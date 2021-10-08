today's howtos
Deepin is a desktop Linux distribution with roots in China. It is based on Debian, but ships with its own graphical interface called Deepin Desktop Environment and a set of Deepin-developed tools to go with it. The last version I installed was from 2015, so since I’m gradually coming back to writing for this blog, I decided to test drive the latest edition – Deepin 20.3, which was released on Nov. 25.
For me that means installing it in a virtual environment using VirtualBox. For such installations I typically assign the virtual disk 20GB of disk space. And so it was with Deepin 20.3. But that didn’t end well because at some point the installation failed, with the message shown in Figure 2: “You need at least 64 GB of disk space to install Deepin. To get better performance, 128 GB.”
Work through this Linux fundamentals checklist to make sure you're ready for whatever comes your way at home, at work, or on certification exams.
This article is the first in a series of articles to cover Bash Scripting. More articles will follow which will build on each other, so make sure you look over each article. It is preferable to read the articles in order (which is why I will number them).
Scripting is a very useful ability for someone using Linux. Making scripts is especially useful for Administrators. Everyone should benefit from Bash Scripting.
Bash is the most common shell interpreter on Linux systems. When you open a Terminal, you are in an interactive shell environment. To verify that your system is using the Bash shell using the command: 'echo "$SHELL"'.
Exposed and Published container ports are two different but related concepts in Docker. Exposed ports are defined in your Dockerfile as simple metadata. You must publish them when your container starts if you want to enable outside access.
Do you have a high refresh rate monitor? Are you running Linux? Can’t quite figure out how to change the refresh rate? We can help! Follow along with this guide as we go over how to change the refresh rate on popular Linux desktop environments!
In this tutorial guide, I will be taking through the installation of pgAdmin 4 version 6.2 on CentOS 8
pgAdmin 4 is a free and open-source management tool for Postgres. Its desktop runtime written in NWjs allows it to run standalone for individual users, or the web applications code may be directly deployed on a web server for use by the web browser.
pgAdmin 4 is a complete rewrite of pgAdmin, built using Python and Java.
Ubuntu MATE is a more retrospective version of Ubuntu, one that largely lets you continue using Ubuntu in the way it functioned over a decade ago. But despite how things may look, updates do continue to roll out for the MATE desktop environment that is Ubuntu MATE's namesake.
The latest iteration is MATE 1.26. Here's how you can update the MATE desktop in Ubuntu 21.04 to the latest version.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to change the shell of a user in Linux.
The shell is a program that accepts and interprets commands. there are several shells such as bash, sh, ksh, zsh, fish and many other lesser known shells available on Linux.
Bash is a Unix shell and command language for the GNU Project as a free software replacement for the Bourne shell. First released in 1989,it has been used as the default login shell for most Linux distributions.
“Shutdown” refers to the process of stopping and shutting down a computer or server. This involves cutting the power to the main components of the system using a controlled process. Applications are closed, active processes and protocols are saved to the hard drive, device drivers are removed, and user settings are saved in the process.
There are several options to do so, including scheduling a shutdown at a specific time, shutting down immediately, broadcasting a unique message, and so on.
MySQL is an open-source relational database management system (RDBMS), it’s widely used and part of the popular LAMP/LEMP stacks. The data is organized in one or more tables in which the data types may be related to each other and MySQL uses SQL Structured Query Language to manage its data.
Considering its part of the LAMP/LEMP stack it is used by many database-driven web applications such as WordPress, Magento, Drupal, and Joomla.
Today we will install MySQL on our server and create a database and user with chosen permissions on this database, let’s get started!
In this video, I am going to show how to install deepin 20.3
Dockeye - New Graphical App to Manage Docker Containers / Images in Linux
Running applications via Docker in Ubuntu Linux? Dockeye is a free open-source tool to manage your containers and images via a graphical user interface.
Dockeye is written in Rust programming language. It provides a dark UI (light mode is also available) that list Docker containers and images in tabs. For each container, it provides options to control start, stop, pause, and remove operations.
User may also check the detailed information about a container, including ID, image, maintainer, labels, environment, network info, CPU, Memory and other system resource usage. And, app running log is available in tab for debugging purpose.
Raspberry Pi CM4-based panel PC offers DAQ inputs and M.2 NVMe
Sensoper’s 7-inch “SC-PC” HMI panel PC runs Linux on a Raspberry Pi CM4 and supplies GbE, M.2 for NVMe, RS-485, 3x USB, 8x digital inputs, 7x transistor outputs, and 8x analog inputs with a choice of 0-10V or 4-20mA ranges.
Michigan-based Sensoper Controls has launched a 7-inch, industrial panel-PC in two variants: an SC-PC-AV8-TO7 model with 8x 0-10V analog inputs and an SC-PC-AM8-TO7 with 4-20mA analog inputs. The otherwise identical panel PCs run Raspbian (Raspberry Pi OS) Linux with pre-installed Node-RED on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4.
