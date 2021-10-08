Programming Leftovers
p6steve: raku at Monterey Docks (part II)
Convert a String to JSON Python
In Python, strings are a series of elements or items. The strings are unchangeable objects. We cannot change the string after their declaration. “JavaScript Object Notation” is the full form of JSON. In Python, the ‘JSON files contain information that is readable for humans. The elements appear in the form of pairs.
In web APIs, the information we send and receive is usually in the form of a dictionary string. To utilize this information, we extract consequential data. For this, we have to convert this information to dictionary format for more operations. JSON provides several techniques for serializing and deserializing “JSON”. The process of changing the string to “JSON” is called serializing. And the process of converting the JSON to a string is known as deserializing. Serialization is the opposite of deserialization. Several methods are used to convert strings to JSON.
How Do You Repeat a String n Times in Python?
In Python, we utilize the asterisk operator to repeat a string. This operator is indicated by a “*” sign. This operator iterates the string n (number) of times. The “n” is an integer value. After repetition, a new string is created. The operation requires two arguments: a string and an integer value. We multiplied the string by a specific number for the repetition of string n times. Repeating the string merges the copy into an identical string. The asterisk operator repeats the string up to a definite length.
How Do I Check If a String Is Empty in Python?
The strings are unchangeable. We cannot modify the string after defining it. Different operations are performed on strings. If we have a string that contains only whitespaces in it, that string is not considered empty. It contains the size of the non-zero value. So, if len() method and “not” operator is applied on this type of string, it considers whitespace as an element of the string. Sometimes in Python, we want to check whether the specified string is blank or not. To check the emptiness of the given string, use the “not” operator to utilize the variable of string instead of a condition, or utilize the equal operator to match an empty string. Now, we are going to explain numerous methods...
Static Method C++
A method in C++ is also known as a function, and using methods in C++ promotes the concept of modular programming and code reusability. It means the methods that are once written can be called repetitively for as many times as needed without having the necessity of writing them every time.
C++ Unsigned Integers
The integer data type in C++ is further divided into many sub-types. One such sub-type is the unsigned integers. The unsigned integers are capable of storing only the positive whole numbers. The unsigned integers in C++ are preferred while manipulating bits in operating systems since you have limited storage space. Moreover, they can also be used for array indexing since the index of an array can never be negative. This article is devoted to the discussion of the unsigned integers in C++ in Ubuntu 20.04.
C++ Getline function
Getline() is used to get the input string from the user in one or more lines until a special character comes (delimiter). It is a predefined function and uses a library in the program, as its definition is present inside the library’s header file.
C++ Pointer Arithmetic
Within mathematics, we have always used the term raise to the power for calculating a number having some power exponent on it. This can be said as (base number) raise to the power (exponent). How an exponent can be used for raising a number to a certain power in C++ is discussed in this article.
Exponents in C++ to Raise a Number in Power
Within mathematics, we have always used the term raise to the power for calculating a number having some power exponent on it. This can be said as (base number) raise to the power (exponent). So, within today’s article, we will see how an exponent can be used for raising a number to a certain power in C++. Make sure to have a G++ compiler already installed and configured on your Linux operating system. Let’s start implementing today’s article by opening the shell terminal using the shortcut “Ctrl+Alt+T”. As the terminal is opened now, we can start implementing our examples.
Bit masking in C++
Bit masking is a process that is used to access a specific bit in the bytes of data. This phenomenon is used when you are performing the process of iteration. A bitmask is said to be a mask of a sequence of N –bits that are used to encode a part of our collection.
These elements of the mask can be set or cannot be. There are bitwise operators to create or toggle the bits. These operators are used to turn on the off bit or vice-versa.
To use the C++ programs in executing them on Linux, you need to have the Ubuntu file configured and in running state. Moreover, the user must have some knowledge of the C++ language. C++ source codes are written in the text editor. Whereas for the execution process, use the Ubuntu terminal.
A bitmask is also said to be a simple mask that is a sequence of n bits. It encodes the subset of the collection. The element ‘I’ is present in the subset of the ‘ith’ bit is set in the mask. For the set of elements having nth bytes, there are chances of having a 2N mask corresponding to a subset.
Deep Copy C++
The copy means the same to the same replica of an original object. Within programming, there are different methods to create copies of objects. The copy of objects, variables can be done with a copy constructor or using the default assignment operator “=”. Two types of copies can be made within the C++ code, i.e., shallow and deep copy. You can use one to copy any variable or object in the code. When our object has variables that are dynamically allocated throughout the program, we need to create a Deep copy of such type of object. This article will see how a Deep copy can be created in C++.
An Introduction to MATLAB: Structure and Application
Programming is the core of a modern computer. You can not even think of an alive computer without programming. There are several languages to do computer programming, and each of them has its special field. Some are known for scientific computation, and some are specialized for making the building blocks of an operating system. MATLAB is also a very popular programming language. Today we are going to get an absolute introduction to MATLAB and its wide application in today’s world.
Although there is a wide variety of programming languages available there in the virtual world, we have chosen MATLAB for several important reasons. It is a compact language for heavy-duty works. We are going to discover each and every detail of MATLAB in this journey. Stay with us to learn. The more you know, the more you grow.
