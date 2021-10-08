Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Saturday 27th of November 2021 09:30:43 PM
Development
  • p6steve: raku at Monterey Docks (part II)
  • Convert a String to JSON Python

    In Python, strings are a series of elements or items. The strings are unchangeable objects. We cannot change the string after their declaration. “JavaScript Object Notation” is the full form of JSON. In Python, the ‘JSON files contain information that is readable for humans. The elements appear in the form of pairs.

    In web APIs, the information we send and receive is usually in the form of a dictionary string. To utilize this information, we extract consequential data. For this, we have to convert this information to dictionary format for more operations. JSON provides several techniques for serializing and deserializing “JSON”. The process of changing the string to “JSON” is called serializing. And the process of converting the JSON to a string is known as deserializing. Serialization is the opposite of deserialization. Several methods are used to convert strings to JSON.

  • How Do You Repeat a String n Times in Python?

    In Python, we utilize the asterisk operator to repeat a string. This operator is indicated by a “*” sign. This operator iterates the string n (number) of times. The “n” is an integer value. After repetition, a new string is created. The operation requires two arguments: a string and an integer value. We multiplied the string by a specific number for the repetition of string n times. Repeating the string merges the copy into an identical string. The asterisk operator repeats the string up to a definite length.

  • How Do I Check If a String Is Empty in Python?

    The strings are unchangeable. We cannot modify the string after defining it. Different operations are performed on strings. If we have a string that contains only whitespaces in it, that string is not considered empty. It contains the size of the non-zero value. So, if len() method and “not” operator is applied on this type of string, it considers whitespace as an element of the string. Sometimes in Python, we want to check whether the specified string is blank or not. To check the emptiness of the given string, use the “not” operator to utilize the variable of string instead of a condition, or utilize the equal operator to match an empty string. Now, we are going to explain numerous methods...

  • Static Method C++

    A method in C++ is also known as a function, and using methods in C++ promotes the concept of modular programming and code reusability. It means the methods that are once written can be called repetitively for as many times as needed without having the necessity of writing them every time.

  • C++ Unsigned Integers

    The integer data type in C++ is further divided into many sub-types. One such sub-type is the unsigned integers. The unsigned integers are capable of storing only the positive whole numbers. The unsigned integers in C++ are preferred while manipulating bits in operating systems since you have limited storage space. Moreover, they can also be used for array indexing since the index of an array can never be negative. This article is devoted to the discussion of the unsigned integers in C++ in Ubuntu 20.04.

  • C++ Getline function

    Getline() is used to get the input string from the user in one or more lines until a special character comes (delimiter). It is a predefined function and uses a library in the program, as its definition is present inside the library’s header file.

  • C++ Pointer Arithmetic

    Within mathematics, we have always used the term raise to the power for calculating a number having some power exponent on it. This can be said as (base number) raise to the power (exponent). How an exponent can be used for raising a number to a certain power in C++ is discussed in this article.

  • Exponents in C++ to Raise a Number in Power

    Within mathematics, we have always used the term raise to the power for calculating a number having some power exponent on it. This can be said as (base number) raise to the power (exponent). So, within today’s article, we will see how an exponent can be used for raising a number to a certain power in C++. Make sure to have a G++ compiler already installed and configured on your Linux operating system. Let’s start implementing today’s article by opening the shell terminal using the shortcut “Ctrl+Alt+T”. As the terminal is opened now, we can start implementing our examples.

  • Bit masking in C++

    Bit masking is a process that is used to access a specific bit in the bytes of data. This phenomenon is used when you are performing the process of iteration. A bitmask is said to be a mask of a sequence of N –bits that are used to encode a part of our collection.

    These elements of the mask can be set or cannot be. There are bitwise operators to create or toggle the bits. These operators are used to turn on the off bit or vice-versa.
    To use the C++ programs in executing them on Linux, you need to have the Ubuntu file configured and in running state. Moreover, the user must have some knowledge of the C++ language. C++ source codes are written in the text editor. Whereas for the execution process, use the Ubuntu terminal.

    A bitmask is also said to be a simple mask that is a sequence of n bits. It encodes the subset of the collection. The element ‘I’ is present in the subset of the ‘ith’ bit is set in the mask. For the set of elements having nth bytes, there are chances of having a 2N mask corresponding to a subset.

  • Deep Copy C++

    The copy means the same to the same replica of an original object. Within programming, there are different methods to create copies of objects. The copy of objects, variables can be done with a copy constructor or using the default assignment operator “=”. Two types of copies can be made within the C++ code, i.e., shallow and deep copy. You can use one to copy any variable or object in the code. When our object has variables that are dynamically allocated throughout the program, we need to create a Deep copy of such type of object. This article will see how a Deep copy can be created in C++.

  • An Introduction to MATLAB: Structure and Application

    Programming is the core of a modern computer. You can not even think of an alive computer without programming. There are several languages to do computer programming, and each of them has its special field. Some are known for scientific computation, and some are specialized for making the building blocks of an operating system. MATLAB is also a very popular programming language. Today we are going to get an absolute introduction to MATLAB and its wide application in today’s world.

    Although there is a wide variety of programming languages available there in the virtual world, we have chosen MATLAB for several important reasons. It is a compact language for heavy-duty works. We are going to discover each and every detail of MATLAB in this journey. Stay with us to learn. The more you know, the more you grow.

GCC and Loongson

Saturday 27th of November 2021 09:31:39 PM
  • Loongson Posts Patch Series For Bringing Up LoongArch In GCC Compiler - Phoronix

    China's Loongson continues bringing up LoongArch processor support for Linux with this MIPS64-based ISA now seeing the complete patch series for review to enable the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC).

