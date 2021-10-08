Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 28th of November 2021 01:29:50 PM
Misc
  • Computer Science was always supposed to be taught to everyone, and it wasn’t about getting a job: A historical perspective

    C.P. Snow’s chapter (with Norbert Wiener of Cybernetics as discussant) predicted a world where software would rule our lives, but the people who wrote the software would be outside the democratic process. He wrote, “A handful of people, having no relation to the will of society, having no communication with the rest of society, will be making decisions in secret which are going to affect our lives in the deepest sense.” He argued that everyone needed to learn about computer science, in order to have democratic control of these processes.

    [...]

    I completely buy the necessity part and the basic skill part, and it’s true that CS can provide economic opportunity and social mobility. But that’s not what Perlis, Simon, Newell, Snow, and Forsythe were arguing for. They were proposing “CS for All” decades before Silicon Valley. There is value in learning computer science that is older and more broadly applicable than the economic benefits.

  • Open LMS Launches Pro-Bono Partnership With Pancare Foundation

    As part of the partnership, Open LMS will provide Pancare with its open-source learning platform for Pancare’s volunteer training program, helping the foundation enable, engage, and mobilize a growing volunteer workforce while providing additional support for those suffering from GI cancers.

  • Waterfox G4.0.3.1 update released with fix for bootstrapped extensions, menu bar issues [Ed: It's irresponsible to promote Waterfox in any way. It's covertly owned by a surveillance company, System1.]

    Waterfox has been updated to version G4.0.3.1. This release fixes some issues that users had reported in the previous build.

    Version G.4.0.2 of the web browser, which shipped at the beginning of this month, had a bug that prevented the installation of bootstrap add-ons. Waterfox would throw out an "addon is corrupt" error message, when users tried to install the legacy extensions. Waterfox G4.0.3.1 update resolves the issue. The latest version also patches a bug that was preventing previously installed bootstrap add-ons, from loading upon the next restart, they were getting disabled by the application.

    You may have come across an issue in Waterfox G 4.0.2, that caused the menu bar to be displayed partially off the screen, in maximized mode. It also resulted in tabs listed on the menu bar. Both of these issues have been fixed in Waterfox G4.0.3.1. Users who wish to use bootstrap extensions, can find forked versions of some popular add-ons at this page. The update introduces a patch for a problem that was preventing the Copy Tab Link option from working. There is still no option to toggle the menu bar icons.

  • Trends That Defined Open Source This Year
  • GNU World Order 436

    **Slacktrack** and **SCons** from the **d** software series.

  • This Week in Linux 177: Steam Autumn Sale, NVIDIA, carbonOS, Stargate, Arch Linux, Amazon Linux | TuxDigital

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, Steam Autumn Sale 2021 & Steam Awards, NVIDIA Image Scaling SDK 1.0, Godot Engine Plus AMD’s FSR, German State Switch To LibreOffice & Linux, carbonOS 2021.1 Alpha, Venus: Virtual Vulkan Driver On QEMU, Stargate Digital Audio Workstation, Wireshark 3.6, Archinstall 2.3, Amazon Linux Rebased on Fedora Linux, Alpine Linux 3.15, Endless OS 4.0, and Deepin Linux 20.3. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

Proprietary Software Leftovers

  • AuriStor breathes life into Andrew File System – Blocks and Files [Ed: Financial ripoff; AuriStorFS is also limited to an operating system with NSA back doors so it's money down the sewer.]

    Andrew File System developer AuriStor updated attendees at an IT Press Tour briefing about its work on the file system with an HPC and large enterprise customer base dating back 16 or more years. AuriStorFS (a modern, licensed version of AFS) is a networked file system providing local access to files in a global namespace that has claimed higher performance, security and data integrity than public cloud-based file-sharing offerings such as Nasuni and Panzura. AuriStor is a small and distributed organisation dedicated to expanding the popularity and cross-platform use of AuriStorFS.

  • India says not to preorder Starlink until it obtains a license

    “Public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services being advertised,” a tweet from India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reads. The DoT also says it asked Starlink to refrain from “booking / rendering the satellite internet services in India.” In other words, Starlink will have to put preorders on hold until it can get approval from the Indian government.

  • India tells public to shun Musk-backed Starlink until it gets licence

    A government statement issued late on Friday said Starlink had been told to comply with regulations and refrain from "booking/rendering the satellite internet services in India with immediate effect".

  • GitHub is back online after a two-hour outage

    Microsoft-owned GitHub experienced a more than two-hour long outage today, affecting thousands or potentially millions of developers that rely on its many services. GitHub started experiencing issues at around 3:45PM ET, with Git operations, API requests, GitHub actions, packages, pages, and pull requests all affected.

  • Insurers run from ransomware cover as losses mount

    Faced with increased demand, major European and U.S. insurers and syndicates operating in the Lloyd's of London market have been able to charge higher premium rates to cover ransoms, the repair of hacked networks, business interruption losses and even PR fees to mend reputational damage.

    But the increase in ransomware attacks and the growing sophistication of attackers have made insurers wary. Insurers say some attackers may even check whether potential victims have policies that would make them more likely to pay out.

