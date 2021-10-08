today's howtos
How to Set the Date and Time on Linux
Keeping software on your device up to date is an important part of having a robust and secure system, but even more important is having an up-to-date time and date.
Accurate time and date on a system not only tells you the correct time but also allows you to execute automated tasks as expected and connect to services over the internet seamlessly.
This guide will show you how to review, adjust, and configure the time and date on Linux from the command line using the timedatectl command.
How to install MediaWiki on CentOS 8 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
MediaWiki is a collaboration and documentation platform brought to you by a vibrant community.
It helps you collect and organize knowledge and make it available to people.
MediaWiki is a free and open source software that helps users collect and organize information. It is a centralized place where users collaborate and share knowledge. Wikipedia is an example of MediaWiki’s software use case, as it was initially developed for creating Wikipedia.
In this tutorial, We will show you how to install Mediawiki in your CentOS 8 system.
How To Tune UP Ngnix For the Upcoming 2022 h
Nginx is a free open source high performing and lightweight web server that is used as the load balancer, reverse proxy, HTTP cache, and mail proxy. Although Nginx is quite new as compared to other web servers, its popularity is rising due to its high performance. With your default Nginx configuration, you might get fast performance but we can boost the Nginx performance at its best by changing some configurations.
In this article, you will get to know 8 different best ways to boost Nginx for better performance. To demonstrate the example in this article I have installed Nginx on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system.
How To Install Parabola GNOME on a Virtual Machine
This tutorial will explain step by step to install Parabola computer operating system with GNOME Desktop to a virtual machine. Let's practice!
How to Set up Pritunl VPN Server on Rocky Linux 8
Pritunl is an open-source VPN and IPsec server with user management and horizontal scaling for small and large organizations. It gives the user a choice to use OpenVPN and Wireguard protocols. It comes with an easy to use GUI interface and supports clients on most devices and platforms. All the traffic between clients and the server is encrypted. Pritunl is built on MongoDB, a reliable and scalable database that can be quickly deployed and with built-in support for replication, making deploying the Pritunl cluster easy.
This tutorial will teach you about how to install the Pritunl VPN server on Rocky Linux 8. We will also explore how to connect to the VPN using a Linux Client.
How to Install TeamSpeak Server on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX
Teamspeak is a free voice chat software that can be used by teams, groups, and communities. It’s popular among gamers because it allows them to communicate complex strategies in real-time while playing their favorite game. Teamspeak has many other uses besides gaming though. It can also be used for running online conferences or meetings, distance learning courses, language lessons, and much more.
How To Install Zabbix on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zabbix on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Zabbix is an open-source monitoring tool for servers, applications, and network devices. It is used to monitor networks, servers, applications, services as well as cloud resources. It also supports the monitoring of storage devices, databases, virtual machines, telephony, IT security resources, and much more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Zabbix open-source monitoring tool on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to install MySQL 8.0 Server on Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout
MySQL doesn’t need any introduction, it has been around for years and widely used open source Database management system. Here we learn how to install MySQL server and client on Debian 11 Bullseye.
Well, just like Debian 10 Buster, the 11 Bullseye also got the MariaDB as the default MySQL variant to install. Yes, you won’t be able to install the Oracle MySQL using the default repository of Debain 11. Well, being a fork of MySQL, MariaDB will work similar and also stable. And compatible with all application that required the MYSQL.
Nevertheles, still those who want Oracle’s MySQL and only its features they can add its repository manually using this tutorial to get it.
The APT package manager has been patched to prevent the uninstallation of essential components - LinuxStoney
Last week was a bitter for bit System76 . Aside from its conflict with GNOME , the company had to see its operating system, Pop! _OS , being exposed on the YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips after an attempt to install Steam took away the desktop environment.
Linus Sebastian, the protagonist of the Linus Tech Tips channel, tried to use or test Linux as a desktop operating system. To do this, he first opted for Pop! _OS, one of NVIDIA’s most user-friendly and graphics-friendly distributions. Everything seemed to be going apparently fine until he started installing Steam . He first tried the store, but after failing, he tried through APT. Despite the warning that jumped him, Linus decided to go ahead with the installation of the application, which resulted in the uninstallation of the desktop environment . After rebooting, obviously, there was no graphical interface.
How To Make Plasma Panel Fit Content (Like A Dock)! - Kockatoo Tube
Full Circle Magazine #175
Greg Kroah-Hartman Releases Linux 5.10.82, 5.4.162, 4.19.218, 4.14.256, 4.9.291, and 4.4.293.
postmarketOS revolutionizes smartphone hacking
I briefly mentioned postmarketOS in my Pinephone review two years ago, but after getting my Dutch SIM card set up in my Pinephone and having another go at using postmarketOS, I reckon they deserve special attention. Let’s first consider the kind of ecosystem into which postmarketOS emerged: smartphone hacking in the XDA Forums era. This era was dominated by amateur hackers working independently for personal prestige, with little to no regard for the values of free software or collaboration. It was common to see hacked-together binary images shipped behind adfly links in XDA forum threads in blatant disregard of the GPL, with pages and pages of users asking redundant questions and receiving poor answers to the endless problems caused by this arrangement. The XDA ecosystem is based on Android, which is a mess in and of itself. It’s an enormous, poorly documented ball of Google code, mixed with vendor drivers and private kernel trees, full of crappy workarounds and locked-down hardware. Most smart phones are essentially badly put-together black boxes and most smart phone hackers are working with their legs cut off. Not to mention that the software ecosystem which runs on the platform is full of scammers and ads and theft of private user information. Android may be Linux in implementation, but it’s about as far from the spirit of free software as you can get. postmarketOS, on the other hand, is based on Alpine Linux, which happens to be my favorite Linux distribution. Instead of haphazard forum threads collecting inscrutable ports for dozens of devices, they have a single git repository where all of their ports are maintained under version control, complete with issue trackers and merge requests, plus a detailed centralized wiki providing a wealth of open technical info on their supported platforms. And, by virtue of being a proper Linux distribution, they essentially opt-out of the mess of predatory mobile apps and instead promote a culture of trusted applications which respect the user and are built by and for the community instead of by and for a corporation.
EU coalition urges EU to push back against gate keeping by Microsoft, files official complaint
A coalition of EU software and cloud businesses joined Nextcloud GmbH in respect of their formal complaint to the European Commission about Microsoft’s anti-competitive behavior in respect of its OneDrive (cloud) offering. In a repeat from earlier monopolistic actions, Microsoft is bundling its OneDrive, Teams and other services with Windows and aggressively pushing consumers to sign up and hand over their data to Microsoft. This limits consumer choice and creates a barrier for other companies offering competing services. Over the last few years have grown their market share to 66% of the EU market, while local providers lost out from 26 to 16%. By heavily favoring their own products and services (so-called “self-preferencing”) or outright blocking other vendors they leverage their position as gate keepers to extend their reach in more and more neighbouring markets and push users deeper into their ecosystems. Local, more specialised vendors are unable to compete “on the merits” as the key to success is not a good product but the ability to distort competition and block market access. “This is quite similar to what Microsoft did when it killed competition in the browser market, stopping nearly all browser innovation for over a decade. Copy an innovators’ product, bundle it with your own dominant product and kill their business, then stop innovating. This kind of behavior is bad for the consumer, for the market and, of course, for local businesses in the EU. Together with the other members of the coalition, we are asking the antitrust authorities in Europe to enforce a level playing field, giving customers a free choice and to give competition a fair chance,” said Frank Karlitschek, CEO and founder of Nextcloud GmbH
