Git, curl, systemd Roll with Tumbleweed openSUSE Tumbleweed gave rolling release users a snapshot every day this past week. The latest snapshot to be released was 20211124. This snapshot brought systemd 249.7, which focused on package tests and updated dependencies for the testsuite. The text editor vim had a minor update to version 8.2.3640, but it was filled with many fixes; some of the fixes included taking care of a memory leak, crashes and performance issues related to GTK. The removal of a redundant script header was made in the update of dracut and optimal compression parameters were made for zstd in the Linux-boot process package. Other packages to update in the snapshot were autoyast2 4.4.22, embedded Linux library ell 0.46, GNOME’s document viewer evince 41.3 and gtk-vnc 1.3.0.

today's howtos How To Install phpIPAM on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpIPAM on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, phpIPAM is a free PHP-based web IP Address management tool whose goal is to provide modern, lightweight, and useful IP address management and administration. It is a PHP-based application with MySQL database backend, using jQuery libraries, ajax, and some HTML5/CSS3 features. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the phpIPAM free open-source IP address management application on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint. Create an S3 Bucket on AWS using Terraform In this article, I will show you how to use Terraform to create an S3 bucket on AWS. Before proceeding, I assume that you are familiar with S3 bucket if not then you can click here to see the steps to create an S3 bucket from the AWS console. How To Change File Attributes in Linux With Chattr Command File attributes are certain properties that are associated with the file. The attributes allow a file to have some characteristics that are valid for all users. You may be familiar with the file permissions on Linux. As Linux is a multi-user operating system, it is possible to assign different file or folder permissions for different users. File attributes are quite similar to permissions on Linux. However, while basic permissions are only limited to read, write, and execute, the attribute allows the files or folders to have some extended sets of rules that apply on them. We can change or modify file/folder permissions with the chmod command. If you are not familiar with the Linux permissions, we recommend you to take a look at our comprehensive guide on the matter. Knowledge of file or folder permissions are not required to follow this tutorial. An important thing to remember about the attributes is that the attributes generally apply to all the users in the system (even root). For example, if a file were to be assigned the read-only attribute, that file would not allow any user (including root) to modify it. Obviously, the root user could modify the file, but only after removing the read-only attribute. Apt vs Apt-get Commands Explained: Which One To Use? As a regular Ubuntu or Debian Linux user, you might have noticed that some package installer, removal, or updating commands use the apt command instead of the apt-get command. Now, as a day-to-day Linux user, you would not get to know what they are and which command is used for what! But as a power Linux/Ubuntu user, you definitely must know the difference between apt vs apt-get commands. In the default command lists of Ubuntu, the apt-get command has been widely used for a long while. The new apt command was introduced a few years ago to increase the work efficiency and make the commands process simpler. Though there are some packages that only work with apt-get, hence most cache loading and cache removing or updating functions are nowadays done by the apt command. How to install Ajenti 2 Control Panel on Debian 11 Ajenti 2 is an open-source, web-based control panel that can be used for a large variety of server management tasks. It can install packages and run commands, and you can view basic server information such as RAM in use, free disk space, etc. All this can be accessed from a web browser. Optionally, an add-on package called Ajenti V allows you to manage multiple websites from the same control panel. In this tutorial, we are going to install Ajenti 2 on our Debian 11 server. Josef Strzibny: Summer and winter time changes with DateTime Developers usually think of timezones, but European summertime changes can be easily overlooked. I have to admit I overlooked them when parsing dates with DateTime.from_naive!/2. What’s the issue, you ask?