Automating Mobile Games With A Robot Arm | Hackaday
My Singing Monsters is one of those mobile titles that has users play simple games to earn coins and gems in the usual way. [Anykey] found that his son was a fan of the game, but that sometimes it felt a little rigged. Thus, rather than waste time playing themselves, he set up a robot to do the job for them.
Dima Kogan: GL_image_display
I just spent an unspeakable number of days typing to produce something that sounds very un-impressive: an FLTK widget that can display an image. The docs and code live here. The big difference from the usual image-drawing widget is that this one uses OpenGL internally, so after the initial image load, the common operations (drawing, redrawing, panning and zooming) are very fast. I have high-resolution images in my projects, and this will make my tools much nicer.
Anyone can compile open source code in these three simple steps | Opensource.com
There are many ways to install software, but you get an option not available elsewhere with open source:
Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.48 Raku at FOSDEM 2022
Good news from the FOSDEM organizers: there will be an online Raku DevRoom at FOSDEM 2022. Please stay tuned for more information on how to make sure you can get a presentation in. And of course, this should not prevent you from submitting a presentation to any of the other tracks to spread the word of the Raku Programming Language. Such as the Declarative and Minimalistic Computing track to name but one example.
gfldex: Symmetric code
While reading Arne`s solution for Challenge #140.2, I spotted a nested simple loop.
