IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 29th of November 2021 08:24:39 PM
Red Hat
  • How to build stronger teams in 2022: 10 must-read books | The Enterprisers Project

    The pandemic tested IT teams in entirely new ways and shed new light on the importance of taking care of employees’ very human needs in a difficult time. As former Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly recently wrote for the Harvard Business Review, that attention will shift to higher level needs like clarity, truth, connection, and growth.

    Leading and managing teams may take more nuance in this remade work environment, so we’re recommending ten books to help you build stronger teams for the days ahead, from better understanding (and even celebrating) the very human nature of teams to fostering high-performing teams in distributed environments to making the shift from team member to leader.

  • When the open source ecosystem thrives in the cloud: IT leader insights

    Software is eating the world and open source has become the default way to build software. Public cloud has accelerated the proliferation of open source technologies, and has led to an adjustment in both the enterprise procurement and monetization of software. After a few years of seismic realignment (the aftershocks are still reverberating through the ecosystem), we have reached a point where there are paths for software vendors to partner with or live in the marketplaces of the hyperscalers, says Jerry Chen, a venture capitalist at Greylock. Chen has a long history with open source - he was on the VMware team that made Cloud Foundry an open source project, and later funded Docker as a VC - and has written a series of articles called Castles in the Cloud. I recently spoke with him as part of Red Hat’s livestreaming show, In The Clouds.

  • Digital transformation: Are you working toward the right goals?

    For any digital transformation project to succeed, you need a well-laid-out road map, a clear objective, and bite-sized goals to mark the milestones. And it’s important to put those plans into action and measure their success against the pre-defined relevant metrics.

    The pandemic made the pace of digital transformation a key performance metric by making it urgent for enterprises to embrace and accelerate digital. Now it’s time to think beyond speed and measure the success of digital transformation against metrics that align with business goals.

    Here are five key digital transformation metrics that hold value for enterprises across industries.

  • Automating content management in Red Hat Satellite 6.9 with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform: Planning the workflow

    There are hundreds of thousands of tasks required to administer a large fleet of servers. Automation can take some of the more mundane tasks off your plate. As an example, once you have built your Standard Operating Environment (SOE) and need to manage the care and feeding of it, you may want to run this through an automation pipeline to get the grunt work done while you are focused on more critical tasks.

    So let's look at automating the initial publication of our monthly content in Red Hat Satellite.

  • Red Hat Developer roundup: Best of November 2021 | Red Hat Developer

    November brought a full plate of new features written by developers working at Red Hat, and we are here to share the harvest. Keep reading for some of our reader's top picks and a few we really like, including updates for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Beta and developer guides to choosing your best Java garbage collector, building machine learning models in the cloud, bringing Kubernetes workloads to the edge, and so much more.

Workforce development...

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 29th of November 2021 09:12:57 PM.
  • Workforce development – we’re leveling the playing field for good IT jobs

    I’m part of a grassroots team at Red Hat that came up with an idea to solve both problems at once. Introduced in August 2021, the Red Hat workforce development program allows colleges and universities to help non-degree seeking students, who may want to change careers, enter the IT industry via certification or get an IT certification.

  • So this is why Deepin requires so much disk space for installation – LinuxBSDos.com

    Deepin is a desktop Linux distribution with roots in China. It is based on Debian, but ships with its own graphical interface called Deepin Desktop Environment and a set of Deepin-developed tools to go with it. The last version I installed was from 2015, so since I’m gradually coming back to writing for this blog, I decided to test drive the latest edition – Deepin 20.3, which was released on Nov. 25. For me that means installing it in a virtual environment using VirtualBox. For such installations I typically assign the virtual disk 20GB of disk space. And so it was with Deepin 20.3. But that didn’t end well because at some point the installation failed, with the message shown in Figure 2: “You need at least 64 GB of disk space to install Deepin. To get better performance, 128 GB.”

  • 13 exercises to boost your Linux skills | Enable Sysadmin

    Work through this Linux fundamentals checklist to make sure you're ready for whatever comes your way at home, at work, or on certification exams.

  • BASH 01 - Script Basics | Linux.org

    This article is the first in a series of articles to cover Bash Scripting. More articles will follow which will build on each other, so make sure you look over each article. It is preferable to read the articles in order (which is why I will number them). Scripting is a very useful ability for someone using Linux. Making scripts is especially useful for Administrators. Everyone should benefit from Bash Scripting. Bash is the most common shell interpreter on Linux systems. When you open a Terminal, you are in an interactive shell environment. To verify that your system is using the Bash shell using the command: 'echo "$SHELL"'.

