions. What is it all about, and who are the mysterious manipulators that have learned to master a rare and vital resource? Your journey will lead you towards the answers. Set out and discover a new chapter of X4: Foundations."
Expect to see the likes of a "terrifying pirate battleship with an experimental and unusual energy source" and the complete opposite with an "incredibly lavish and luxurious yacht". Plus you will also get the ability to salvage shipwrecks to recycle resources.
Looks like Canonical, the creator of Ubuntu, want to get in on more Linux Gaming with their Desktop Product Manager starting a new series of blog posts and your feedback is needed.
The first blog post goes over using Steam and Proton, which won't be news to any of our readers, especially with our full guide existing for some time now. What's interesting though, that I had no idea, is that their Desktop Product Manager is Oliver Smith, who previously worked for Creative Assembly as a Producer on the likes of Alien Isolation - which got ported natively to Linux by Feral Interactive.
As for the actual guide, it's a pretty good intro for those who need to point newer users to get setup ready with Steam and try out Proton.
The anti-Black Friday event is live once again on the itch.io store, where developers get 100% of purchases as itch forgoes its cut for a day.
Continuing to buck the trend here, itch always does things a bit differently. They have an open revenue sharing model, where by default itch only takes a 10% cut but developers can set it to whatever they want — even zero.
As more developers get their hands on a Steam Deck devkit, we're seeing plenty more show their games and now Capcom has taken a turn with Devil May Cry 5.
Unlike a lot of what we've seen previously via small clips or plain pictures on Twitter, Capcom went a tiny step further by making a video on their official Capcom USA YouTube Channel - that's quite a bit of extra advertisement power there for the Steam Deck.
Augustus is an open source game engine re-implementation for Caesar III, forked from another called Julius that aims to add in new features.
Version 3.1 is out now adding in plenty of new goodies like: a volume slider, a Hippodrome betting system, roofed garden walls, palisades for cheaper walls, a new difficulty option to adjust the max number of allowed grand temples per city, new hotkeys, resource stockpiling is now an option to production buildings and warehouses, an option to have number separators for larger numbers and many more improvements and bug fixes. It's making it easily one of the best ways to play the classic city-builder.
Kiwi TCMS 10.5
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 10.5 which celebrates the very positive reception we had at WebSummit 2021!
