Security Leftovers
A masterclass in responding to vulnerability disclosure: The Buddi app and tracker | Pen Test Partners
The Buddi tracker https://www.buddi.co.uk/ is used for tracking elderly and vulnerable people. It’s a GPS/GSM-based clip-on device that reports wearer position to an app via a platform. It means that the wearer can easily be found by their carer or the emergency services, should they become lost and unable to make their own way home. The device also features a panic button that automatically calls their carer and allows the wearer to speak to them.
The device is popular in the care market, allowing the wearer a greater degree of independence and the ability to live independently for longer. The business behind Buddi has recently listed successfully on the UK AIM stock market (AIM:BIG), reflecting significant growth in the tracking markets in both UK and US.
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (bluez, icu, libntlm, libvorbis, libvpx, opensc, roundcube, and tar), Fedora (kernel, kernel-headers, kernel-tools, puppet, slurm, stargz-snapshotter, and suricata), openSUSE (netcdf), Oracle (bluez, kernel, kernel-container, krb5, mailman:2.1, openssh, python3, and rpm), Red Hat (samba), and SUSE (xen).
Cyber Security Today, Nov. 29, 2021 – Ikea under phishing attack, evasive JavaScript loader discovered and malware found hiding in Linux calendars [Ed: Linux is a kernel, it does not do "calendars"]
Ikea under phishing attack, evasive JavaScript loader discovered and malware found hiding in Linux calendars.
Awesome Linux Tools: Lynis from CISOfy - Invidious
In this episode of Awesome Linux Tools, the spotlight is on Lynis - a really awesome utility you can use to get a better understanding of the overall security hygiene of your server. In this video, Jay will show you how to install it, and also how to run an audit.
CronRat Magecart malware uses 31st February date to remain undetected | IT PRO
Security researchers have discovered a Linux-based remote access trojan (RAT) that uses an unusual stealth technique to remain out of sight from security products.
The malware, dubbed CronRat, hides in the calendar subsystem of Linux servers (“cron”) on a non-existent day, 31 February, according to a blog post by security researchers at Sansec.
More in Tux Machines
today's howtos
Dockeye - New Graphical App to Manage Docker Containers / Images in Linux
Running applications via Docker in Ubuntu Linux? Dockeye is a free open-source tool to manage your containers and images via a graphical user interface. Dockeye is written in Rust programming language. It provides a dark UI (light mode is also available) that list Docker containers and images in tabs. For each container, it provides options to control start, stop, pause, and remove operations. User may also check the detailed information about a container, including ID, image, maintainer, labels, environment, network info, CPU, Memory and other system resource usage. And, app running log is available in tab for debugging purpose.
Raspberry Pi CM4-based panel PC offers DAQ inputs and M.2 NVMe
Sensoper’s 7-inch “SC-PC” HMI panel PC runs Linux on a Raspberry Pi CM4 and supplies GbE, M.2 for NVMe, RS-485, 3x USB, 8x digital inputs, 7x transistor outputs, and 8x analog inputs with a choice of 0-10V or 4-20mA ranges. Michigan-based Sensoper Controls has launched a 7-inch, industrial panel-PC in two variants: an SC-PC-AV8-TO7 model with 8x 0-10V analog inputs and an SC-PC-AM8-TO7 with 4-20mA analog inputs. The otherwise identical panel PCs run Raspbian (Raspberry Pi OS) Linux with pre-installed Node-RED on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4.
Samsung Bricks Smart TVs
Samsung Bricks Smart TVs
How cybercriminals exploit WordPress to distribute malware
The other victims of FluBot: How cybercriminals exploit WordPress to distribute malware