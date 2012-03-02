Linux Magazine Latest Issue
-
In the news: System76 Developing a New Desktop Environment; Hetzner Opens New Location in the USA; KDE Plasma 5.24 Introduces Fingerprint Reader Support; Ubuntu 21.10 Released and Finally Includes Gnome 40; Hive Ransomware Hitting Linux and FreeBSD Systems; and SUSE Reaches Beyond the Edge with SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 5.1.
-
Turn Linux into a gaming platform with Lutris
-
Working with calendars in the shell
-
Discarding photo fails with Go and Fyne
-
Turning old hardware into network storage
-
An accessible Arch Linux derivative
-
Valuations and Values
-
Parse the systemd journal with QJournalctl
-
Ubuntu 21.10 and EndeavourOS 2021.08.27
-
Merging file systems for a simple NAS with MergerFS
-
A beautiful web radio for a living room music system
-
TDE: Museum Piece or Modern Desktop Alternative?
-
This month in Linux Voice.
-
A modern search tool
-
This month Graham reviews Bela, Quickemu, GPU-Viewer, Maestral, Termux and AnLinux, Space Cadet, and more!
-
The month Zack Brown reports on wonky typecasting.
-
Stress testing for temperature on a home NAS
-
The sys admin's daily grind: ASN
-
Continuous shooting for detailed photography
-
Privacy with a Home Server
-
Replacing Android with LineageOS
-
Synchronize and back up data with FreeFileSync
-
Linux on a smartphone with PostmarketOS
-
Security Leftovers
Fedora 35 Mini-Review On The Blackbird And TALOS II
My conclusion is damning with faint praise: at least it wasn't any worse. And with these tweaks it works fine. If you're on F34 you have no reason not to upgrade, and if you're on F33 you won't have much longer until you have to (and you might as well just jump right to F35 at that point). But it's still carrying an odd number of regressions (even though, or perhaps despite the fact, the workarounds for F35 are the same as F34) and the installation on the T2 was bumpier than the Blackbird for reasons that remain unclear to me. If you run KDE or Xfce or anything other than GNOME, you shouldn't have any problems, but if you still use GNOME as your desktop environment you should be prepared to do more preparatory work to get it off the ground. I have higher hopes for F36 because we may finally get that float128 update that still wrecks a small but notable selection of packages like MAME, but I also hope that some of these regressions get dealt with as well because that would make these updates a bit more liveable. Any system upgrade of any OS will make you wonder what's going to break this time, but the most recent Fedora updates have come off as more fraught with peril than they ought to be.
Cross-platform package building: Pkgsrc vs. Ravenports (1/2)
This is the first of a two articles on cross-platform package management / package building. It covers the basics by discussing why it is actually surprisingly (to many people) difficult to do and what some of the problems are. It also takes a quick look at some strategies to solve the problem.
Open Hardware Leftovers
