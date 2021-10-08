Games: G-Boy, CrossOver 21.1, and Proton
The Trials And Tribulations Of SLA Printing A Portable Wii Handheld | Hackaday
The G-Boy kit revolutionized the subculture around building portable home consoles, allowing an entire Wii to be crammed into a form factor the size of a original Game Boy. [Chris Downing] is no stranger to the field, and sourced a G-Boy kit of his own to build it to the best of his abilities. (Video embedded after the break.)
However, he wanted to step up above the FDM-printed parts of the original kit. Thus, he contacted the kit developer Gman, who provided him with the 3D model files so he could attempt a higher-quality SLA print himself. [Downing] had some experience with SLA printing in the past with the Form 2, but found some unique challenges on this build with the Form 3.
Announcing CrossOver 21.1.0
Hi folks,
I’m thrilled to announce that we have released CrossOver 21.1 for macOS, Linux and Chrome OS!
In addition to a suite of fixes for a variety of applications, CrossOver 21.1 also includes some pretty cool enhancements. We’re very excited about them, and we hope you will be too.
Our big reveal for this release is much-awaited support for Grand Theft Auto V (including GTA Online) on both macOS and Linux. Starting with CrossOver 21.1, you can now run Grand Theft Auto V via either the standalone Rockstar Games Launcher or Steam.
CrossOver 21.1 Released With GTA V Support, Restores Outlook 2016 & 365 Support - Phoronix
CodeWeavers is kicking off the new week by releasing CrossOver 21.1 for Linux, macOS, and Chrome OS users wanting to enjoy Windows games and applications.
CrossOver 21.1 finally has working Grand Theft Auto V support (GTA Online is working as well) for both Linux and macOS. GTA V could already work with Steam Play's Proton but hadn't worked with CrossOver or upstream Wine. This CrossOver support works both via Steam or the standalone Rockstar Games launcher.
CrossOver 21.1 also has a number of macOS-specific improvements, including support for macOS 12 "Monterey" and getting more Windows games working nicely on macOS.
Ubisoft encourages fans to show interest in 'Rainbow Six Siege' Steam Deck support
On November 20, a Rainbow Six Siege fan shared a post on the Ubisoft discussion board asking about the possibility of Proton support for the game when the Steam Deck releases, as it runs a Linux-based operating system.
“Recently, Steam has announced that BattleEye will work with proton on an opt-in basis from game developers,” said Garlic_Kasparov. “R6: Siege is definitely a game I want to play, but unfortunately can’t as I use Linux. This thread is to express concern and voice support for enabling Proton support for R6 Siege as I would love to see it be done.”
Proton is the compatibility layer that allows Windows games to be run on a Linux device, and as the Steam Deck is Linux-based, Siege and several other games won’t be able to run properly without Proton.