  • What’s the Difference Between Exposing and Publishing a Docker Port? – CloudSavvy IT

    Exposed and Published container ports are two different but related concepts in Docker. Exposed ports are defined in your Dockerfile as simple metadata. You must publish them when your container starts if you want to enable outside access.

  • How to set up high-refresh rate monitors on Linux

    Do you have a high refresh rate monitor? Are you running Linux? Can’t quite figure out how to change the refresh rate? We can help! Follow along with this guide as we go over how to change the refresh rate on popular Linux desktop environments!

  • How to Install pgAdmin 4 on CentOS 8 – NextGenTips

    In this tutorial guide, I will be taking through the installation of pgAdmin 4 version 6.2 on CentOS 8 pgAdmin 4 is a free and open-source management tool for Postgres. Its desktop runtime written in NWjs allows it to run standalone for individual users, or the web applications code may be directly deployed on a web server for use by the web browser. pgAdmin 4 is a complete rewrite of pgAdmin, built using Python and Java.

  • How to Update to MATE Desktop 1.26 on Ubuntu 21.04

    Ubuntu MATE is a more retrospective version of Ubuntu, one that largely lets you continue using Ubuntu in the way it functioned over a decade ago. But despite how things may look, updates do continue to roll out for the MATE desktop environment that is Ubuntu MATE's namesake. The latest iteration is MATE 1.26. Here's how you can update the MATE desktop in Ubuntu 21.04 to the latest version.

  • How to Change a Users Shell in Linux - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to change the shell of a user in Linux. The shell is a program that accepts and interprets commands. there are several shells such as bash, sh, ksh, zsh, fish and many other lesser known shells available on Linux. Bash is a Unix shell and command language for the GNU Project as a free software replacement for the Bourne shell. First released in 1989,it has been used as the default login shell for most Linux distributions.

  • How to use shutdown command with examples - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    “Shutdown” refers to the process of stopping and shutting down a computer or server. This involves cutting the power to the main components of the system using a controlled process. Applications are closed, active processes and protocols are saved to the hard drive, device drivers are removed, and user settings are saved in the process. There are several options to do so, including scheduling a shutdown at a specific time, shutting down immediately, broadcasting a unique message, and so on.

  • How to Install MySQL Database on Ubuntu 20.04 | RoseHosting

    MySQL is an open-source relational database management system (RDBMS), it’s widely used and part of the popular LAMP/LEMP stacks. The data is organized in one or more tables in which the data types may be related to each other and MySQL uses SQL Structured Query Language to manage its data. Considering its part of the LAMP/LEMP stack it is used by many database-driven web applications such as WordPress, Magento, Drupal, and Joomla. Today we will install MySQL on our server and create a database and user with chosen permissions on this database, let’s get started!

  • How to install deepin 20.3 - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show how to install deepin 20.3

Dockeye - New Graphical App to Manage Docker Containers / Images in Linux

Running applications via Docker in Ubuntu Linux? Dockeye is a free open-source tool to manage your containers and images via a graphical user interface. Dockeye is written in Rust programming language. It provides a dark UI (light mode is also available) that list Docker containers and images in tabs. For each container, it provides options to control start, stop, pause, and remove operations. User may also check the detailed information about a container, including ID, image, maintainer, labels, environment, network info, CPU, Memory and other system resource usage. And, app running log is available in tab for debugging purpose. Read more

Raspberry Pi CM4-based panel PC offers DAQ inputs and M.2 NVMe

Sensoper’s 7-inch “SC-PC” HMI panel PC runs Linux on a Raspberry Pi CM4 and supplies GbE, M.2 for NVMe, RS-485, 3x USB, 8x digital inputs, 7x transistor outputs, and 8x analog inputs with a choice of 0-10V or 4-20mA ranges. Michigan-based Sensoper Controls has launched a 7-inch, industrial panel-PC in two variants: an SC-PC-AV8-TO7 model with 8x 0-10V analog inputs and an SC-PC-AM8-TO7 with 4-20mA analog inputs. The otherwise identical panel PCs run Raspbian (Raspberry Pi OS) Linux with pre-installed Node-RED on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. Read more

Android Leftovers

