today's howtos
-
How to Install PostgreSQL 14 in Ubuntu 20.04
There are specific database software attributes that make PostgreSQL stand out against other database platforms. The first and obvious attribute is its open-source nature.
This PostgreSQL trait puts it on continuous developmental milestones. Both its community and developers seek to evolve PostgreSQL into an enterprise-class performing software.
Existing PostgreSQL community platforms help users deal with emerging bugs, and also understand its various functionalities and use cases.
Other PostgreSQL strengths are in its unique functions like Store Procedure, Diverse Indexing Techniques, Flexible Full-text search, Diversified Extension Functions, and Diverse kind of Replication.
-
How to upload an ISO image to the Proxmox Server - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello, friends. We have already shown you how to install Proxmox and we noticed that the process is easier than you might think. Now I will show you how to upload an ISO image to the Proxmox server. To do this, I will use the graphical method or through the terminal.
With Proxmox we will be able to virtualize systems professionally and to do many things more like cluster, backups, and others. However, to start with the virtualization we have to have an ISO image of the system.
So, with a server that is far away from our location, how to do it? How to have the ISO image on the server so that Proxmox can manage it? Well, that’s what I will show you today.
Let’s go for it.
-
How to install FreeOffice 2021 on Ubuntu 20.04 Linux - Linux Shout
One of the best free alternatives to Microsoft Office is FreeOffice, developed by a German software company- SoftMaker. Recently, they have upgraded their Office suite to version 21. And here we learn the steps to install FreeOffice 2021 version on Ubuntu 20.04 Linux using the command terminal.
This free office suite is a part of the commercial one from the same developers known as SoftMaker Office 21 (also available for Linux), of course, the premium will have more features but that doesn’t mean the free version- FreeOffice 2021 deprives to full fill all daily office documents (MS-Word alternative) related requirements. It offers a Microsoft office ribbon-like interface and three modules- TextMaker 21 to create documents; PlanMaker 21 to create sheets (Excel alternative) and Presentations 21 for making slides like MS-Powerpoint.
-
How to verify checksum on Linux | FOSS Linux
A checksum is small-sized data obtained from a block of digital data used to detect errors. The checksum value uses a transmission message to represent bit numbers. Extensively, it has been used and still is in use by IT experts to detect high-level errors that might happen during data transmission. Before transmission, every bit of data is assigned a checksum value after running a cryptographic hash function.
Checksum sometimes is termed as a hash sum or hash value. It is a long data string that contains various numbers and letters. They work by providing the receiving end information about the data transmission to deliver the full range of data. Checksum acts as a fingerprint for files since it contains a long string of numbers and letters. It aids in obtaining the number of bits included in a transmission.
Suppose the checksum value calculated by the end-user is slightly different from the original checksum value of the file. In that case, it alerts all parties involved in the transmission that a third party corrupted the file. The receiver can then investigate what went wrong or try re-downloading the file. Standard protocols used to determine checksum numbers are the transmission control protocol (TCP) and the user diagram protocol (UDP). TCP is more reliable for tracking transmitted packets of data, but UDP may be beneficial to avoid slowing down transmission time.
-
How to create and extract cpio archives on Linux Examples
Although the cpio archiving utility is nowadays used less than other archiving tools like tar, it is still good to know how it works, since it is still used, for example, to create initramfs images on Linux and for rpm packages, which are used mainly in the Red Hat family of distributions. In this tutorial we see how to create and extract cpio archives using the GNU cpio utility, and how to obtain a list of the files they contain.
-
How to hash passwords on Linux
Passwords should never be stored as plain text. Whether we are talking about a web application or an operating system, they should always be in hash form (on Linux, for example, hashed passwords are stored in the /etc/shadow file). Hashing is the process through which, by the use of some complex algorithms, a password is turned into a different string. Such process is one-way: there is no way to revert an hashed password to its original, plain text form. Hashing often involves the use of random data as additional input for the hash algorithm, so that the same password, hashed two times, doesn’t produce the same result. This random data is called salt. In this tutorial we explore some methods we can use to hash passwords on Linux.
-
A Decade with Jekyll
Today I’d like to look back on my experience with Jekyll, the static site generator (SSG) that I’m using to publish this site and my other blogs Meta Redux and Emacs Redux. Back in the day Jekyll was a trend-setter - it basically defined the SSG category and every subsequent tool in it was compared to Jekyll. A lot has happened since 2011: [...]
-
ZFS Storage pool layout: VDEVs
The storage pool of ZFS constitutes one or more virtual devices that are, in general, called vdevs. A Vdev is either a single disk, or two or more disks which mirrors each other, or a group of disks that organizes together. The RAID layout sets on each vdev as opposed to the storage pool. Similarly, data that is present in the storage pool strips across all vdevs which also means that the loss of one vdev would result in pool failure.
-
[Old] The Basic Guide to Working with ZFS
RAID-Z1 replaces RAID5 in a traditional setup. Performance is pretty equivalent, but the benefit is in some of the features. As mentioned before, you get healing or at least detection of bit rot or a bad sector, it’s a lot easier to set up with mixed drives, etc. RAID-Z2 (equivalent to RAID6) performs better from my experience than any traditional RAID6 setup I’ve used with equivalent drives on an equivalent machine.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 425 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
toiday's leftovers
Kernel and Graphics: Linux Stuff and GPUs
Linux 5.16-rc3
So rc3 is usually a bit larger than rc2 just because people had some time to start finding things. So too this time, although it's not like this is a particularly big rc3. Possibly partly due to the past week having been Thanksgiving week here in the US. But the size is well within the normal range, so if that's a factor, it's not been a big one. The diff for rc3 is mostly drivers, although part of that is just because of the removal of a left-over MIPS Netlogic driver which makes the stats look a bit wonky, and is over a third of the whole diff just in itself. If you ignore that part, the statistics look a bit more normal, but drivers still dominate (network drivers, sound and gpu are the big ones, but there is noise all over). Other than that there's once again a fair amount of selftest (mostly networking), along with core networking, some arch updates - the bulk of it from a single arm64 uaccess patch, although that's mostly because it's all pretty small - and random other changes. Full shortlog below. Please test, LinusAlso: Linux 5.16-rc3 Released With Alder Lake ITMT Fix, Other Driver Fixes - Phoronix
Audiocasts/Shows: Endless OS 4.0.0, GIMP, BSD, KDE, and Elementary
Recent comments
1 hour 21 min ago
10 hours 44 min ago
11 hours 50 min ago
11 hours 52 min ago
14 hours 49 min ago
19 hours 43 min ago
22 hours 43 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago