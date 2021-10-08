today's howtos
How to Install phpMyAdmin on Debian 11 Bullseye (Apache) - Linux Shout
PhpMyAdmin is an open-source web-based application that offers a web interface to directly manage and access MySQL or MariaDB databases from anywhere/remotely using a web browser. The user can use the web graphical user interface provided by it to interact with databases without having extensive knowledge of the commands. Hence, even a newbie with some knowledge of computers can manage database tables for querying data and manipulating individual parameters.
-
How to reset or refresh Firefox
Browsers can be customized; you can change the way they look by installing themes and you can add or extend features by installing add-ons. Firefox is no different. In fact, Firefox offers users access to more customization options than most other browsers.
-
Install and setup Steam on Manjaro Linux
Steam is a digital game distribution platform for gamers developed by Valve (a well-known game developer). It provides cross-platform support and can be used to buy, play thousands of games. To use Steam, users have to create an account, and they can access the same games on various computers. Steam was initially launched in 2003; since then, they have focused on providing Linux-based systems support.
Apart from providing games on Steam, users can also enjoy the voice/text chat feature. However, it is not necessary that these chats are related to the games only. The steam app is free to download, and along with paid games, it offers hundreds of free-to-play games as well. Many games now natively support Linux; in this guide, we will provide an installation process as well as the instructions to set up steam on Manjaro Linux.
-
How to fully disable the Firewall on Linux Mint
A firewall is a network security system built into an operating system that monitors and manages network traffic according to preset rules. The firewall also aids in the monitoring of networks to determine whether they are trustworthy or not. They also protect your PC from hackers by filtering dangerous network traffic.
The uncomplicated firewall (UFW) in Linux Mint provides a user-friendly interface for managing firewall rules. Its main goal is to make firewall rule management as simple as possible, as the name suggests. Although it is recommended that you keep the firewall turned on, there may be times when you need to disable it, such as when troubleshooting or testing. So this article will provide you the details on how you can disable a firewall on Linux Mint.
-
How to extract rar files on Manjaro
RAR is a file format used to combine multiple files/folders in a single compressed file. The .rar file extension refers to the RAR files, and several applications can create these files. The RAR file format is practiced compressing files used for various purposes like you can keep various types of files inside one compressed file. These compressed files are then extracted to access the files contained by them.
The rar files can be extracted by using the graphical interface and terminal support of Manjaro. In Linux-based systems, unrar command-line utility is required to extract .rar files.
In this piece of writing, we have provided possible ways to extract rar file in Manjaro Linux. As the interaction with rar files is impossible without the unrar package. So, we will also provide the installation procedure of the unrar package as well.
-
How to enable remote access in Manjaro Linux
Enabling remote access is crucial when you need to permit your office members to work from the branch office, home or when you want to hand over your system to the IT teams for troubleshooting purposes. However, when you want to access your own Linux-based system from anywhere, any time, without the hassle then the ideal way is to utilize remote desktop software or SSH.
This post is all about how to enable remote access on Manjaro Linux. For this purpose, we will first use SSH and then show you the procedure of installing and configuring Chrome Remote Desktop to establish a remote connection between your Manjaro system and mac. This post will also discuss some other remote desktop software for a Linux system. So, let’s start!
-
How to enable SSH on Linux Mint
Enabling SSH on Ubuntu is one of the first things you should do after installing the operating system as it provides an encrypted network protocol for safeguarding remote server and client logins. It allows you to access your machine remotely and execute operations securely. It encrypts all client-server traffic to prevent eavesdropping, connection hijacking, and other types of attacks.
Secure Shell (SSH) protocol is used to manage or transmit data between computers through the internet. Old methods for accomplishing these actions, such as telnet do not have these capabilities. They are unsafe since they transmit the user’s password in plaintext. It offers a secure route over an unprotected network, connecting an SSH client program to an SSH server in a client-server architecture. It is mainly used to communicate to Unix-like operating systems, although it may also be used on Windows.
-
How to add a user on Linux Mint
Linux is reliable and secure compared to other operating systems, yet granting complete permissions to an unskilled user might lead to severe difficulties. This is where the administrator took control, one of the most important aspects of being a system administrator is user management. Because there are so many critical components to administrate, even the tiniest error can result in the intruders taking over the entire system. The system administrator can create, add and give each user a separate set of permissions. When a user is added or created, the appropriate level of access is granted to that user. Adding a user on Linux Mint can be accomplished in two ways; through the terminal and through GUI.
-
How to Set Up a Synology Drive Server and Synology Drive Client
Synology Drive is an alternative to OneDrive and Google Drive. You can upload files to your Synology Drive, share files, create documents, sync files between your computer and Synology Drive, and back up files from your computer to your Synology Drive.
Each user of your Synology NAS can have their own Synology Drive and the files they create on their own Synology Drive are not accessible to other users by default. Each user can use Synology Drive from a web browser. Users can also sync and back up files using the Synology Drive Client desktop app.
To use Synology Drive, you will have to install the Synology Drive Server package on your Synology NAS. Once installed, your NAS will become a productivity and collaboration powerhouse.
In this article, I will show you how to set up and configure Synology Drive Server on your Synology NAS, install Synology Drive Client on Windows and Ubuntu operating systems, and use Synology Drive Client to sync and back up files. So, let’s get started.
-
How to Disable Comments on WordPress
This brief tutorial explains how to disable comments on WordPress sites in different and simple ways.
After reading this tutorial, you will get rid of comments on all your WordPress posts or on specific posts. All instructions explained in this article to remove comments from WordPress posts contain screenshots and can be followed by low and medium-level WordPress users.
-
What is a Tar File
Tar is a powerful archiver that is frequently used for collecting files and archiving them. It was created to produce archives for data storage on tapes, thus the name “Tape Archive”. It was initially included in UNIX version 7 in 1979, and it is currently accessible on a variety of systems.
Before we go into the situation’s specifics, let’s define Archive files so that no Linux newbies are left out. Archived file is a combination of multiple files with metadata information. By combining multiple files and their information into a single file, you may improve the storage and mobility of your data. The basic purpose of Tar is to combine the data but you can also compress the data using other utilities. These compressed files are referred to as Archive files, and they assist users to reduce file size and simplify data management. The tar is one of the must-have utilities for managing various files in Linux.
-
October/November in KDE Itinerary
Since the last summary KDE Itinerary has been moving with big steps towards the upcoming 21.12 release, with work on individual transport modes, more convenient ticket access, trip editing, a new health certificate UI, better transfer handling and many more improvements.
New FeaturesCurrent ticket access A small but very convenient new addition is the “Current ticket” action, which immediately navigates you to the details page of the most current element on the itinerary. That comes in handy when having to show or scan your ticket and avoids having to find the right entry in the list in a rush. This action is now also accessible from jump list actions in the taskbar on Linux, or app shortcuts on Android. Combined with the easily accessible barcode scanmode mentioned last time it’s now just two clicks or taps to get ready for a ticket check.
