today's leftovers
-
Computer Science was always supposed to be taught to everyone, and it wasn’t about getting a job: A historical perspective
C.P. Snow’s chapter (with Norbert Wiener of Cybernetics as discussant) predicted a world where software would rule our lives, but the people who wrote the software would be outside the democratic process. He wrote, “A handful of people, having no relation to the will of society, having no communication with the rest of society, will be making decisions in secret which are going to affect our lives in the deepest sense.” He argued that everyone needed to learn about computer science, in order to have democratic control of these processes.
[...]
I completely buy the necessity part and the basic skill part, and it’s true that CS can provide economic opportunity and social mobility. But that’s not what Perlis, Simon, Newell, Snow, and Forsythe were arguing for. They were proposing “CS for All” decades before Silicon Valley. There is value in learning computer science that is older and more broadly applicable than the economic benefits.
-
Open LMS Launches Pro-Bono Partnership With Pancare Foundation
As part of the partnership, Open LMS will provide Pancare with its open-source learning platform for Pancare’s volunteer training program, helping the foundation enable, engage, and mobilize a growing volunteer workforce while providing additional support for those suffering from GI cancers.
-
Waterfox G4.0.3.1 update released with fix for bootstrapped extensions, menu bar issues [Ed: It's irresponsible to promote Waterfox in any way. It's covertly owned by a surveillance company, System1.]
Waterfox has been updated to version G4.0.3.1. This release fixes some issues that users had reported in the previous build.
Version G.4.0.2 of the web browser, which shipped at the beginning of this month, had a bug that prevented the installation of bootstrap add-ons. Waterfox would throw out an "addon is corrupt" error message, when users tried to install the legacy extensions. Waterfox G4.0.3.1 update resolves the issue. The latest version also patches a bug that was preventing previously installed bootstrap add-ons, from loading upon the next restart, they were getting disabled by the application.
You may have come across an issue in Waterfox G 4.0.2, that caused the menu bar to be displayed partially off the screen, in maximized mode. It also resulted in tabs listed on the menu bar. Both of these issues have been fixed in Waterfox G4.0.3.1. Users who wish to use bootstrap extensions, can find forked versions of some popular add-ons at this page. The update introduces a patch for a problem that was preventing the Copy Tab Link option from working. There is still no option to toggle the menu bar icons.
-
Trends That Defined Open Source This Year
-
GNU World Order 436
**Slacktrack** and **SCons** from the **d** software series.
-
This Week in Linux 177: Steam Autumn Sale, NVIDIA, carbonOS, Stargate, Arch Linux, Amazon Linux | TuxDigital
On this episode of This Week in Linux, Steam Autumn Sale 2021 & Steam Awards, NVIDIA Image Scaling SDK 1.0, Godot Engine Plus AMD’s FSR, German State Switch To LibreOffice & Linux, carbonOS 2021.1 Alpha, Venus: Virtual Vulkan Driver On QEMU, Stargate Digital Audio Workstation, Wireshark 3.6, Archinstall 2.3, Amazon Linux Rebased on Fedora Linux, Alpine Linux 3.15, Endless OS 4.0, and Deepin Linux 20.3. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 487 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Fedora 35 Mini-Review On The Blackbird And TALOS II
My conclusion is damning with faint praise: at least it wasn't any worse. And with these tweaks it works fine. If you're on F34 you have no reason not to upgrade, and if you're on F33 you won't have much longer until you have to (and you might as well just jump right to F35 at that point). But it's still carrying an odd number of regressions (even though, or perhaps despite the fact, the workarounds for F35 are the same as F34) and the installation on the T2 was bumpier than the Blackbird for reasons that remain unclear to me. If you run KDE or Xfce or anything other than GNOME, you shouldn't have any problems, but if you still use GNOME as your desktop environment you should be prepared to do more preparatory work to get it off the ground. I have higher hopes for F36 because we may finally get that float128 update that still wrecks a small but notable selection of packages like MAME, but I also hope that some of these regressions get dealt with as well because that would make these updates a bit more liveable. Any system upgrade of any OS will make you wonder what's going to break this time, but the most recent Fedora updates have come off as more fraught with peril than they ought to be.
Cross-platform package building: Pkgsrc vs. Ravenports (1/2)
This is the first of a two articles on cross-platform package management / package building. It covers the basics by discussing why it is actually surprisingly (to many people) difficult to do and what some of the problems are. It also takes a quick look at some strategies to solve the problem.
Recent comments
1 min ago
3 hours 1 min ago
5 hours 49 min ago
14 hours 41 min ago
15 hours 2 min ago
16 hours 10 min ago
16 hours 14 min ago
16 hours 45 min ago
18 hours 31 min ago
18 hours 33 min ago