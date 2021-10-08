Bootlin contributions to Linux 5.14 and 5.15
It’s been a while we haven’t posted about Bootlin contributions to the Linux kernel, and in fact missed both the Linux 5.14 and Linux 5.15 releases, which we will cover in this blog post.
Linux 5.14 was released on August 29, 2021. The usual KernelNewbies.org page and the LWN articles on the merge window (part 1 and part 2) provide the best summaries of the new features and hardware support offered by this release.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 488 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
4 hours 21 min ago
13 hours 44 min ago
14 hours 51 min ago
14 hours 53 min ago
17 hours 50 min ago
22 hours 43 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago