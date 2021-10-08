Linux 5.16-rc3
So rc3 is usually a bit larger than rc2 just because people had some time to start finding things. So too this time, although it's not like this is a particularly big rc3. Possibly partly due to the past week having been Thanksgiving week here in the US. But the size is well within the normal range, so if that's a factor, it's not been a big one. The diff for rc3 is mostly drivers, although part of that is just because of the removal of a left-over MIPS Netlogic driver which makes the stats look a bit wonky, and is over a third of the whole diff just in itself. If you ignore that part, the statistics look a bit more normal, but drivers still dominate (network drivers, sound and gpu are the big ones, but there is noise all over). Other than that there's once again a fair amount of selftest (mostly networking), along with core networking, some arch updates - the bulk of it from a single arm64 uaccess patch, although that's mostly because it's all pretty small - and random other changes. Full shortlog below. Please test, Linus
Also: Linux 5.16-rc3 Released With Alder Lake ITMT Fix, Other Driver Fixes - Phoronix
