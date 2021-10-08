The Buddi tracker https://www.buddi.co.uk/ is used for tracking elderly and vulnerable people. It’s a GPS/GSM-based clip-on device that reports wearer position to an app via a platform. It means that the wearer can easily be found by their carer or the emergency services, should they become lost and unable to make their own way home. The device also features a panic button that automatically calls their carer and allows the wearer to speak to them.

The device is popular in the care market, allowing the wearer a greater degree of independence and the ability to live independently for longer. The business behind Buddi has recently listed successfully on the UK AIM stock market (AIM:BIG), reflecting significant growth in the tracking markets in both UK and US.