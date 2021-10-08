The pandemic tested IT teams in entirely new ways and shed new light on the importance of taking care of employees’ very human needs in a difficult time. As former Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly recently wrote for the Harvard Business Review, that attention will shift to higher level needs like clarity, truth, connection, and growth.

Leading and managing teams may take more nuance in this remade work environment, so we’re recommending ten books to help you build stronger teams for the days ahead, from better understanding (and even celebrating) the very human nature of teams to fostering high-performing teams in distributed environments to making the shift from team member to leader.