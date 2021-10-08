Language Selection

Games: G-Boy, CrossOver 21.1, and Proton

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 29th of November 2021 08:46:44 PM
Gaming
  • The Trials And Tribulations Of SLA Printing A Portable Wii Handheld | Hackaday

    The G-Boy kit revolutionized the subculture around building portable home consoles, allowing an entire Wii to be crammed into a form factor the size of a original Game Boy. [Chris Downing] is no stranger to the field, and sourced a G-Boy kit of his own to build it to the best of his abilities. (Video embedded after the break.)

    However, he wanted to step up above the FDM-printed parts of the original kit. Thus, he contacted the kit developer Gman, who provided him with the 3D model files so he could attempt a higher-quality SLA print himself. [Downing] had some experience with SLA printing in the past with the Form 2, but found some unique challenges on this build with the Form 3.

  • Announcing CrossOver 21.1.0

    Hi folks,

    I’m thrilled to announce that we have released CrossOver 21.1 for macOS, Linux and Chrome OS!

    In addition to a suite of fixes for a variety of applications, CrossOver 21.1 also includes some pretty cool enhancements. We’re very excited about them, and we hope you will be too.

    Our big reveal for this release is much-awaited support for Grand Theft Auto V (including GTA Online) on both macOS and Linux. Starting with CrossOver 21.1, you can now run Grand Theft Auto V via either the standalone Rockstar Games Launcher or Steam.

  • CrossOver 21.1 Released With GTA V Support, Restores Outlook 2016 & 365 Support - Phoronix

    CodeWeavers is kicking off the new week by releasing CrossOver 21.1 for Linux, macOS, and Chrome OS users wanting to enjoy Windows games and applications.

    CrossOver 21.1 finally has working Grand Theft Auto V support (GTA Online is working as well) for both Linux and macOS. GTA V could already work with Steam Play's Proton but hadn't worked with CrossOver or upstream Wine. This CrossOver support works both via Steam or the standalone Rockstar Games launcher.

    CrossOver 21.1 also has a number of macOS-specific improvements, including support for macOS 12 "Monterey" and getting more Windows games working nicely on macOS.

  • Ubisoft encourages fans to show interest in 'Rainbow Six Siege' Steam Deck support

    On November 20, a Rainbow Six Siege fan shared a post on the Ubisoft discussion board asking about the possibility of Proton support for the game when the Steam Deck releases, as it runs a Linux-based operating system.

    “Recently, Steam has announced that BattleEye will work with proton on an opt-in basis from game developers,” said Garlic_Kasparov. “R6: Siege is definitely a game I want to play, but unfortunately can’t as I use Linux. This thread is to express concern and voice support for enabling Proton support for R6 Siege as I would love to see it be done.”

    Proton is the compatibility layer that allows Windows games to be run on a Linux device, and as the Steam Deck is Linux-based, Siege and several other games won’t be able to run properly without Proton.

today's howtos

  • So this is why Deepin requires so much disk space for installation – LinuxBSDos.com

    Deepin is a desktop Linux distribution with roots in China. It is based on Debian, but ships with its own graphical interface called Deepin Desktop Environment and a set of Deepin-developed tools to go with it. The last version I installed was from 2015, so since I’m gradually coming back to writing for this blog, I decided to test drive the latest edition – Deepin 20.3, which was released on Nov. 25. For me that means installing it in a virtual environment using VirtualBox. For such installations I typically assign the virtual disk 20GB of disk space. And so it was with Deepin 20.3. But that didn’t end well because at some point the installation failed, with the message shown in Figure 2: “You need at least 64 GB of disk space to install Deepin. To get better performance, 128 GB.”

  • 13 exercises to boost your Linux skills | Enable Sysadmin

    Work through this Linux fundamentals checklist to make sure you're ready for whatever comes your way at home, at work, or on certification exams.

  • BASH 01 - Script Basics | Linux.org

    This article is the first in a series of articles to cover Bash Scripting. More articles will follow which will build on each other, so make sure you look over each article. It is preferable to read the articles in order (which is why I will number them). Scripting is a very useful ability for someone using Linux. Making scripts is especially useful for Administrators. Everyone should benefit from Bash Scripting. Bash is the most common shell interpreter on Linux systems. When you open a Terminal, you are in an interactive shell environment. To verify that your system is using the Bash shell using the command: 'echo "$SHELL"'.

  • What’s the Difference Between Exposing and Publishing a Docker Port? – CloudSavvy IT

    Exposed and Published container ports are two different but related concepts in Docker. Exposed ports are defined in your Dockerfile as simple metadata. You must publish them when your container starts if you want to enable outside access.

  • How to set up high-refresh rate monitors on Linux

    Do you have a high refresh rate monitor? Are you running Linux? Can’t quite figure out how to change the refresh rate? We can help! Follow along with this guide as we go over how to change the refresh rate on popular Linux desktop environments!

  • How to Install pgAdmin 4 on CentOS 8 – NextGenTips

    In this tutorial guide, I will be taking through the installation of pgAdmin 4 version 6.2 on CentOS 8 pgAdmin 4 is a free and open-source management tool for Postgres. Its desktop runtime written in NWjs allows it to run standalone for individual users, or the web applications code may be directly deployed on a web server for use by the web browser. pgAdmin 4 is a complete rewrite of pgAdmin, built using Python and Java.

  • How to Update to MATE Desktop 1.26 on Ubuntu 21.04

    Ubuntu MATE is a more retrospective version of Ubuntu, one that largely lets you continue using Ubuntu in the way it functioned over a decade ago. But despite how things may look, updates do continue to roll out for the MATE desktop environment that is Ubuntu MATE's namesake. The latest iteration is MATE 1.26. Here's how you can update the MATE desktop in Ubuntu 21.04 to the latest version.

  • How to Change a Users Shell in Linux - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to change the shell of a user in Linux. The shell is a program that accepts and interprets commands. there are several shells such as bash, sh, ksh, zsh, fish and many other lesser known shells available on Linux. Bash is a Unix shell and command language for the GNU Project as a free software replacement for the Bourne shell. First released in 1989,it has been used as the default login shell for most Linux distributions.

  • How to use shutdown command with examples - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    “Shutdown” refers to the process of stopping and shutting down a computer or server. This involves cutting the power to the main components of the system using a controlled process. Applications are closed, active processes and protocols are saved to the hard drive, device drivers are removed, and user settings are saved in the process. There are several options to do so, including scheduling a shutdown at a specific time, shutting down immediately, broadcasting a unique message, and so on.

  • How to Install MySQL Database on Ubuntu 20.04 | RoseHosting

    MySQL is an open-source relational database management system (RDBMS), it’s widely used and part of the popular LAMP/LEMP stacks. The data is organized in one or more tables in which the data types may be related to each other and MySQL uses SQL Structured Query Language to manage its data. Considering its part of the LAMP/LEMP stack it is used by many database-driven web applications such as WordPress, Magento, Drupal, and Joomla. Today we will install MySQL on our server and create a database and user with chosen permissions on this database, let’s get started!

  • How to install deepin 20.3 - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show how to install deepin 20.3

Dockeye - New Graphical App to Manage Docker Containers / Images in Linux

Running applications via Docker in Ubuntu Linux? Dockeye is a free open-source tool to manage your containers and images via a graphical user interface. Dockeye is written in Rust programming language. It provides a dark UI (light mode is also available) that list Docker containers and images in tabs. For each container, it provides options to control start, stop, pause, and remove operations. User may also check the detailed information about a container, including ID, image, maintainer, labels, environment, network info, CPU, Memory and other system resource usage. And, app running log is available in tab for debugging purpose. Read more

Raspberry Pi CM4-based panel PC offers DAQ inputs and M.2 NVMe

Sensoper’s 7-inch “SC-PC” HMI panel PC runs Linux on a Raspberry Pi CM4 and supplies GbE, M.2 for NVMe, RS-485, 3x USB, 8x digital inputs, 7x transistor outputs, and 8x analog inputs with a choice of 0-10V or 4-20mA ranges. Michigan-based Sensoper Controls has launched a 7-inch, industrial panel-PC in two variants: an SC-PC-AV8-TO7 model with 8x 0-10V analog inputs and an SC-PC-AM8-TO7 with 4-20mA analog inputs. The otherwise identical panel PCs run Raspbian (Raspberry Pi OS) Linux with pre-installed Node-RED on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. Read more

Android Leftovers

