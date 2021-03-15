Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Ubuntu Desktop on Google Clown
-
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 711
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 711 for the week of November 21 – 27, 2021. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
Launch Ubuntu Desktop on Google Cloud
This tutorial shows you how to set up a Ubuntu Desktop on Google Cloud. If you need a graphic interface to your virtual desktop on the cloud, this tutorial will teach you how to set up a desktop environment just like what you can get on your own computer.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 430 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Slowdown, CephFS, and FS-Cache / CacheFiles
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Ubuntu Desktop on Google Clown
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, 3-D Printing, Raspberry Pi Pico, PocketBeagle
Free Software: E-mail, MediaCMS, and Apache
Recent comments
2 hours 25 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
2 hours 49 min ago
6 hours 42 min ago
6 hours 48 min ago
15 hours 26 sec ago
1 day 23 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 4 hours ago