  • Apple Grants Repair Indulgence for iPhones

    Save your huzzahs and whatever you do, do not pop the champagne. Apple did not just ‘cave’ to the right to repair movement, and the fight for an actual, legal right to repair is more important now than ever.

    The occasion for this reminder is, of course, the little-‘m’ momentous announcement by Apple this morning that it would make “Apple parts, tools, and manuals” available to “individual consumers” for self repair — starting with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.”

  • Montana high school hit by ransomware

    From their listing, Avos Locker is clearly aware that this is a tiny school district with only a few hundred students and less than two dozen teachers. And yet they are trying to ransom them. Avos writes: “If they refuse to negotiate, we will leak all the data we’ve got.”

  • Apple alerts journalists, activists about state-sponsored [cracking] attempts after NSO Group suit

    On the same day Apple announced a lawsuit against Israeli spyware vendor NSO Group for developing [cracking] tools to help breach iOS technology, the company was notifying potential targets of those exploits.

    El Faro, a news organization in San Salvador, El Salvador, reported late Tuesday that 12 of its staff members received notices from the company, which warned that that “Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID.” The company also sent notices to four others in San Salvador who are “leaders of Civil Society organizations and opposition political parties,” the news organization reported.

  • Run a website off a Google Sheets Database, with Hugo

    Here’s how I built a website, Profilerpedia, using a Google Sheet as the backing database.

    Profilerpedia aims to map the profiling ecosystem and connect software with profilers and profilers with great analysis UIs, so we can make code faster and more efficient. More on Profilerpedia in the announcement post.

    It’s interesting to explain the architecture, because it challenges some engineering dogmas, like “a spreadsheet isn’t a good database”. I think running your site from a spreadsheet is a very reasonable pattern for many sites.

    The resulting architecture is my third or fourth attempt at this; I learned a lot along the way, I’m pretty happy with the result, and I want to share what I learned.

  • Boeing Missteps on 737 MAX Went Beyond Deadly Crashes That Killed 346, new Book Reveals

    When the first Boeing 737 MAX plane came off the production line in December 2015, it was the beginning of a highly anticipated new line of aircraft for the storied company. It incorporated the latest technology and was billed by Boeing as "deliver[ing] the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market." Tragically, that promise came to a glaring halt with two back-to-back disasters in which flight control software known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) incorrectly gauged the aircrafts' angles of ascent and prevented the pilots from manually overriding it. In total, 346 people on board Lion Air flight 610 on October 28, 2018 and Ethiopian Air flight 302 on March 10, 2019 were killed after only about 13 minutes and 6 minutes in the air, respectively.

Security Leftovers

  • New Side-Channel Vulnerability in the Linux Kernel Enabling DNS Cache Poisoning

    A recent research paper by a team at University of California, Riverside, shows the existence of previously overlooked side channels in the Linux kernels that can be exploited to attack DNS servers. According to the researchers, the issue with DNS roots in its design, that never really took security as a key concern and that made it extremely hard to retrofit strong security features into it.

  • Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 194 released

    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 194. This version includes the following changes: 

    [ Chris Lamb ]
* Don't traceback when comparing nested directories with non-directories.
  (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#288)
  • Thousands of printers at risk of denial of service attacks

    Researchers have highlighted a trio of potential attacks against printers that could allow denial of service, information theft, or botnet compromise. The collection of attacks, labeled Printjack, appeared in a paper from researchers Giampaolo Bella and Pietro Biondi at the Universit`a di Catania and Istituto di Informatica e Telematica in Italy.

  • GoDaddy says information on 1.2 million customers exposed in data breach

    In a document filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, GoDaddy noted that the company had discovered its Managed WordPress hosting environment had been compromised by an “unauthorized third party,” resulting in emails and customers numbers of 1.2 million Managed WordPress users being exposed.

Fedora 35 Mini-Review On The Blackbird And TALOS II

My conclusion is damning with faint praise: at least it wasn't any worse. And with these tweaks it works fine. If you're on F34 you have no reason not to upgrade, and if you're on F33 you won't have much longer until you have to (and you might as well just jump right to F35 at that point). But it's still carrying an odd number of regressions (even though, or perhaps despite the fact, the workarounds for F35 are the same as F34) and the installation on the T2 was bumpier than the Blackbird for reasons that remain unclear to me. If you run KDE or Xfce or anything other than GNOME, you shouldn't have any problems, but if you still use GNOME as your desktop environment you should be prepared to do more preparatory work to get it off the ground. I have higher hopes for F36 because we may finally get that float128 update that still wrecks a small but notable selection of packages like MAME, but I also hope that some of these regressions get dealt with as well because that would make these updates a bit more liveable. Any system upgrade of any OS will make you wonder what's going to break this time, but the most recent Fedora updates have come off as more fraught with peril than they ought to be. Read more

Cross-platform package building: Pkgsrc vs. Ravenports (1/2)

This is the first of a two articles on cross-platform package management / package building. It covers the basics by discussing why it is actually surprisingly (to many people) difficult to do and what some of the problems are. It also takes a quick look at some strategies to solve the problem.

Read more

