Amazon Linux 2022 Benchmarks - Offers Competitive Performance Against Ubuntu, CentOS

Last week Amazon Web Services released Amazon Linux 2022 in preview form and since then I've been trying out their new cloud-optimized Linux distribution. It's been working out well on AWS (to no surprise) but also great was the level of performance provided by this now-Fedora-based distribution. Amazon Linux 2022 transitions to being a Fedora-based Linux distribution that AWS intends to support for at least the next five years. Amazon Linux to this point had been based on a combination of RHEL and Fedora packages. Besides shifting the package base to Fedora, AWS engineers have adjusted various defaults of the distribution, employed extra kernel hardening, other package updates/changes, forthcoming kernel live patching, and other alterations in the name of security and AWS performance.

Android Leftovers

Bootlin contributions to Linux 5.14 and 5.15

It’s been a while we haven’t posted about Bootlin contributions to the Linux kernel, and in fact missed both the Linux 5.14 and Linux 5.15 releases, which we will cover in this blog post. Linux 5.14 was released on August 29, 2021. The usual KernelNewbies.org page and the LWN articles on the merge window (part 1 and part 2) provide the best summaries of the new features and hardware support offered by this release.