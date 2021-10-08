Audiocasts/Shows: Endless OS 4.0.0, GIMP, BSD, KDE, and Elementary
Endless OS 4.0.0 Run Through - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at Endless OS 4.0.0. Enjoy!
Endless OS 4.0.0
Today we are looking at Endless OS 4.0.0. It is based on Debian 11, Linux Kernel 5.11, Gnome 3.38, and uses about 1 to 1.5GB of ram when idling. Enjoy it and it looks great!
GIMP 3 Finally Brings Multi Layer Selection & More - Invidious
GIMP has needed a serious rework for quite a while and it seems like GIMP 3 is finally going to bring us that along with amazing new features like multi-layer selection
BSD Now 430: OpenBSD Onwards
Manipulate a ZFS pool from Rescue System, FreeBSD 3rd Quarter Report, Monitoring FreeBSD jails form the host, OpenBSD on RPI4 with Full Disk Encryption, Onwards with OpenBSD, and more
Jeri Ellsworth and the Quest for Augmented Reality - Kockatoo Tube
Jeri Ellsworth, self-taught electronics engineer, race driver, and maker and inventor supreme, visits us on KDE's 25th Anniversary, and gives us a glimpse into her latest project: Tilt 5, an augmented reality system for collaborative tabletop gaming.
Amazing elementary apps you can install on other linux distributions - Invidious
