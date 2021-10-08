PHP 8.1 Benchmarks - Continuing The Nice Performance Trajectory
PHP 8.1 released on Thursday as the latest major feature release for this programming language. In this article are some benchmarks of PHP 8.1.0 on an AMD EPYC powered Linux server compared to prior releases going as far back as PHP 5.6.
As previously covered, PHP 8.1 introduces many new language features like PHP "Fibers", enums, read-only class properties, new fsync functions, and much more. PHP 8.1 is another great annual update to this server-side language. But as we've seen over the past number of years since the late PHP 5.x era, the performance has continued improving.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 601 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 50 min ago
6 hours 43 min ago
9 hours 44 min ago
12 hours 32 min ago
21 hours 24 min ago
21 hours 45 min ago
22 hours 53 min ago
22 hours 57 min ago
23 hours 28 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago