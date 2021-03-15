Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, 3-D Printing, Raspberry Pi Pico, PocketBeagle
-
Wireless thermal printer kit features M5Stack ATOM Lite controller - CNX Software
This is certainly not the first ESP32 thermal printer solution, as there are various implementations including bitbank2 thermal printer Arduino connecting ESP32 and nRF52 boards to the printer over Bluetotoh LE, or a Arduino sketches to print bitmaps over serial or MQTT.
-
Generate Fully Parametric, 3D-Printable Speaker Enclosures | Hackaday
Having the right speaker enclosure can make a big difference to sound quality, so it’s no surprise that customizable ones are a common project for those who treat sound seriously. In that vein, [zx82net]’s Universal Speaker Box aims to give one everything they need to craft the perfect enclosure.
-
Z80 Video Output Via The Raspberry Pi Pico | Hackaday
Building basic computers from the ground up is a popular pastime in the hacker community. [Kevin] is one such enthusiast, and decided to whip up a video interface for his retro Z80 machine.
-
The Calculator Charm: Calculatorium Leviosa! | Hackaday
Have you ever tried waving your hand around like a magic wand and summoning a calculator? We would guess not since you’d probably look a little silly doing so. That is unless you had [Andrei’s] cool gesture-controlled calculator. [Andrei] thought it would be helpful to use a calculator in his research lab without having to take his gloves off and the results are pretty cool.
His hardware consists of a PocketBeagle, an OLED, and an MPU6050 inertial measurement unit for capturing his hand motions using an accelerometer and gyroscope. The hardware is pretty straightforward, so the beauty of this project lies in its machine learning implementation.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 415 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Slowdown, CephFS, and FS-Cache / CacheFiles
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Ubuntu Desktop on Google Clown
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, 3-D Printing, Raspberry Pi Pico, PocketBeagle
Free Software: E-mail, MediaCMS, and Apache
Recent comments
2 hours 25 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
2 hours 49 min ago
6 hours 42 min ago
6 hours 48 min ago
15 hours 26 sec ago
1 day 23 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 4 hours ago