9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 28th, 2021
This week has been full of great releases, despite the fact that it was Thanksgiving week in the US. We managed to test drive the MX Linux 21 AHS edition, new Deepin Linux, Alpine Linux, Endless OS, IPFire, and Clonezilla Live versions, as well as to update our VirtualBox, LibreOffice, Tux Paint, and Proton installs.
On top of that, this week brought us a new Linux laptop from TUXEDO Computers targeted at business users. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 28th, 2021, below! Don’t forget to also check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.
Kernel and Graphics: Linux Stuff and GPUs
Linux 5.16-rc3
So rc3 is usually a bit larger than rc2 just because people had some time to start finding things. So too this time, although it's not like this is a particularly big rc3. Possibly partly due to the past week having been Thanksgiving week here in the US. But the size is well within the normal range, so if that's a factor, it's not been a big one. The diff for rc3 is mostly drivers, although part of that is just because of the removal of a left-over MIPS Netlogic driver which makes the stats look a bit wonky, and is over a third of the whole diff just in itself. If you ignore that part, the statistics look a bit more normal, but drivers still dominate (network drivers, sound and gpu are the big ones, but there is noise all over). Other than that there's once again a fair amount of selftest (mostly networking), along with core networking, some arch updates - the bulk of it from a single arm64 uaccess patch, although that's mostly because it's all pretty small - and random other changes. Full shortlog below. Please test, LinusAlso: Linux 5.16-rc3 Released With Alder Lake ITMT Fix, Other Driver Fixes - Phoronix
Audiocasts/Shows: Endless OS 4.0.0, GIMP, BSD, KDE, and Elementary
today's howtos