    For months Loongson has been working on LoongArch support for the Linux kernel to varying extents from the new CPU ISA functionality to copying a lot of existing MIPS64 code and adding in new IDs. That Linux kernel support is still in the works.

Graphics: RenderDoc, Mesa, and Vulkan

  • RenderDoc 1.17 Released For This Leading Open-Source Graphics Debugging Tool - Phoronix

    RenderDoc 1.17 released this week as the newest version of this leading cross-platform, cross-API graphics debugging utility. RendertDoc 1.17 continues to be a gem for developers working with Vulkan and OpenGL along with Direct3D 11/12. RenderDoc as the MIT-licensed frame-capture-based graphics debugger works extremely well for game/engine developers as well as GPU driver developers in working through different issues.

  • DMA-BUF Feedback Support For Wayland Lands In Mesa 22.0's EGL Code - Phoronix

    Landing in Mesa on Black Friday was DMA-BUF Feedback support within the EGL code as another important step forward for Wayland. Introduced earlier this week was Wayland Protocols 1.24 and the primary addition to that collection of protocols is DMA-BUF feedback support. The DMA-BUF "feedback" support is important for Wayland multi-GPU systems where needing to know more information about the GPU device used by the compositor and for being able to efficiently exchange buffers between the secondary and primary GPUs.

  • RADV Vulkan Driver Finally Adds VK_KHR_synchronization2 Support - Phoronix

    The Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" has added support for the prominent VK_KHR_synchronization2 extension introduced earlier this year. Added back in February with Vulkan 1.2.170 was VK_KHR_synchronization2 for simplifying the core synchronization APIs of this industry-standard graphics API. VK_KHR_synchronization2 makes Vulkan synchronization handling easier to deal with Those interested in the changes with the "synchronization2" revision can see this Khronos blog post going over the Vulkan synchronization handling in detail along with the changes from this extension.

Kernel: Futex2, Fixes, and Other New Features for Linux 5.16

  • Futex2 Brings Linux Gaming To The Next Level - Invidious

    Futex2 has been a work in progress by Valve and collabora for a very long time and it seems like it's finally going to make it's way into the kernel.

  • Patch out for Alder Lake Linux bug that reminds of the Windows 11 Ryzen CPPC issue - Neowin

    Linux boss Linus Torvalds merged earlier today several important patches for Intel CPU generally related to performance states (P-states) on Linux.

  • Linux 5.16 Merges Fix For One Of The Intel Alder Lake Issues - Phoronix

    Merged this Friday afternoon into the Linux 5.16 development kernel is fixing a performance issue affecting some Intel Alder Lake motherboards. The fix merged a short time ago is the item previously covered within Linux ITMT Patch Fixes Intel "Alder Lake" Hybrid Handling For Some Systems. As explained in that prior article, TurboBoost Max 3.0 / ITMT (Turbo Boost Max Technology) code within the kernel isn't being enabled for some systems, particularly if overclocking or even any memory XMP / optimal settings. The ASUS Z690 board I've been primarily using for the i9-12900K was affected as are numerous other boards. I've also heard reports of some motherboards running purely stock are even having this issue.

  • Intel Preparing USI Stylus Support For Linux - Phoronix

    Intel open-source driver engineers have been working on USI stylus support for the Linux kernel. The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) aims to offer interoperability of active styluses across touchscreen devices. The Universal Stylus Initiative has a goal of allowing all styluses that comply with USI to work across devices. USI is backed by the likes of Google who wants to see USI working uniformally across Chromebooks, Dell and other hardware vendors, Intel is also involved and leading the upstream Linux support patches, and peripheral vendors like Logitech are also supporting the standard. Other big names like Wacom, Samsung, and many other players from desktop to laptops to mobile.

Open Hardware/Modding With LineageOS and Arduino

  • Ham Radio Gets Brain Transplant | Hackaday

    Old radios didn’t have much in the way of smarts. But as digital synthesis became more common, radios often had as much digital electronics in them as RF circuits. The problem is that digital electronics get better and better every year, so what looked like high-tech one year is quaint the next. [IMSAI Guy] had an Icom IC-245 and decided to replace the digital electronics inside with — among other things — an Arduino.

  • My phone - November 2021

    My current phone is the Google Pixel 3a from 2019. It’s running the LineageOS operating system without the Open GApps stack (GApps is short for “Google Apps”). This means there’s no proprietary software or tracking from Google on the phone by default.

  • PiGlass V2 Embraces The New Raspberry Pi Zero 2 | Hackaday

    Well, that certainly didn’t take long. It’s been just about a month since the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 hit the market, and we’re already seeing folks revisit old projects to reap the benefits of the drop-in upgrade that provides five times the computational power in the same form factor. Take for example the PiGlass v2 that [Matt] has been working on. He originally put the Pi Zero wearable together back in 2018, and while it featured plenty of bells and whistles like a VuFine+ display, 5 MP camera, and bone conduction audio, the rather anemic hardware of the original Zero kept it from reaching its true potential.

October/November in KDE Itinerary

Since the last summary KDE Itinerary has been moving with big steps towards the upcoming 21.12 release, with work on individual transport modes, more convenient ticket access, trip editing, a new health certificate UI, better transfer handling and many more improvements.

New Features
Current ticket access A small but very convenient new addition is the “Current ticket” action, which immediately navigates you to the details page of the most current element on the itinerary. That comes in handy when having to show or scan your ticket and avoids having to find the right entry in the list in a rush. This action is now also accessible from jump list actions in the taskbar on Linux, or app shortcuts on Android. Combined with the easily accessible barcode scanmode mentioned last time it’s now just two clicks or taps to get ready for a ticket check. Read more

