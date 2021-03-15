ModBerry 500 CM4 updated with more GbE, M.2, USB 3.0, and more
Techbase has updated its RPi CM4-based ModBerry 500 CM4 controller with options including a second GbE, 4x USB 3.0 ports, a second M.2 slot for NVMe, double the Excard I/O slots, PoE, and two outdoor enclosures.
Techbase has announced an updated version of its ModBerry 500 CM4 industrial controller, which once again runs Linux on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. Highlights include options for more GbE, M.2, and Excard expansion slots, as well as options for PoE and a 4x USB 3.0 port hub. There are also two new outdoor enclosures, one of which offers IP68 protection.
