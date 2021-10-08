Today in Techrights
- President Biden Wants to Put Microsofter in Charge of the Patent Office, Soon to Penalise Patent Applicants Who Don't Use Microsoft's Proprietary Formats
- Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part VIII — Mr. Graveley's Long Career Serving Microsoft's Agenda (Before Hiring by Microsoft to Work on GitHub's GPL Violations Machine)
- Dr. Andy Farnell on Teaching Cybersecurity in an Age of 'Fake Security'
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Links 29/11/2021: Linux 5.16 RC3 and Lots of Patent Catch-up
- By 2022 0% of 'News' Coverage About Patents Will Be Actual Journalism (Patent Litigation Sector Has Hijacked the World Wide Web to Disseminate Self-Promotional Misinformation)
- Trying to Appease Those Who Never Liked Free Software or Those Who Blindly Loved All Patent Monopolies to Begin With
- Links 28/11/2021: Laravel 8.73 Released, GitHub Offline for Hours
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Links 27/11/2021: Nvidia’s DLSS Hype and Why GNU/Linux Matters
- [Meme] Linus Gabriel Sebastian Takes GNU/Linux for a (Tail)'Spin'
- GNU/Linux is for Freedom and It'll Gain Many Users When (or Where) People Understand What Software (or Computing) Freedom Means
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 549 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
7 hours 21 min ago
16 hours 44 min ago
17 hours 50 min ago
17 hours 52 min ago
20 hours 49 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago